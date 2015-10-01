fuboTV adds DVR functionality for soccer fans in new version of legal streaming service

fuboTV, one of the best legal soccer streaming services in the United States, has launched a redesign of its website that now features DVR functionality so you can select which games you’d like to record for later viewing.
With the DVR features in fuboTV, you can record games either before or during a match to watch later. Some of the new features of the redesign are currently in beta, so they’ll be fine-tuning the enhancements. But pretty soon, you expect to see the complete functionality with fuboTV on your computer, tablet, smartphone, Roku, Chromecast or smart TV.
The functionality cannot go understated. For example, you can look ahead to the games for the weekend and select which game from La Liga, MLS, Liga MX, Serie A, Ligue Un, Championship, Brazilian Serie A and other leagues you’d like to DVR. fuboTV currently only allows one game at a time to be scheduled to be recorded with the DVR functionality, but fuboTV plans to add additional bandwidth in the future to record more than one game. Once the game is recorded, it’ll be available in your fuboTV user account for 72 hours, so you have 3 days to watch it.
Other additions to fuboTV include match schedules featured on the homepage, as well as e-mail reminders before matches start in case you forget what the kickoff time is.
Instead of the illegal streaming sites that infect your computer with malware, pop-up ads and viruses, fuboTV is a completely legal streaming service where you can watch live and on-demand soccer in HD. There’s no contract. fuboTV is currently available for $6.99 per month. Note, however, that the price will be increasing on October 12 to $9.99/month, but you can lock in the $6.99 monthly rate if you sign up before October 12.
The complete list of channels that fuboTV provides is a long one. They include beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Espańol, GolTV, GolTV en Espańol, Univision Deportes, Univision, UniMas, Fusion, El Rey and Galavision as well as club TV channels for Barca TV, Real Madrid TV, Benfica, Ajax, Everton and Borussia Dortmund.
Not “one of the best” — THE BEST!
All they need now is UCL + EPL + Apple TV app 🙂
UCL — Check.
EPL — Check.
Wow that is incredible. Now I can watch my games without having to wake up at 6 am on the weekends!
Well, it appears that you have to go in and manually select what to record. Its improvement, but user action is still required. I used to have Sling, where one can watch all programming on demand without any user intervention.
Let see how it plays on Roku. Fubo is definitely good service.
Other than possibly Sling, Fubo is definitely the best streaming site to watch matches. Picture quality is second to none and quality of channel selection is actually quite a good deal for the price. Now if only they could work out some of the bugs with their Roku platform. I have severe buffering issues on the univision family of channels with my Roku device, but I can always tune to my laptop to remedy that situation.
Keep up the good work Fubo!
It looks like a good app to try out for the price and the channels. However your missing fox deportes, espn deportes, telemundo, nbc universo. Which are channels that have leagues such as world cup, sub 20 and olympics, liga and copa mx, and champions. Another improvement could be 2 devices on multi streaming if there are 2 games and you want to watch them at the same time.
You can only have one DVR scheduled at a time and scheduling a new one immediately deletes your current one. Should be noted that this is EXTREMELY limiting. Very cool feature, very frustrating restriction. At least let me pay for a few more recordings or something…
I already have access to most of this content through my Cox Cable subscription and the apps form NBC Sports (Premier League) Fox Soccer Plus (UEFA games) BeIn Sports, etc. When I heard about the DVR capability I was ready to sign up for Fubo, but then I read about all of the the restrictions and I decided that it just wasn’t worth it. I have two TiVo Roamio DVRs and I already record all of the EPL games every week, but this does not provide access to the games on my phone and tablets. What Fubo needs is to create an app that would let you record the game to a specific device with DRM in place so that the game could not be transferred to another device. This would solve the “one game at a time” issue and save Fubo a lot of server space and bandwidth, but it would allow the user to record as many games as could fit on their device and let them watch the games when they wished to do so without a time restriction. Meanwhile, I’ll soldier on with my TiVos and access to the streaming services that are accessible with my Cox Cable subscription.