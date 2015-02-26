fuboTV adds beIN SPORTS to its online soccer streaming coverage

fuboTV has announced that they’ve expanded their sports portfolio to include beIN SPORTS to its online soccer streaming package.
beIN SPORTS is one of the leading sports networks in the United States for fans of the beautiful game. beIN has the exclusive TV and Internet rights to La Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, Copa America 2015, Capital One Cup, Championship and more.
With the addition of beIN SPORTS, fuboTV PRO now provides access to beIN SPORTS, GolTV, Everton TV, Ajax TV, Benfica TV, Bayern Munich home and away games, Benfica home matches, Bundesliga games and more.
Until recently, beIN SPORTS had only been available on a limited number of TV providers as well as DishWorld. But now with today’s news, beIN SPORTS becomes more readily available to soccer aficionados who live in the US.
To begin watching soccer on fuboTV PRO, sign up for free at the fuboTV website and start your free 14-day pass. After the two weeks of free access has expired, you will then be charged $6.99 per month for unlimited viewing capabilities. fuboTV is supported by Mac, Windows, iPad, iPhone, Android, and also on your television using Roku or Amazon Fire TV.
fubo.tv is a completely legal and legitimate service. Unlike illegal streaming sites, there is no malware, advertising or pop-up ads.
Just like DishWorld, there’s no contract with fuboTV PRO. You’re on a month to month service, so the service is completely flexible and easy to use.
fuboTV now offers the cheapest legal way to stream beIN Sports. They will be broadcasting over 800 live matches in 2015, for only $6.99 per month. Sign up for a free 14-day trial today.
In addition to today’s announcement, fuboTV has also revealed that they’ve updated their mobile app with a new and improved design to incorporate the addition of beIN SPORTS (see below).
I have actually purchaed this and its a great product. I can stream to my apple tv from my phone and the picture is perfect. Worth the money in my opinion.
Does fubo allow watching previously aired programs or is it live only?
It allows access to most previously aired programs.
I tried it, but might as well or from your cable company so you can also have it everywhere you want. Not worth the price.
As someone who doesn’t pay for cable television it’s just what I need. With ChromeCast support coming soon it’ll even be better.
Chris, are you sure that it allows access to most of previouly aired programs? I have this service (well worth the money imo)but I’m unaware of this feature. They do have Ajax, Dortmund, and Everton matches on demand but I don’t think you can go back in the guide ala Dishworld, though I wish you’ll prove me wrong.
Correct. Some programming is on demand. Not all.
i love bein sport and spanisch soccer