Manchester United table astonishing £140 million bid for Neymar, says new report

Manchester United have made a £140 million bid for Barcelona forward Neymar, according to the Brazilian publication Globoesporte.
United reportedly made the offer directly to Barcelona’s boardroom for an amount that will have met the player’s release clause at the club.
If a deal were completed, it would become the highest transfer fee ever paid in the history of the sport – almost doubling what Real Madrid paid Tottenham for Gareth Bale in 2013.
The report from Globoesporte is the latest in a string of big money transfer rumors being tied to United. In recent days and weeks, the English club has also reportedly tabled bids for Bayern Munich’s Thomas Muller and Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale.
Neymar has been linked with United over the past 48 hours, after his agent Wagner Ribeiro was pictured at Old Trafford during Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Newcastle. Then, on Sunday, The Guardian reported the Brazilian was “open” to moving to the Red Devils, though there was recognition the transfer is unlikely to occur before the current transfer window closes.
Neymar is under contract to Barcelona for the next three seasons. However, the forward’s deal is currently being re-negotiated with officials at the Catalan club and United are aware they may be being used as a ploy by the player’s agent to extract a lucrative deal from Barcelona.
Regardless, it is now understood that United chief executive Ed Woodward flew to Barcelona last week to continue his attempts to pry Neymar away from Barcelona. It was originally believed the club official was at the Camp Nou to broker a deal for Pedro.
Following Barcelona’s 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao, manager Luis Enrique refused to discuss Neymar’s future at the club.
“Talking about Neymar and other clubs doesn’t interest me,” the manager said.
“I don’t talk about rumors. I focus on what happens in my team.”
Lolololololol
Now the sun is reporting that the bid is £240 million. He is not worth £60. If it wasn’t for Suarez and Messi, he wouldn’t be where he is right now.
For Messi or Ronaldo yes but Neymar? World class but not worth that sort of cash. Man Utd is probably being used as leverage for a better contract- again.
People believe anything they read these days…
