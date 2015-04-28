How much would you be willing to pay for NBC Sports App each month?

With the recent launch of HBO as an online service that cord cutters can subscribe to without requiring a TV subscription, as well as NBC Sports making its games available on Roku and Apple TV devices (with an authenticated login), it makes you wonder whether NBC Sports may, in the future, decide to offer its NBC Sports App streaming service as a stand-alone streaming product that soccer fans and cord cutters can subscribe to without requiring an authenticated login as it does now.
The live and on-demand HBO service on Sling TV costs $15 per month on top of the mandatory $20 base TV package.
While NBC Sports is owned by Comcast, making it unlikely that NBC Sports App may be offered as a standalone product in the near future, Universal Sports is available on Sling International without requiring a cable or satellite TV subscription. Universal Sports is part-owned by NBCUniversal.
So how much would you be willing to pay for NBC Sports App if you had the opportunity to subscribe to the service as a separate product (and if NBC Sports wins the TV and Internet rights deal for the Premier League for 2016-19)?
$25 if it was totally standalone
You have to remember what ever is on NBC, NBCSN, and the Golf Channel is on NBC Live Extra so it’s not just the EPL. Its NASCAR, F1, IndyCar, NHL, Notre Lame, PGA Tour, and the EPL.
$10 to $20 probably. Depends on the service and what is included and for how long.
It’s the only thing still tying me to cable so probably $25-$30 just for NBCSN/Live Extra. That is as long as they continue to have the Premier League. If ESPN or Fox gets it I might be able to cut the cord without waiting for NBCSN to be available without a cable subscription.
I love NBC Sports long time for 15 dolla a month.
I think $10 a month is reasonable if you want to add other channels for other leagues or other content. Subscribing to several channels can add up quickly. If one was only interested in EPL games then paying $15-25 a month would be worth it.
I don’t like where this is heading. At first it seems great that HBO and other services are $15. But when you start subscribing to your favorite channels it can quickly skyrocket back to cable pricing. I say keep it as cheap as possible – $10-$15 and make sure it has ALL of the NBC channels!
As a soccer fan I have direct tv and im still not seeing the benefit of cord cutting. I get all EPL, UCL and Europa league over flow chanels. ESPN’s, Fox 1 and 2, Bein plus MLS direct kick for around $100/month. By the time you get high speed internet and pay for the various streaming services for sports and TV its not looking like I would save that much. I just think DTV is great for the soccer fan but to each their own i suppose.
Sling has an add-on sports package for $5 with beIn and the extra Espn channels. If they added Fox Sports 1 and NBCSN, I might be willing to pay up to $10 for it.
Just throwing this out there: Is it a coincidence that NBC Sports Live becomes available on Apple TV and Roku, a little over a month before we learn the fate of who wins the U.S. broadcasting rights? From I read of the last round, it seemed like Apple and Google were interested in bidding on streaming games. This may be the beginning of a partnership between Comcast and Apple, in my opinion.
I echo what every else has been saying. Somewhere between $10-15 would be ideal. That is still better than paying $80 + internet for satellite/cable. $9 for Netflix, $25 for sling tv, $15 for HBO, and $15 for NBC live extra is still cheaper.
Just for the premier league streaming I would be willing to pay $20 to $25. That’s what I payed for Fox Soccer 2Go for a month that covered the Women’s World Cup.
$10/mo. Maybe $15. I love the premier league and the added hockey and nfl content is nice, however if I’m paying for this service, my expectations for it will also go up.
I would expect the quality of the stream to be improved and more consistent, and they would get rid of the damn banner ad from the full screen view. I expect the ads during ad breaks, but the ever present banner during full screen video is amateur and ridiculous.
i would pay $200 per year…
Yes, definitely. Watching the EPL is the only reason I haven’t cut the cord yet. I will pay up to $25, perhaps cheaper, if I pay annually.
Sounds like the bait and switch we got years ago regarding cable where part of the reason to get on board was paying to NOT be inundated with the same stupid commercial 30 times during a single show.
For a single sports network, no more than $10 dollars/month assuming NO commercials.
Given we have to pay for high speed internet service AND 1 or more individual channel subscriptions it would not take much to bring us right back to high cost and commercial filled garbage we have today.
I currently live in an apartment, in Sacramento, Ca. I have Xfinity (Comcast) for HDTV With a DVR on 2 HDTV’s.
We watch the local channels ID channel, Nascar. and my granddaughter watches the kids programming That adds up to less than 50 channels.
Here is the solution, buy/install a remote control antenna, mount it on my patio, I can receive all the local channels in HD, no monthly charge. I can buy a Smart TV and get live or streaming kids programming, no monthly charge, or I can use my smartphone, tab, desktop or file server to stream with Chromecast device. I can also stream ID channel and many others for free, or watch on smart TV.
In order to watch Nascar, I have to pay for the 250 channel Comcast package $73.00 per month,
So to answer your question, to get Nascar programming 10 months a year, I think $10 to $15 a month is fair value.
I recently prepared for cord-cutting with a TiVo Bolt and a Roku TV. There is a lot of excellent content available, I have Netflix, Amazon Prime and all works great with my TiVo and Roku. The only thing keeping me tethered to my FIOS TV Service is NBCSN who have cornered my favorites English Premier League Soccer, Formula One and Indycar. If I was able I would gladly pay 25 bucks a month just for NBC Sports if they retain these three I would cut the cord tomorrow, everything else I want I have right now.
If anyone wants to pay me $25 per month I will gladly show them NBCSN etc
If you have cable subscription – I would gladly pay you $20 a month to you to get a work around so I could enjoy NBC sports and others on my appletv that require cable network subscription to access.
$15 per month would be reasonable.
$10
i would pay zero US dollars… DishTV sucks, by the way
$15 a month with 2 concurrent streams will be awesome, in this moment you can get it by $30 with ps vue or $35 with directtvnow