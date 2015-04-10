Commentators for Premier League matches on NBC Sports, Gameweek 32

Here’s the line-up of commentators for this weekend’s Premier League matches:
Saturday, April 11:
Swansea vs Everton, 7:45am, NBCSN and NBC Sports Live Extra; Jim Proudfoot & Kevin Kilbane
Spurs vs Aston Villa, 10am, NBCSN and NBC Sports Live Extra; Joe Speight & Tony Gale
Southampton vs Hull, 10am, NBC Sports Live Extra; Gary Taphouse & Dean Sturridge
Sunderland vs Crystal Palace, 10am, NBC Sports Live Extra; Gary Weaver & Garry Birtles
West Brom vs Leicester, 10am, NBC Sports Live Extra; Jonathan Beck & Trevor Francis
West Ham vs Stoke, 10am, NBC Sports Live Extra; Tony Jones & Ray Houghton
Burnley vs Arsenal, 12:30pm, NBC and NBC Sports Live Extra; Arlo White & Lee Dixon
Sunday, April 12:
QPR vs Chelsea, 8:30am, NBCSN and NBC Sports Live Extra; Jon Champion & Martin Keown
Manchester United vs Manchester City, 11am, NBCSN and NBC Sports Live Extra; Arlo White & Graeme Le Saux
Monday, April 13:
Liverpool vs Newcastle, 3pm, NBCSN and NBC Sports Live Extra; Arlo White & Graeme Le Saux
Oh, God…not Arlo White again. I can’t stand him.
I feel your pain can not stand diarrhea mouth. The one mark against NBC EPL coverage.
I mean the worldwide feed is already perfect, why play around with it?
monaday the world feed is on martin tyler. the manchester derby is drury and beglin. the best commentry of the weekend is jon champion and martin keown. this is their third match they are doing toghether in this season, the previous two they were brilliant!
Keown is a poor man’s Andy Townsend. Beyond woeful.
The NBC Sports Group Press Releases have White/Le Saux for Burnley/Arsenal – White/Dixon for United/City. You have White/Dixon for Burnley – White/Le Saux for United/City. Who is correct?
Good question. The press release I got from NBC had the listings above in the article. Not sure which one is correct.
Next Saturday looks pretty interesting with NBC airing the Chelsea-Man United match while at the same time Fox is airing the FA Cup match with Reading-Arsenal.
Yeah unless your an Arsenal fan everyone is watching Chelsea vs Man United. Fox knows that
Sick of hearing the result for catch up to Leicester…. London sh** just can’t do it without using a paid off ref.
The commentary is about as bias as it gets.
Yes I am a Leicester fan , but your bias and shocking “gushing” over today’s Spurs Win at Stoke was just too much to take/endure. What happened about being Fair and Balanced”?
Our UK friends cannot believe NBC sports use the moronic Arlo White to be a commentator for Premiership games broadcast in the US.
They found it to be a comedy listening to his inane comments from an individual who probably never made his high school team.
He must have been a leftover after Fox and ESPN had picked through the choices.
Please fire him because my associates and friends mute the sound whenever he is covering a game – now Jon Champion and Mr Tyler are another ilk – quality.
NBC merits a better or higher quality commentator – your other contributors are not grating like the silly Arlo White. Please listen to your viewers