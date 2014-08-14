Home
2014-15 Premier League Table Predictions: What’s Your Top 20?

August 14, 2014 Chelsea, Leagues: EPL, Manchester United 90 Comments

For the past seven years, we’ve asked you — the reader — to predict how you think the Premier League table will finish up at the end of the season. The challenge is that we ask you this before the season kicks off, and before the summer transfer window ends.

It’s an opportunity for you to share your expertise and guess how the table will end for the 2014/15 season. Post your top 20 in the comments section below.

Here’s my prediction.

1. Chelsea
2. Arsenal
3. Manchester City
4. Manchester United
—————————————————————
5. Liverpool
6. Everton
7. Tottenham Hotspur
8. Stoke City
9. Queens Park Rangers
10. West Ham United
11. Crystal Palace
12. Hull City
13. Newcastle United
14. Aston Villa
15. Sunderland
16. Burnley
17. Swansea City
—————————————————————
18. Leicester City
19. Southampton
20. West Bromwich Albion

It’s difficult to predict at this early stage of the season, but it appears that many of the clubs have done their summer transfer shopping earlier than usual this summer, so take your best shot at predicting the final 20. And good luck.

We’ll review the predictions after the end of the season to see how everyone did.

90 Comments

  1. Ivan August 14, 2014

    Manchester United won’t finish above Liverpool.

    Arsenal won’t finish second, there are 3-5 teams that will finish higher than Arsenal.

    I am surprised how people have already crowned Chelsea champions. Everybody has them winning; it’s a long season, Manchester City are still the team to beat.

    • Christopher Harris August 14, 2014

      Give us your complete 20. Not just a few picks!

      • IanCransonsKnees August 14, 2014

        That’s a little pessimistic for Swansea Gaffer.

        Any particular reason?

        • Christopher Harris August 14, 2014

          Keep an eye out for my Swansea preview coming tomorrow.

          You always predict they’re going down every season ICK!

          • Eddie August 14, 2014

            I predict they will win on Saturday.

          • IanCransonsKnees August 14, 2014

            I think they’ll be steady if a little less unspectacular this season. I don’t think they’ll go down.

          • Bo August 15, 2014

            I think if you keep Bony(even though I’d like to take him) and with Siggy and Gomis you got a decent squad. Much better then relegated teams.

        • robert September 22, 2014

          man united will not finish in the top 4 and swansea will be higher up than 17th i think chelsea will win it Man united to finish 7th swansea in 6th

    • Diego May 10, 2015

      ahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaahahahahahahahahaah what a bad prediction ahahahahhahahahahaha you are so bad at this ivan ahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahhahahahahahahahahahahahahahhahahahahahahahahaha

  2. Martin J. August 14, 2014

    1. Chelsea
    2. Manchester City
    3. Liverpool
    4. Manchester United
    5. Everton
    6. Arsenal
    7. Spurs
    8. Newcastle
    9. Stoke
    10. Sunderland
    11. Hull
    12. QPR
    13. West Ham
    14. Crystal Palace
    15. Southampton
    16. Swansea
    17. Aston Villa
    18. West Brom
    19. Burnley
    20. Leicester

    • harvey October 8, 2014

      wow bad

  3. Guy August 14, 2014

    I’ve been waiting for this. I never participate, but I enjoy reading everyone’s picks and the subsequent backlash. 🙂

    I pick my team, Stoke, to finish anywhere from 7-12. Sparky doesn’t have to start from scratch this year, which should help, but with midtable clubs you just never can tell. At least there shouldn’t be any relegation drama this season, though I’ll be shocked if someone doesn’t pick us to go down…just like every other year. 😉

    • Flyvanescence August 14, 2014

      Got u covered 😀

  4. Moe August 14, 2014

    1 Chelsea
    2 Manchester City
    3 Manchester United
    4 Arsenal
    5 Everton
    6 Liverpool
    7 Tottenham
    8 Newcastle
    9 Stoke City
    10 Aston Villa
    11 Hull City
    12 West Ham United
    13 Crystal Palace
    14 Swansea City
    15 QPR
    16 Southampton
    17 Leicester City
    18 West Bromwich Albion
    19 Sunderland
    20 Burnley

  5. Brian D August 14, 2014

    1. Chelsea
    2. Manchester City
    3. Manchester United
    4. Arsenal
    —————————————————————
    5. Liverpool
    6. Everton
    7. Tottenham Hotspur
    8. Newcastle United
    9. Stoke City
    10. West Ham United
    11. Hull City
    12. Crystal Palace
    13. Queens Park Rangers
    14. Swansea City
    15. Southampton
    16. Sunderland
    17. Aston Villa
    —————————————————————
    18. West Bromwich Albion
    19. Leicester City
    20. Burnley

  6. Dean Stell August 14, 2014

    1. Chelsea
    2. Manchester City
    3. Manchester United
    4. Arsenal
    ————
    5. Everton
    6. Spurs
    7. Liverpool
    8. Stoke
    9. Palace
    10. West Ham
    11. QPR
    12. Newcastle
    13. Hull
    14. Swansea
    15. Burnley
    16. Sunderland
    17. Villa
    ———
    18. Leicester
    19. West Brom Albion
    20. Southampton

    • Canadien Bacon August 14, 2014

      Liverpool in 7th, typical Manc U fan.

      Reply
      • jtm371 August 14, 2014

        Typical Pool fan thinks their side is better then they are.

        Reply
        • Clampdown August 15, 2014

          Typical Nottingham Forest … oh, never mind.

          • jtm371 August 15, 2014

            Talk to me after you win back to back European Cups or CL Crown. 🙂

            Reply
      jesus youre pretty far off why did everyone think southampton and swansea would do bad

  7. Taz Newman August 14, 2014

    1) Manchester City
    2) Chelsea
    3) Arsenal
    4) Liverpool
    ———————
    5) Manchester United
    6) Spurs
    7) Everton
    8) Stoke
    9) Sunderland
    10) Newcastle
    11) Swansea
    12) Crystal Palace
    13) Southampton
    14) West Ham
    15) QPR
    16) Hull
    17) Aston Villa
    ———————
    18) Burnley
    19) Leicester
    20) West Bromwich Albion

  8. StellaWasAlwaysDown August 14, 2014

    1. Manchester City
    2. Chelsea
    3. Manchester United
    4. Everton
    ————
    5. Arsenal
    6. Spurs
    7. Liverpool
    8. Stoke
    9. Newcastle
    10. West Ham
    11. Aston Villa
    12. QPR
    13. Palace
    14. Hull
    15. Swansea
    17. Sunderland
    ———
    18. Leicester
    19. Burnley
    20. Southampton

    • ScubaSteve August 17, 2014

      Isn’t there a number between 15 and 17? West Brom?

  9. Markas Ackerman August 14, 2014

    #1 Manchester United
    #2 Chelsea
    #3 Arsenal
    #4 Manchester City
    ———————–
    #5 Everton
    #6 Sp*rs
    #7 QPR
    #8 Liverpool
    #9 Newcastle United
    #10 Hull City
    #11 West Ham United
    #12 Sunderland
    #13 Crystal Palace
    #14 Stoke City
    #15 Swansea City
    #16 Leicester
    #17 Aston Villa
    ————————
    #18 Burnley
    #19 Southampton
    #20 West Ham Albion

    • RJ August 14, 2014

      I hate Liverpool more than I hate cilantro, but I’d bet my house that they won’t finish below QPR.

  10. Cody August 14, 2014

    1. Chelsea
    2. Arsenal
    3. Manchester City
    4. Manchester United
    —————————————————————
    5. Liverpool
    6. Everton
    7. Tottenham Hotspur
    8. Newcastle
    9. Stoke
    10. West Ham United
    11. Crystal Palace
    12. Hull City
    13. QPR
    14. Sunderland
    15. Villa
    16. Southampton
    17. Burnley
    —————————————————————
    18. Leicester City
    19. Swansea City
    20. West Bromwich Albion

  11. Javier August 14, 2014

    1 Chelsea FC
    2 Arsenal FC
    3 Manchester City FC
    4 Liverpool FC
    ——————–
    5 Everton
    6 Tottenham Spurs
    7 Swansea
    8 Stoke City
    9 Newcastle United
    10 Crystal Palace
    11 West Ham United
    12 Sunderland
    13 Hull Tigers
    14 QPR
    15 Aston Villa
    16 Southampton
    17 West Brom Albion
    ———————
    18 Manchester United FC
    19 Burnley
    20 Leichester (as Coach Lasso calls it)

  12. Daniel August 14, 2014

    Been anticipating this thread for a couple weeks! Filled out my predictions a few days ago and then just waited …

    Chelsea
    Manchester City
    Arsenal
    Manchester United
    ——-
    Liverpool
    Everton
    Tottenham
    ——-
    Stoke City
    Newcastle
    West Ham
    Sunderland
    Swansea City
    Southampton
    Crystal Palace
    Hull City
    Leicester
    QPR
    ——–
    Aston Villa
    West Brom
    Burnley

    • Gringo August 15, 2014

      No way that Villa go down

  13. yespage August 14, 2014

    A ton of Stoke love in these predictions.

    Reply
    • Cody August 14, 2014

      LOL.
      How exactly do you guage stoke love? Anyone who put them 8-14th?
      🙂

      • yespage August 14, 2014

        Stoke have finished in the top half of the EPL once. So any prediction showing a top 8 or 10 finish is quite loving indeed!

        Reply
        • Daniel August 14, 2014

          What year was that?

          Oh wait … 😉

    • Guy August 15, 2014

      I’ll take it. 🙂

  14. Iancransonsknees August 14, 2014

    Talksport saying Pulis has left Palace by mutual consent.

  15. norwalkvirus August 14, 2014

    1 Arsenal FC
    2 Chelsea FC
    3 Manchester City FC
    4 Liverpool FC
    ——————–
    5 Manchester United
    6 Everton
    7 Tottenham Hotspur
    8 Sunderland
    9 Swansea City
    10 Stoke City
    11 West Ham United
    12 QPR
    13 Southampton
    14 Hull Tigers
    15 Aston Villa
    16 West Brom Albion
    17 Leicester City
    ———————
    18 Newcastle United
    19 Burnley
    20 Crystal Palace

    • jakob hawley August 25, 2014

      nah mate, arsenal not top :/ and sunderland no way 8th, oh and also its hull city because they werent allowed to change. also newcastle not 18th, doubt it

  16. NeilO August 14, 2014

    Gaffer, I believe you got the top 7 spot on!!
    but the rest of my table looks like:

    8. Stoke
    9. Southampton
    10. Newcastle
    11. Sunderland
    12. Hull
    13. QPR
    14. Swansea
    15. Crystal P
    16. Leicester
    17. West Ham
    18. Aston Villa
    19. West Brom
    20. Burnley

    • NeilO August 14, 2014

      .. top 8 mean.

  17. jtm371 August 14, 2014

    Chelsea
    City
    MUFC
    Arsenal

    To the drop
    WBA
    Burnley
    Southhampton.

    With TP leaving Palace they will battle with WBA for the drop.

    Only the top four and bottom three matter. Take it from a guy who’s club is still in the Championship League. 🙁 GO FOREST 🙂

  18. Flyvanescence August 14, 2014

    1. Manchester City
    2. Chelsea
    3. Arsenal
    4. Liverpool
    5. Spurs
    6. Everton
    7. United

    8. Newcastle
    9. Wet Spam
    10. Swansea
    11. Hull
    12. Stoke
    13. Southampton
    14. Villa
    15. Sunderland
    16. Burnley
    17. Palace
    18. QPR
    19. WBA
    20. Leicester

    8th on down is impossible to call as all the teams more or less suck. I want Sunderland and Stoke to go down so bad (Sunderland because they always take 3-5 points off is every season; Stoke so people will stop gushing about Hughes). But there are so many BAD teams i think
    they wont be close to going down based on the quality they both have.

    QPR the sooner they are gone the better.

    At the top, my head says watch out for Arsenal but my heart says they have no shot. Should be a cracking three-way title race. I also am not drinking the Van Gaal koolaid just yet. I think with a year in England under their belts the young talent at Spurs will gel and give Liverpool a run for fourth.

    • goisles01 August 15, 2014

      I agree with Fly about Van Gaal. How can everybody be giddy over United’s new manager. I believe when the intensity ratchets up above preseason. United will struggle. A new system + a bunch of new players = time to gel. United’s year may be next and they probably won’t be a team you want to play down the stretch as they get comfortable. This is if Van Gaal is what the majority believes he can be and not what Paul Scholes says.

    • Guy August 15, 2014

      I’m not Hughes’s biggest fan, but when they hired him I thought he’d do exactly what he did…change the style and steady the ship. 9th place was a bonus. Stoke would do well to match it again…and cause you more sleepless nights. 😉

      SPARKY, SPARKY, he’s our man…. 😀

  19. goisles01 August 15, 2014

    1. Chelsea (provided they have plenty of
    Horse placenta at hand)
    2. Manchester City (if Hart loses his job
    to Caballero would
    they have any English
    player in the starting
    IX?)
    3. Liverpool (can they prove the total is
    greater than the sum of
    their parts?)
    4. Arsenal (Back 4 is essentially the same
    that got torched by the top
    clubs last year)
    —————————————————————
    5. Everton
    6. Tottenham Hotspur
    7. Manchester United
    8. Stoke City
    9. Newcastle United
    10. West Ham United
    11. Queens Park Rangers
    12. Hull City
    13. Sunderland
    14. Southampton
    15. Aston Villa
    16. Leicester City
    17. West Bromwich Albion
    ————————————————————
    18. Swansea City
    19. Burnley
    20. Crystal Palace

    • Louis Scrivener August 15, 2014

      The reason to arsenal having poor defence to top teams was either sagna or vermaelen making mistakes, but now that we have debuchy and chambers we should be good.

  20. Bo August 15, 2014

    1.Chelsea
    2.Manchester City
    3.Arsenal(even though pains me)
    4.Spurs
    5.Liverpool
    6.Everton
    7.Manchester United
    8.Newcastle United
    9.Stoke City
    10.Swansea City
    11.Sunderland
    12.QPR
    13.Aston Villa
    14.West Ham
    15.Leicester City
    16.Hull City
    17.Southampton
    18.West Brom
    19.Crystal Palace
    20.Burnley

    FA Cup-Chelsea.
    League Cup-probably Man United or Everton.

    Top Scorer-Sergio Aguero

    • loren August 26, 2014

      Don’t reckon your not too far off here ! Can’t rule out spurs this year but man u 7th? Not so sure?

  21. Abdirahman August 15, 2014

    I got it right in the world cup and i think i will get it right again. Champions with out any doubt are 1.chelsea 2.m.city. 3.m.united. 4.arsenal. 5.liverbool. 6.spurs. 7.everton.8.newcastle. 9.stoke. 10.westham. 11.astonvilla. 12.swansea. 13.sunderland. 14.hull city tigers. 15.southampton 16.westbrom. 17.qpr. Down are 18.place. 19.leicter. 20.burnley.

  22. Smokey Bacon August 15, 2014

    Top 4:

    City
    United
    Liverpool
    Chelsea

    Relegated:
    Swansea
    West Ham
    Burnley

    • lazzanator November 6, 2014

      i don’t the swans will get relo

  23. Clampdown August 15, 2014

    1) Liverpool (don’t care what you think; it’s our year!)
    2) Chelsea
    3) Manchester City
    4) Arsenal
    5) Moyes’ old club(blue)
    6) Spurs
    7) Stoke
    8) Moyes’ old club (red)
    9) Aston Villa
    10) Newcastle
    11) Sunderland
    12) West Ham
    13) Hull
    14) Southampton
    15) QPR
    16) Swansea
    17) Leicester City
    18) Crystal Palace
    19) West Brom
    20) Burnley

  24. hoosiergunner August 15, 2014

    1. Arsenal
    2. Chelsea
    3. Manchester City
    4. Everton
    —————————————————————
    5. Manchester United
    6. Tottenham
    7. Liverpool
    8. Newcastle
    9. Hull
    10. Crystal Palace
    11. Stoke
    12. Southampton
    13. Swansea
    14. Sunderland
    15. West Ham
    16. QPR
    17. West Bromwich Albion
    —————————————————————
    18. Aston Villa
    19. Burnley
    20. Leicester

  25. barney August 15, 2014

    1.Chelsea
    2.Man City
    3.Arsenal
    4.Liverpool
    5.Spurs
    6.Man Utd
    7.Everton
    8.Newcastle
    9.Stoke
    10.Crystal palace
    11.Leicester
    12.West Ham
    13.West Brom
    14.Aston Villa
    15.Swansea
    16.QPR
    17.hull
    18.Southampton
    19.Burnley
    20.Sunderland

  26. Kevin August 15, 2014

    1. Chelsea
    2. Arsenal
    3. Man City
    4. Man United
    _______________
    5. Liverpool
    6. Everton
    7. Spurs
    8. Newcastle
    9. Stoke
    10. QPR
    11. Aston Villa
    12. Hull
    13. West Ham
    14. Swansea
    15. Sunderland
    16. Leicester
    17. Palace
    _______________
    18. West Brom
    19. Southampton
    20. Burnley

  27. Joe Stevenson August 15, 2014

    1.Arsenal
    2.Manchester United
    3.Manchester city
    4.Chelsea
    5.Liverpool
    6.Everton
    7.Tottenham
    8.QPR
    9.Southampton
    10.Newcastle
    11.Aston Villa
    12.Stoke City
    13.West Ham
    14.Crystal Palace
    15.Swansea
    16.West Brom
    17.Sunderland
    18.Leicester
    19.Hull city
    20.Burnley

    • Jack Franks October 14, 2014

      Sorry but I don’t see how hull can finish second from bottom. Look at their team sheet, they have a stronger or equally strong squadd than most teams up to 10th place. With the money they have spent and under Steve Bruces management. There is no possible way they could finish 19th. They have a 9-14th place squad, and the only reason they finished so low last season is due to the dedication to the Fa Cup. Re consider their position after looking at their squad. They have a way better team than most others below 10th.

  28. Fairchild August 15, 2014

    1. Chelsea
    2. Manchester United
    3. Liverpool
    4. Manchester City
    5. Everton
    6. Arsenal
    7. Tottenham
    8. Newcastle
    9. Stoke City
    10. West Ham
    11. Southampton
    12. Hull City
    13. QPR
    14. Crystal Palace
    15. Swansea City
    16. Leicester City
    17. Aston Villa
    18. Burnley
    19. Sunderland
    20. West Brom

    FA Cup: Manchester United
    League Cup: Everton
    Champions League: Bayern Munich

  29. Brad August 16, 2014

    1. Manchester City
    2. Chelsea
    3. Manchester United
    4. Arsenal
    5. Liverpool
    6. Everton
    7. Tottenham
    8. Aston Villa
    9. Newcastle
    10. Sunderland
    11. Swansea
    12. West Ham
    13. Stoke
    14. Hull
    15. QPR
    16. Crystal Palace
    17. Southampton
    18. West Brom
    19. Burnley
    20. Leicester

  30. amoo hossain August 16, 2014

    chelsea,Man City, Utd, Arsenal. Tthats my top 4 for this year. Liverpool will finish 6th or 7th & Buck Rogers be gone by Feb/March.Hello TBrreak.

  31. Adam August 16, 2014

    1. Chelsea
    2. Man city
    3. Arsenal
    4. Everton
    5. Man United
    6. Liverpool
    7. Tottenham
    8. Stoke
    9. Swansea
    10. West Ham
    11. Newcastle
    12. Hull City
    13. Aston Villa
    14. Southampton
    15. Leicester
    16. Sunderland
    17. QPR
    18. West Brom
    19. Crystal Palace
    20. Burlnley

    • Adam August 16, 2014

      FA cup – man city
      League cup – arsenal
      Top scorer – Edin Dzeko

  32. Mike August 16, 2014

    1.Chelsea
    2.Arsenal
    3.Man city
    4.Liverpool
    –Top 4–
    5.Everton
    6.Man U
    7.Swansea City
    8.Tottenham
    9.Newcastle
    10.Hull Citty
    11.Crystal Palace
    12.Stoke
    13.Aston Villa
    14.Leicester City
    15.Sunderland
    16.QPR
    17.Burnley
    -Relegation-
    18.West Brom
    19.West Ham
    20.South Hampton

    Top Scorer-Aguero
    FA cup-Man City
    League cup-Arsenal
    Champions League-Fc Barcelona

  33. LeeK August 19, 2014

    1.Citeh
    2.Chelski
    3.Arsenal
    4.Man Utd

    5.Liverpool
    6.Everton
    7.Spurs
    8.Swansea
    9.Newcastle
    10.Saints
    11.Stoke
    12.Palace
    13.Sunderland
    14.Hull
    15.West Ham
    16.QPR
    17.Leicester
    18.Villa
    19.West Brom
    20.Burnley

  34. Darren August 26, 2014

    1. Chelsea
    2. Man City
    3. Arsenal
    4. Man Utd
    5. Tottenham
    6. Everton
    7. Liverpool
    8. Newcastle
    9. Swansea
    10.Southampton
    11.Aston Villa
    12.Sunderland
    13.West ham
    14.Stoke
    15.leicester
    16.Hull
    17.West brom
    18.Crystal palace
    19.QPR
    20.Burnley

  35. Rajarshi August 29, 2014

    1.Chelsea
    2.Man City
    3.Arsenal
    4.Liverpool

    5.Man Utd
    6.Everton
    7.Spurs
    8.Swansea
    9.Newcastle
    10.Saints
    11.Stoke
    12.Palace
    13.Sunderland
    14.Hull
    15.West Ham
    16.QPR
    17.Leicester
    18.Villa
    19.West Brom
    20.Burnley

  36. Sahib Rajab August 30, 2014

    1. Arsenal
    2. Mancity
    3. Chelsik
    4. Liverpool
    ……………………
    5. Spurs
    6. Moye’s (blue)
    7. Stoke c
    8. Swansea
    9. Westham
    10. Southampton
    11. Vanboy’s(reds)
    12. Newcastle
    13. Palac
    14. Sunderland
    15. Hull
    16. Aston villa
    17. QPR
    18. Leicester
    19. Wesbrom
    20. Burnley

  37. tinto August 31, 2014

    1. Chelsea
    2. Manchester City
    3. Liverpool
    4. Spurs
    5. Arsenal
    6. Everton
    7. Stoke
    8. Manchester United
    9. Swansea
    10. Southampton
    11. Newcastle
    12. Hull
    13. Leicester
    14. Sunderland
    15. Aston Villa
    16. West Ham
    17. Crystal Palace
    18. QPR
    19. Burnley
    20. West Brom

  38. Killer k September 6, 2014

    I think it will be differnt .i see swansea making it to the top4 . Thy are a good team.nice stayle of play. .started of very well. Let see hw thy ply chelsea.

  39. Killer k September 6, 2014

    Sory to go off topic . Bt can some one tell me wat they think about the up coming games .the close of the transfar windo. Who do u see winnin and losing n draws..sorry about the spelling . My top 4 is
    1.MAN CITY
    2.Liverpool
    3.CHELSEA
    4.SWANSEA.

    I think chelsea will be afected by the UEFA champions league. Nt on the group stages but whn time go’s on.

    I support chelsea but i don’t see them win any cup The FA cup.only maybe finel of euaf

  40. Ezer September 6, 2014

    1. Chelsea
    2. Liverpool
    3. Manchester Utd
    4. Manchester City
    ———————–
    5. Arsenal
    6. Everton
    7. Spurs
    8. Swansea City
    9. Newcastle Utd
    10. Stoke City
    11. Sunderland
    12. Hull City
    13. Crystal Palace
    14. Leicester City
    15. QPR
    16. Southampton
    17. West Ham
    ———————–
    18. West Brom
    19. Aston Villa
    20. Burnley

    FA Cup: Chelsea
    Capital One Cup: Liverpool
    UEFA Champions League: Chelsea
    Top scorer: Diego Costa (34)

  41. SAMUEL September 17, 2014

    WISHING CHELSEA SUCCESS IN PREMIER LEAGUE 2014

  42. Derek CPFC-Logan September 21, 2014

    1) Chelsea
    2) Man City
    3) Man Utd
    4) Arsenal
    5) Liverpool
    6) Everton
    7) Tottenham
    8) Hull City
    9) Southampton
    10)Newcastle
    11)Swansea
    12)Stoke City
    13)Aston Villa
    14)Crystal Palace
    15)West Ham
    16)QPR
    17)Sunderland
    18)Leicester
    19)West Brom
    20)Burnley

  43. joe griffin September 25, 2014

    1 chelsea
    2 arsenal
    3 liverpool
    4 man. city
    _____________
    5 man. united
    6 everton
    7 spurs
    8 hull
    9 southampton
    10 newcastle
    11 villa
    12 leicester
    13 west ham
    14 stoke
    15 sunderland
    16 qpr
    17 swansea
    _____________
    18 palace
    19 west brom
    20 burnley

  44. Tim_ September 29, 2014

    1-Chelsea
    2-City
    3-Liverpool
    4-Arsenal
    5-Spurs
    6-Everton
    7-Southampton
    8-Newcastle
    9-Swansea
    10-Villa
    11-Utd
    12-Hull
    13-Stoke
    14-West Ham
    15-Leicester
    16-Sunderland
    17-West Brom
    18-QPR
    19-Palace
    20-Burnley

  45. lazzanator October 3, 2014

    1- City
    2- Chelsea
    3- Liverpool
    4- Arsenal
    5- Tottenham
    6- Everton
    7- Swansea
    8- West Ham
    9- Newcastle
    10- Villa
    11- S Hampton
    12- Stoke
    13- Hull
    14- Sunderland
    15- West Brom
    16- QPR
    17- Leicester

    RELEGATION

    18- Palace
    19- Burnley
    20- Man UTD

    • lazzanator October 3, 2014

      Man UTD will be 2 Points of West Brom

      • amin_Dante1 December 23, 2014

        man united can never finish last even if they lost all there games this season, spurs is one useless nai team

    • lazzanator October 3, 2014

      If you are wondering im a spurs fan

  46. Doctor phone October 13, 2014

    It will. Not be easy for blues the. Only way for them is to target a particular cup if not they
    will. Go trophyless

  47. Nick Dekas October 21, 2014

    1 London (Chelsea)
    2 Manchester City
    3 Manchester United
    4 Arsenal
    5 Liverpool
    6 Swansea City
    7 Southampton
    8 Tottenham
    9 Everton
    10 West Ham
    11 Newcastle United
    12 Stoke City
    13 Hull City
    14 Crystal Palace
    15 Aston Villa
    16 West Brom
    17 QPR
    18 Leicester City
    19 Burnley
    20 Sunderland

    • jake January 28, 2015

      not just chelsea are in london there is arsenal west ham qpr spurs and crystal palace so you dont need to put london for chelsea

  48. the king November 1, 2014

    1-chelsea
    2-man. city
    3-swansea
    4-arsenal
    ___________

    5-man.u
    ________
    6-liverpool
    7-spurs
    8-everton
    9-southampton
    10-west ham
    11-hull
    12-stoke
    13-leicester
    14-newcastle
    15-aston villa
    16-sunderland
    17-QPR
    __________
    18-palace
    19-west brom
    20-burnley
    i think i’m gonna be a bit right

    • lazzanator December 20, 2014

      to many people predict west brom for the drop

  49. amin_Dante1 December 23, 2014

    Manchester united will definitely finish in the top four, i believe third. Chelsea on the other hand will win the league , although city will always have a chance two. than in terms of challenging for fourth i feel arsenal are the favorites but spurs, liverpool and i believe west ham and southampton as well can challenge for fourth. i dnt believe everton will finish even in the top eight, maybe 9th or 10. and in terms of teams who were promted only QPR will remain as austin has become a goal scoring machine and at home they look quite dangerous. other than that the burnley and leicester will be back in the championship again next season.

  50. jake January 25, 2015

    1 chelsea
    2 man city
    3 arsenal
    4 man united
    5 liverpool
    6 everton
    7 southampton
    8 newcastle united
    9 west ham united
    10 aston villa
    11 swansea city
    12 stoke city
    13 spurs
    14 hull tigers
    15 sunderland
    16 west brom
    17 qpr
    18 crystal palace
    19 liescher city
    20 burnley

