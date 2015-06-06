Women’s World Cup commentator assignments revealed by FOX

As the 2015 Women’s World Cup gets ready to kick-off, FOX has released the lineup of broadcasters who will be covering the games live in Canada throughout the Group Stage.
JP Dellacamera, Tony DiCicco and Cat Whitehill will be calling the opening game, Canada vs. China PR, on June 6th with kick-off set for 6 PM EST on FOX Sports 1 while Julie Stewart-Binks will be the sideline reporter.
As a native Canadian, Stewart-Binks is going to be at 11 different games in four different cities throughout the World Cup providing on the ground coverage for the network.
The team of Dellacamera, DiCicco and Whitehill will also cover the U.S. Women’s National Team throughout the Group Stage with Jenny Taft helping with coverage on the sidelines. Taft will be providing insight into the USWNT including in-depth reports, breaking news and special features while working closely with the United States.
Covering the remaining games will be Glenn Davis and Christine Latham; Jenn Hildreth
and Kyndra de St. Aubin; Justin Kutcher and Aly Wagner; and John Strong and
Danielle Slaton.
Announcers for knock-out rounds and beyond will decided at a later date.
Here’s the complete lineup of Women’s World Cup commentator assignments for the Group Stage.
|ANNOUNCERS SCHEDULE
|Sat., June 6
|6:00 PM
|A
|Canada vs China PR
|Edmonton
|FOX Sports 1
|Dellacamera, Whitehill, DiCicco, Stewart-Binks
|9:00 PM
|A
|New Zealand vs Netherlands
|Edmonton
|FOX Sports 2
|Strong, Slaton, Stewart-Binks
|Sun., June 7
|1:00 PM
|B
|Norway vs Thailand
|Ottawa
|FOX
|Kutcher, Wagner, Stewart-Binks
|4:00 PM
|B
|Germany vs Côte d’Ivoire
|Ottawa
|FOX
|Kutcher, Wagner, Stewart-Binks
|Mon., June 8
|4:00 PM
|D
|Sweden vs Nigeria
|Winnipeg
|FOX
|Dellacamera, Whitehill, DiCicco, Taft
|7:00 PM
|C
|Cameroon vs Ecuador
|Vancouver
|FOX Sports 2
|Davis, Latham
|7:30 PM
|D
|USA vs Australia
|Winnipeg
|FOX Sports 1
|Dellacamera, Whitehill, DiCicco, Taft
|10:00 PM
|C
|Japan vs Switzerland
|Vancouver
|FOX Sports 1
|Hildreth, de St. Aubin
|Tue., June 9
|1:00 PM
|F
|France vs England
|Moncton
|FOX
|Kutcher, Wagner, Stewart-Binks
|4:00 PM
|F
|Colombia vs Mexico
|Moncton
|FOX
|Kutcher, Wagner, Stewart-Binks
|4:00 PM
|E
|Spain vs Costa Rica
|Montreal
|FOX Sports 1
|Strong, Slaton
|7:00 PM
|E
|Brazil vs Korea Republic
|Montreal
|FOX Sports 1
|Hildreth, de St. Aubin
|Thur., June 11
|4:00 PM
|B
|Germany vs Norway
|Ottawa
|FOX Sports 1
|Kutcher, Wagner, Stewart-Binks
|6:00 PM
|A
|China PR vs Netherlands
|Edmonton
|FOX Sports 2
|Davis, Hucles
|7:00 PM
|B
|Côte d’Ivoire vs Thailand
|Ottawa
|FOX Sports 1
|Hildreth, de St. Aubin
|9:00 PM
|A
|Canada vs New Zealand
|Edmonton
|FOX Sports 1
|Strong, Slaton
|Fri., June 12
|5:00 PM
|D
|Australia vs Nigeria
|Winnipeg
|FOX Sports 1
|Dellacamera, Whitehill, DiCicco, Taft
|7:00 PM
|C
|Switzerland vs Ecuador
|Vancouver
|FOX Sports 1
|Davis, Latham
|8:00 PM
|D
|USA vs Sweden
|Winnipeg
|FOX
|Dellacamera, Whitehill, DiCicco, Taft
|10:00 PM
|C
|Japan vs Cameroon
|Vancouver
|FOX Sports 1
|Hildreth, de St. Aubin
|Sat., June 13
|1:00 PM
|F
|France vs Colombia
|Moncton
|FOX
|Kutcher, Wagner, Stewart-Binks
|4:00 PM
|F
|England vs Mexico
|Moncton
|FOX
|Kutcher, Wagner, Stewart-Binks
|4:00 PM
|E
|Brazil vs Spain
|Montreal
|FOX Sports 1
|Strong, Slaton
|7:00 PM
|E
|Korea Republic vs Costa Rica
|Montreal
|FOX Sports 2
|Hildreth, Hucles
|Mon., June 15
|4:00 PM
|B
|Thailand vs Germany
|Winnipeg
|FOX
|Dellacamera, Whitehill, DiCicco, Stewart-Binks
|4:00 PM
|B
|Côte d’Ivoire vs Norway
|Moncton
|FOX Sports 1
|Hildreth, de St. Aubin
|7:30 PM
|A
|Netherlands vs Canada
|Montreal
|FOX Sports 1
|Strong, Slaton
|7:30 PM
|A
|China PR vs New Zealand
|Winnipeg
|FOX Sports 2
|Davis, Latham
|Tue., June 16
|5:00 PM
|C
|Ecuador vs Japan
|Winnipeg
|FOX Sports 1
|Kutcher, Wagner
|5:00 PM
|C
|Switzerland vs Cameroon
|Edmonton
|FOX Sports 2
|Davis, Hucles
|8:00 PM
|D
|Nigeria vs USA
|Vancouver
|FOX
|Dellacamera, Whitehill, DiCicco, Taft
|8:00 PM
|D
|Australia vs Sweden
|Edmonton
|FOX Sports 1
|Hildreth, de St. Aubin
|Wed., June 17
|4:00 PM
|F
|Mexico vs France
|Ottawa
|FOX
|Strong, Slaton, Stewart-Binks
|4:00 PM
|F
|England vs Colombia
|Montreal
|FOX Sports 1
|Dellacamera, Whitehill, DiCicco,
|7:00 PM
|E
|Costa Rica vs Brazil
|Moncton
|FOX Sports 1
|Hildreth, de St. Aubin
|7:00 PM
|E
|Korea Republic vs Spain
|Ottawa
|FOX Sports 2
|Davis, Latham
I am ashamed of the Fox sports Woman’s world cup commentators. In the Norway – Thailand game today. The Thai keeper stopped a penalty kick. As a fellow keeper I understand the meaning of stopping one. It is just about one of the hardest and most difficult to do. Your commentator Aly Wagner on national T.V. said “she just got lucky” and “it was only because she took a horrible shot” then “she shot it at just the right height for her to be able to get it. This is pitiful to be coming from a so called professional. That keeper has earned her spot and worked just as hard and as long as any other player on the field. She ruined a life long memory of success for that player. She should apologize for her ignorance immediately, that keeper deserves better than that.
I agree, sounds like she had a keeper or two block her penalty kicks during her playing days.
Fox’s commentators, especially for the first few opening matches (including the pitiful Justin Kutcher and Aly Wagner commenting on the Thailand-Norway match) were completely unbalanced in their color commentary.
They had plenty of background stories on Norway and Germany, but hardly any at all on their two competitors, Thailand and Ivory Coast.
It’s as though they weren’t even trying. Several times they bluffed their way through pronouncing the Thai names, botching them badly, and then giving up almost entirely by match’s end.
Other Fox commentators weren’t nearly this bad.
And the TSN commentators on Canadian TV, and the BBC commentators, were head and shoulders above the Fox commentators.
I, like you, am ashamed of the Fox Sports commentators for the Women’s World Cup.
Considering this is the network that forced us to put up with Gus Johnson calling Goetze Gurtzer for an entire UCL campaign, I’d say be happy it isn’t worse than it is.
I thought I was the only one…Too much over analysis and ‘know it all-ism’. They need to do more homework and focus on the players names instead of analyzing…that’s what the guests and contributors at the halftime report or after the match are for.
The worst commentator: JP Dellacamera (Keeps reminding us of what minute they’re in…it’s TV, we’re watching the screen! Also, he only knew the name of ONE Nigerian player…the Keeper!)
The BEST: Jenn Hildreth and Kydra de St. Aubin (GREAT commentary during the Japan/Switzerland match; they seemed to know the names of EACH player!)
I am watching Brasil vs South Korea.
Jenn Hildreth and Kydra de St Aubin are
horrible.
They need to learn the rule first before start saying aomething about football.
JP is an American soccer commentary legend and is loved by many. He is getting great reviews for his work in this world cup. You are delusional.
I call it like is see/hear it. Dont care about your history. Dellacamera is terrible. Maybe he once was good but that is the past. He is worse than some of the goons calling games on talksport.
Dee Cee’s points about him are fair.
Of course becasue you have a hard on for English accents as proven in your other posts. If he had an accent you would love him!
That is a total crock of BS. if you actually bothered to read my post, i implied that Talksport’s [British] commentators are pretty bad.
In fact my first instinct when i hear and older English analyst is not to trust them, and many know nothing the modern game.
Just because i have a problem with MLS doesnt mean i hate American footy. I like to think the opposite. But some people cant tell the difference.
Oh wait you forgot to call me a Eurosnob.
Plus 1 for Fly. The mls fanatics are out for new blood beware.:) Glad to be on your side. 🙂
Thanks Fly! I also get tired of his hypothetical “what’s the player’s mindset” questions! Just like I do with Vitale, I turn the sound down. Go USA!
just because JP has been around forever does not, in and of itself make him a good commentator.
he calls soccer like hockey, refers to the touchline as the sideline, has simplistic expressions like “goin’ long” and has repeatedly referred to extra time as “overtime” over the years. The Americanization of a British game makes about as much sense as the Britishization of an American game (like baseball).
JP is simply the best of the worst (actually he has been far surpassed by John Strong who is actually good).
Let’s stop with the “JP is the Vin Scully of soccer” just because he has broadcast longevity on his side.
Exactly
It’s Di Cicco I hate. He’s always critical, even of his fellow commentator’s assessments. In my opinion he is completely redundant. The best commentators don’t over analyze permitting them to convey excitement rather their own knowledge of the game. Top for me is Slaton.
Referees and commentators are ruining the game.
Horrible amateurs.
I do not know who the announcer is, but would someone please tell him that the German player is MITTAG, not Mitzag. He is driving me crazy!
After, what??? some 40 years — and you all will excuse my jingoism here I’m sure — North American accents are finally calling the action in a major world soccer event. Thank you, Fox Sports.
They were 20 years ago on ESPN. Problem is most of them suck. Getting the top British and Latin commentators is called progress. FOX is useless at soccer though, and think the American viewing audience is as naive as we were 20 years ago.
Progress would be you moving out of the US to a place where all you hear are non North American accents. Then you can be a real Euro poser wana be! BTW I love Fox!!
If you haven’t heard her commentary yet, Danielle Slaton has been amazing. I hope she gets a good look by the networks, because she’s been excellent!
I don’t think she is all that great… I am listening to her in this Brazil v Spain game and she has not yet once said anything complimentary about the Brazilians.
The commentary by Dellacamera, Whitehill, DiCicco, and Taft (according to the schedule) was as mediocre as the play of the US team. The commentary was a striking combination of cheer leading, wishful thinking about US superiority, and misrepresentations of its “feared, dynamic attack,” etc. It was incredibly at odds with what was happening on the field: a meager 1-0 victory against a very inexperienced Nigerian team that played with 10 “men” for the last 10 minutes. Next time please: call it as it is, not as you desperately wish it to be.
Where did they dig Dicicco up from? Did he have a stroke or has he always been a complete tool???
Whoever was the commentator who just spoke on 6/30 after the Hope Solo piece – is a complete an utter a hole who thinks his sh*t don’t stink.
Cat Whitehill is the worst. She announces like the players are her kids on a U-13 travel team, constantly calling them by their first names, cheering them on, ignoring the replays when she’s wrong on an offsides or a foul.
The FOX commentators are terrible across the board particularly DiCiccio and Whitehill. FOX needs to learn that just because someone coached or played soccer doesn’t qualify them to be an effective announcer. Most of them sound like total idiots who flunked high school English. Or maybe they are intentionally dumbing it down which would explain the “Doctor” having to explain the rules.
