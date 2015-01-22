The Greatest Teams – FC Porto 2002-2004

In hindsight, seeing the success of FC Porto under Jose Mourinho doesn’t seem as great as it should, looking at the likes of Deco, Ricardo Carvalho and Maniche in the side. Yet when Mourinho took over at FC Porto in January of 2002, the team was going through a tough period. Porto was fifth in the Liga Portuguesa, was in last place in the second stage group of the Champions League, and had been eliminated from the Portuguese Cup. By the time the season had ended, Mourinho’s side had finished in third place and the manager made the promise of making Porto champions the following season. He signed players from clubs in the Portuguesa Liga, including Paulo Ferreira from Vitoria de Setubal and Nuno Valente from Leiria. Across the next two seasons, Porto won two league titles, a Portuguese Cup, one UEFA Cup and the UEFA Champions League.
Credit must be given to Mourinho for getting the best out of his players, as the likes of Paulo Ferreira, Nuno Valente, and Jose Bosingwa looked like some of the best defenders in the world, attacking and defending very well. As all three full backs later came to play in the Premier League, none were able to truly make their mark, with Ferreira the most successful of them all. The fullbacks had the freedom to attack at will due to the part the three central midfielders played in Mourinho’s 4-3-1-2 system. At times, the three midfielders would play almost as if they were three defensive midfielders, covering space in which the absence of a full back may seem dangerous.
Tactically, this side was rather simple. What made them brilliant was the well-drilled nature of the side, something seen in many Mourinho teams, especially in the treble-winning Inter Milan side of 2010. Porto had a rock-solid defense and played a superb offside trap. Porto’s defense played in a rather high line and the whole team worked as a unit. Another key aspect of the side was the ability to shift tactically depending on the opposition, with Mourinho often picking two out of the likes of Carlos Alberto, Benni McCarthy, and Derlei up front for the side, depending on the opposition. For example, in the 2004 Champions League final, Benni McCarthy was dropped to the bench, despite being his side’s top scorer throughout the season with 20 goals. Also, the side pressed superbly, starting from the forward line. This forced opponents to either concede the ball or try longer passes.
A common misconception of the side was of their ultra-defensive nature. In truth, they were a highly adaptable side and both sides of their game could be seen. The most famous victory for the side was in the 2004 Champions League Final. Early into that final, Monaco captain Ludovic Giuly came off with an injury and Monaco shifted into a 4-4-2 formation. With three men in midfield, Mourinho’s side had the advantage of an extra man in midfield. They made the advantage count and after scoring in the first half, played rather defensively in the second half. With Monaco attacking, Porto counter-attacked with their front three (Deco, Derlei, and Carlos Alberto/Alenichev). By finding lots of space on the break, two goals in four second half minutes from Deco and Alenichev saw Porto run 3-0 winners on the night. Their famous Champions League run also saw them play rather defensively against Manchester United, and even better against Deportivo La Coruna in the semi-final, where they sat back and defended superbly over two legs, progressing 1-0 on aggregate. They were also able to play attacking football though, as they showed by defeating a Lyon side containing the likes of Peguy Luyindula, Juninho, and Giovane Elber. They won 4-2 on aggregate in that quarter-final tie.
In terms of underdog success, this side’s Champions League win goes down as one of the last true underdog wins in history. The 2004 Champions League final pitted two rather unfancied sides against one another in Porto and Monaco. In the European Championships that summer, Greece would emerge as champions, completely upsetting the odds. Since then, seeing sides like Porto and Greece in finals has not been seen in big international tournaments or in the Champions League. Nowadays, the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich have consistently made the semi-finals of the Champions League multiple seasons in a row. Whether we will see another dogged side like Porto, with their success, is a rather good question. Until then, we can pay respects to the side which gave rise to Jose Mourinho.
Match fixers.
What makes you say that, boss? Thought the CL was a lucky year in the sense that the top clubs got knocked out of the way pretty early. As for the Portuguese League, surely Porto’s quality was better than anyone else?
Okay I did some research. The question of two matches in the Primeira Liga being match fixed was brought up in 2008. Porto earned 4 points out of 6 in those games. They won the league by 8 points that season, thereby even IF this did actually occur (Porto not charged) then their achievements still hold. Two league games don’t take away from this side’s accomplishments.
There is no such thing as “a little bit of match fixing”.
I’m not sure what you mean by “not charged” they definitely were found guilty, which means they were match-fixing cheats. the fact that EUFA and FIFA aren’t big on tacking corruption is no indication that it doesn’t happen, or that it isn’t a big deal.
If you are easing your fixture load by knowing results beforehand and able to plan your squad accordingly, you are cheating all your competitors.
And that’s just two they proved irrefutably. As Declan Hill will tell you , for every one caught, there are tons of cases that slip through. Porto also got caught again in 2008, so it’s pretty hard to declare it “only two games” – the patterns show this is very much a feature of da Costa’s presidency.
és tão red de anfield como deves ser red de carnide. incha,
Yes, they were lucky in their run to win the champions league. If Scholes’ goal stood (and it should have), then they would’ve been knocked out on that day.
To be fair though, many winners have seen some luck.
2013: Bayern progressed to the final on penalties – luck required
2011: in the semi-finals, Pepe sent off despite no contact and Van Persie sent off in the quarter finals against Barcelona for shooting the ball
2010: Milito’s offside goal, Bojan’s disallowed goal
2009: At Stamford Bridge, Barcelona were lucky
2008: Terry could’ve won it
And so on
Luck is different than a referee’s mistake.
They won the league 8 times between 1990 and 2001, hardly tough times when Mourinho took over.
True, Porto are a powerhouse in Portuguese football. When Mourinho took over in January of 2002 though, he only took over because the club was failing to live up to its regular expectations. Certainly the Champions League established his name as a young Portuguese manager with lots of personality ready to take upon a new challenge.
Tanto carnideiro com azia. nunca viveram, nem nunca hão-de viver, a conquista de uma champions.