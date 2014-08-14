2014-15 Premier League Table Predictions: What’s Your Top 20?

For the past seven years, we’ve asked you — the reader — to predict how you think the Premier League table will finish up at the end of the season. The challenge is that we ask you this before the season kicks off, and before the summer transfer window ends.
It’s an opportunity for you to share your expertise and guess how the table will end for the 2014/15 season. Post your top 20 in the comments section below.
Here’s my prediction.
1. Chelsea
2. Arsenal
3. Manchester City
4. Manchester United
—————————————————————
5. Liverpool
6. Everton
7. Tottenham Hotspur
8. Stoke City
9. Queens Park Rangers
10. West Ham United
11. Crystal Palace
12. Hull City
13. Newcastle United
14. Aston Villa
15. Sunderland
16. Burnley
17. Swansea City
—————————————————————
18. Leicester City
19. Southampton
20. West Bromwich Albion
It’s difficult to predict at this early stage of the season, but it appears that many of the clubs have done their summer transfer shopping earlier than usual this summer, so take your best shot at predicting the final 20. And good luck.
We’ll review the predictions after the end of the season to see how everyone did.
Manchester United won’t finish above Liverpool.
Arsenal won’t finish second, there are 3-5 teams that will finish higher than Arsenal.
I am surprised how people have already crowned Chelsea champions. Everybody has them winning; it’s a long season, Manchester City are still the team to beat.
Give us your complete 20. Not just a few picks!
That’s a little pessimistic for Swansea Gaffer.
Any particular reason?
Keep an eye out for my Swansea preview coming tomorrow.
You always predict they’re going down every season ICK!
I predict they will win on Saturday.
I think they’ll be steady if a little less unspectacular this season. I don’t think they’ll go down.
I think if you keep Bony(even though I’d like to take him) and with Siggy and Gomis you got a decent squad. Much better then relegated teams.
man united will not finish in the top 4 and swansea will be higher up than 17th i think chelsea will win it Man united to finish 7th swansea in 6th
1. Chelsea
2. Manchester City
3. Liverpool
4. Manchester United
5. Everton
6. Arsenal
7. Spurs
8. Newcastle
9. Stoke
10. Sunderland
11. Hull
12. QPR
13. West Ham
14. Crystal Palace
15. Southampton
16. Swansea
17. Aston Villa
18. West Brom
19. Burnley
20. Leicester
I’ve been waiting for this. I never participate, but I enjoy reading everyone’s picks and the subsequent backlash. 🙂
I pick my team, Stoke, to finish anywhere from 7-12. Sparky doesn’t have to start from scratch this year, which should help, but with midtable clubs you just never can tell. At least there shouldn’t be any relegation drama this season, though I’ll be shocked if someone doesn’t pick us to go down…just like every other year. 😉
Got u covered 😀
1 Chelsea
2 Manchester City
3 Manchester United
4 Arsenal
5 Everton
6 Liverpool
7 Tottenham
8 Newcastle
9 Stoke City
10 Aston Villa
11 Hull City
12 West Ham United
13 Crystal Palace
14 Swansea City
15 QPR
16 Southampton
17 Leicester City
18 West Bromwich Albion
19 Sunderland
20 Burnley
1. Chelsea
2. Manchester City
3. Manchester United
4. Arsenal
—————————————————————
5. Liverpool
6. Everton
7. Tottenham Hotspur
8. Newcastle United
9. Stoke City
10. West Ham United
11. Hull City
12. Crystal Palace
13. Queens Park Rangers
14. Swansea City
15. Southampton
16. Sunderland
17. Aston Villa
—————————————————————
18. West Bromwich Albion
19. Leicester City
20. Burnley
1. Chelsea
2. Manchester City
3. Manchester United
4. Arsenal
————
5. Everton
6. Spurs
7. Liverpool
8. Stoke
9. Palace
10. West Ham
11. QPR
12. Newcastle
13. Hull
14. Swansea
15. Burnley
16. Sunderland
17. Villa
———
18. Leicester
19. West Brom Albion
20. Southampton
Liverpool in 7th, typical Manc U fan.
Typical Pool fan thinks their side is better then they are.
Typical Nottingham Forest … oh, never mind.
Talk to me after you win back to back European Cups or CL Crown. 🙂
1) Manchester City
2) Chelsea
3) Arsenal
4) Liverpool
———————
5) Manchester United
6) Spurs
7) Everton
8) Stoke
9) Sunderland
10) Newcastle
11) Swansea
12) Crystal Palace
13) Southampton
14) West Ham
15) QPR
16) Hull
17) Aston Villa
———————
18) Burnley
19) Leicester
20) West Bromwich Albion
1. Manchester City
2. Chelsea
3. Manchester United
4. Everton
————
5. Arsenal
6. Spurs
7. Liverpool
8. Stoke
9. Newcastle
10. West Ham
11. Aston Villa
12. QPR
13. Palace
14. Hull
15. Swansea
17. Sunderland
———
18. Leicester
19. Burnley
20. Southampton
Isn’t there a number between 15 and 17? West Brom?
haha yes! steve
#1 Manchester United
#2 Chelsea
#3 Arsenal
#4 Manchester City
———————–
#5 Everton
#6 Sp*rs
#7 QPR
#8 Liverpool
#9 Newcastle United
#10 Hull City
#11 West Ham United
#12 Sunderland
#13 Crystal Palace
#14 Stoke City
#15 Swansea City
#16 Leicester
#17 Aston Villa
————————
#18 Burnley
#19 Southampton
#20 West Ham Albion
I hate Liverpool more than I hate cilantro, but I’d bet my house that they won’t finish below QPR.
1. Chelsea
2. Arsenal
3. Manchester City
4. Manchester United
—————————————————————
5. Liverpool
6. Everton
7. Tottenham Hotspur
8. Newcastle
9. Stoke
10. West Ham United
11. Crystal Palace
12. Hull City
13. QPR
14. Sunderland
15. Villa
16. Southampton
17. Burnley
—————————————————————
18. Leicester City
19. Swansea City
20. West Bromwich Albion
1 Chelsea FC
2 Arsenal FC
3 Manchester City FC
4 Liverpool FC
——————–
5 Everton
6 Tottenham Spurs
7 Swansea
8 Stoke City
9 Newcastle United
10 Crystal Palace
11 West Ham United
12 Sunderland
13 Hull Tigers
14 QPR
15 Aston Villa
16 Southampton
17 West Brom Albion
———————
18 Manchester United FC
19 Burnley
20 Leichester (as Coach Lasso calls it)
Been anticipating this thread for a couple weeks! Filled out my predictions a few days ago and then just waited …
Chelsea
Manchester City
Arsenal
Manchester United
——-
Liverpool
Everton
Tottenham
——-
Stoke City
Newcastle
West Ham
Sunderland
Swansea City
Southampton
Crystal Palace
Hull City
Leicester
QPR
——–
Aston Villa
West Brom
Burnley
No way that Villa go down
yes they are going down i think…
A ton of Stoke love in these predictions.
LOL.
How exactly do you guage stoke love? Anyone who put them 8-14th?
🙂
Stoke have finished in the top half of the EPL once. So any prediction showing a top 8 or 10 finish is quite loving indeed!
What year was that?
Oh wait … 😉
I’ll take it. 🙂
Talksport saying Pulis has left Palace by mutual consent.
1 Arsenal FC
2 Chelsea FC
3 Manchester City FC
4 Liverpool FC
——————–
5 Manchester United
6 Everton
7 Tottenham Hotspur
8 Sunderland
9 Swansea City
10 Stoke City
11 West Ham United
12 QPR
13 Southampton
14 Hull Tigers
15 Aston Villa
16 West Brom Albion
17 Leicester City
———————
18 Newcastle United
19 Burnley
20 Crystal Palace
Gaffer, I believe you got the top 7 spot on!!
but the rest of my table looks like:
8. Stoke
9. Southampton
10. Newcastle
11. Sunderland
12. Hull
13. QPR
14. Swansea
15. Crystal P
16. Leicester
17. West Ham
18. Aston Villa
19. West Brom
20. Burnley
.. top 8 mean.
Chelsea
City
MUFC
Arsenal
To the drop
WBA
Burnley
Southhampton.
With TP leaving Palace they will battle with WBA for the drop.
Only the top four and bottom three matter. Take it from a guy who’s club is still in the Championship League. 🙁 GO FOREST 🙂
YES!!! GOOOOO FOREST!!!
1. Manchester City
2. Chelsea
3. Arsenal
4. Liverpool
5. Spurs
6. Everton
7. United
8. Newcastle
9. Wet Spam
10. Swansea
11. Hull
12. Stoke
13. Southampton
14. Villa
15. Sunderland
16. Burnley
17. Palace
18. QPR
19. WBA
20. Leicester
8th on down is impossible to call as all the teams more or less suck. I want Sunderland and Stoke to go down so bad (Sunderland because they always take 3-5 points off is every season; Stoke so people will stop gushing about Hughes). But there are so many BAD teams i think
they wont be close to going down based on the quality they both have.
QPR the sooner they are gone the better.
At the top, my head says watch out for Arsenal but my heart says they have no shot. Should be a cracking three-way title race. I also am not drinking the Van Gaal koolaid just yet. I think with a year in England under their belts the young talent at Spurs will gel and give Liverpool a run for fourth.
I agree with Fly about Van Gaal. How can everybody be giddy over United’s new manager. I believe when the intensity ratchets up above preseason. United will struggle. A new system + a bunch of new players = time to gel. United’s year may be next and they probably won’t be a team you want to play down the stretch as they get comfortable. This is if Van Gaal is what the majority believes he can be and not what Paul Scholes says.
I’m not Hughes’s biggest fan, but when they hired him I thought he’d do exactly what he did…change the style and steady the ship. 9th place was a bonus. Stoke would do well to match it again…and cause you more sleepless nights. 😉
SPARKY, SPARKY, he’s our man…. 😀
1. Chelsea (provided they have plenty of
Horse placenta at hand)
2. Manchester City (if Hart loses his job
to Caballero would
they have any English
player in the starting
IX?)
3. Liverpool (can they prove the total is
greater than the sum of
their parts?)
4. Arsenal (Back 4 is essentially the same
that got torched by the top
clubs last year)
—————————————————————
5. Everton
6. Tottenham Hotspur
7. Manchester United
8. Stoke City
9. Newcastle United
10. West Ham United
11. Queens Park Rangers
12. Hull City
13. Sunderland
14. Southampton
15. Aston Villa
16. Leicester City
17. West Bromwich Albion
————————————————————
18. Swansea City
19. Burnley
20. Crystal Palace
The reason to arsenal having poor defence to top teams was either sagna or vermaelen making mistakes, but now that we have debuchy and chambers we should be good.
1.Chelsea
2.Manchester City
3.Arsenal(even though pains me)
4.Spurs
5.Liverpool
6.Everton
7.Manchester United
8.Newcastle United
9.Stoke City
10.Swansea City
11.Sunderland
12.QPR
13.Aston Villa
14.West Ham
15.Leicester City
16.Hull City
17.Southampton
18.West Brom
19.Crystal Palace
20.Burnley
FA Cup-Chelsea.
League Cup-probably Man United or Everton.
Top Scorer-Sergio Aguero
Don’t reckon your not too far off here ! Can’t rule out spurs this year but man u 7th? Not so sure?
I got it right in the world cup and i think i will get it right again. Champions with out any doubt are 1.chelsea 2.m.city. 3.m.united. 4.arsenal. 5.liverbool. 6.spurs. 7.everton.8.newcastle. 9.stoke. 10.westham. 11.astonvilla. 12.swansea. 13.sunderland. 14.hull city tigers. 15.southampton 16.westbrom. 17.qpr. Down are 18.place. 19.leicter. 20.burnley.
Top 4:
City
United
Liverpool
Chelsea
Relegated:
Swansea
West Ham
Burnley
i don’t the swans will get relo
1) Liverpool (don’t care what you think; it’s our year!)
2) Chelsea
3) Manchester City
4) Arsenal
5) Moyes’ old club(blue)
6) Spurs
7) Stoke
8) Moyes’ old club (red)
9) Aston Villa
10) Newcastle
11) Sunderland
12) West Ham
13) Hull
14) Southampton
15) QPR
16) Swansea
17) Leicester City
18) Crystal Palace
19) West Brom
20) Burnley
1. Arsenal
2. Chelsea
3. Manchester City
4. Everton
—————————————————————
5. Manchester United
6. Tottenham
7. Liverpool
8. Newcastle
9. Hull
10. Crystal Palace
11. Stoke
12. Southampton
13. Swansea
14. Sunderland
15. West Ham
16. QPR
17. West Bromwich Albion
—————————————————————
18. Aston Villa
19. Burnley
20. Leicester
1.Chelsea
2.Man City
3.Arsenal
4.Liverpool
5.Spurs
6.Man Utd
7.Everton
8.Newcastle
9.Stoke
10.Crystal palace
11.Leicester
12.West Ham
13.West Brom
14.Aston Villa
15.Swansea
16.QPR
17.hull
18.Southampton
19.Burnley
20.Sunderland
1. Chelsea
2. Arsenal
3. Man City
4. Man United
_______________
5. Liverpool
6. Everton
7. Spurs
8. Newcastle
9. Stoke
10. QPR
11. Aston Villa
12. Hull
13. West Ham
14. Swansea
15. Sunderland
16. Leicester
17. Palace
_______________
18. West Brom
19. Southampton
20. Burnley
1.Arsenal
2.Manchester United
3.Manchester city
4.Chelsea
5.Liverpool
6.Everton
7.Tottenham
8.QPR
9.Southampton
10.Newcastle
11.Aston Villa
12.Stoke City
13.West Ham
14.Crystal Palace
15.Swansea
16.West Brom
17.Sunderland
18.Leicester
19.Hull city
20.Burnley
Sorry but I don’t see how hull can finish second from bottom. Look at their team sheet, they have a stronger or equally strong squadd than most teams up to 10th place. With the money they have spent and under Steve Bruces management. There is no possible way they could finish 19th. They have a 9-14th place squad, and the only reason they finished so low last season is due to the dedication to the Fa Cup. Re consider their position after looking at their squad. They have a way better team than most others below 10th.
1. Chelsea
2. Manchester United
3. Liverpool
4. Manchester City
5. Everton
6. Arsenal
7. Tottenham
8. Newcastle
9. Stoke City
10. West Ham
11. Southampton
12. Hull City
13. QPR
14. Crystal Palace
15. Swansea City
16. Leicester City
17. Aston Villa
18. Burnley
19. Sunderland
20. West Brom
FA Cup: Manchester United
League Cup: Everton
Champions League: Bayern Munich
1. Manchester City
2. Chelsea
3. Manchester United
4. Arsenal
5. Liverpool
6. Everton
7. Tottenham
8. Aston Villa
9. Newcastle
10. Sunderland
11. Swansea
12. West Ham
13. Stoke
14. Hull
15. QPR
16. Crystal Palace
17. Southampton
18. West Brom
19. Burnley
20. Leicester
chelsea,Man City, Utd, Arsenal. Tthats my top 4 for this year. Liverpool will finish 6th or 7th & Buck Rogers be gone by Feb/March.Hello TBrreak.
1. Chelsea
2. Man city
3. Arsenal
4. Everton
5. Man United
6. Liverpool
7. Tottenham
8. Stoke
9. Swansea
10. West Ham
11. Newcastle
12. Hull City
13. Aston Villa
14. Southampton
15. Leicester
16. Sunderland
17. QPR
18. West Brom
19. Crystal Palace
20. Burlnley
FA cup – man city
League cup – arsenal
Top scorer – Edin Dzeko
1.Chelsea
2.Arsenal
3.Man city
4.Liverpool
–Top 4–
5.Everton
6.Man U
7.Swansea City
8.Tottenham
9.Newcastle
10.Hull Citty
11.Crystal Palace
12.Stoke
13.Aston Villa
14.Leicester City
15.Sunderland
16.QPR
17.Burnley
-Relegation-
18.West Brom
19.West Ham
20.South Hampton
Top Scorer-Aguero
FA cup-Man City
League cup-Arsenal
Champions League-Fc Barcelona
1.Citeh
2.Chelski
3.Arsenal
4.Man Utd
—
5.Liverpool
6.Everton
7.Spurs
8.Swansea
9.Newcastle
10.Saints
11.Stoke
12.Palace
13.Sunderland
14.Hull
15.West Ham
16.QPR
17.Leicester
18.Villa
19.West Brom
20.Burnley
1. Chelsea
2. Man City
3. Arsenal
4. Man Utd
5. Tottenham
6. Everton
7. Liverpool
8. Newcastle
9. Swansea
10.Southampton
11.Aston Villa
12.Sunderland
13.West ham
14.Stoke
15.leicester
16.Hull
17.West brom
18.Crystal palace
19.QPR
20.Burnley
1.Chelsea
2.Man City
3.Arsenal
4.Liverpool
–
5.Man Utd
6.Everton
7.Spurs
8.Swansea
9.Newcastle
10.Saints
11.Stoke
12.Palace
13.Sunderland
14.Hull
15.West Ham
16.QPR
17.Leicester
18.Villa
19.West Brom
20.Burnley
1. Arsenal
2. Mancity
3. Chelsik
4. Liverpool
……………………
5. Spurs
6. Moye’s (blue)
7. Stoke c
8. Swansea
9. Westham
10. Southampton
11. Vanboy’s(reds)
12. Newcastle
13. Palac
14. Sunderland
15. Hull
16. Aston villa
17. QPR
18. Leicester
19. Wesbrom
20. Burnley
1. Chelsea
2. Manchester City
3. Liverpool
4. Spurs
5. Arsenal
6. Everton
7. Stoke
8. Manchester United
9. Swansea
10. Southampton
11. Newcastle
12. Hull
13. Leicester
14. Sunderland
15. Aston Villa
16. West Ham
17. Crystal Palace
18. QPR
19. Burnley
20. West Brom
I think it will be differnt .i see swansea making it to the top4 . Thy are a good team.nice stayle of play. .started of very well. Let see hw thy ply chelsea.
Sory to go off topic . Bt can some one tell me wat they think about the up coming games .the close of the transfar windo. Who do u see winnin and losing n draws..sorry about the spelling . My top 4 is
1.MAN CITY
2.Liverpool
3.CHELSEA
4.SWANSEA.
I think chelsea will be afected by the UEFA champions league. Nt on the group stages but whn time go’s on.
I support chelsea but i don’t see them win any cup The FA cup.only maybe finel of euaf
1. Chelsea
2. Liverpool
3. Manchester Utd
4. Manchester City
———————–
5. Arsenal
6. Everton
7. Spurs
8. Swansea City
9. Newcastle Utd
10. Stoke City
11. Sunderland
12. Hull City
13. Crystal Palace
14. Leicester City
15. QPR
16. Southampton
17. West Ham
———————–
18. West Brom
19. Aston Villa
20. Burnley
FA Cup: Chelsea
Capital One Cup: Liverpool
UEFA Champions League: Chelsea
Top scorer: Diego Costa (34)
WISHING CHELSEA SUCCESS IN PREMIER LEAGUE 2014
1) Chelsea
2) Man City
3) Man Utd
4) Arsenal
5) Liverpool
6) Everton
7) Tottenham
8) Hull City
9) Southampton
10)Newcastle
11)Swansea
12)Stoke City
13)Aston Villa
14)Crystal Palace
15)West Ham
16)QPR
17)Sunderland
18)Leicester
19)West Brom
20)Burnley
1 chelsea
2 arsenal
3 liverpool
4 man. city
_____________
5 man. united
6 everton
7 spurs
8 hull
9 southampton
10 newcastle
11 villa
12 leicester
13 west ham
14 stoke
15 sunderland
16 qpr
17 swansea
_____________
18 palace
19 west brom
20 burnley
1-Chelsea
2-City
3-Liverpool
4-Arsenal
5-Spurs
6-Everton
7-Southampton
8-Newcastle
9-Swansea
10-Villa
11-Utd
12-Hull
13-Stoke
14-West Ham
15-Leicester
16-Sunderland
17-West Brom
18-QPR
19-Palace
20-Burnley
1- City
2- Chelsea
3- Liverpool
4- Arsenal
5- Tottenham
6- Everton
7- Swansea
8- West Ham
9- Newcastle
10- Villa
11- S Hampton
12- Stoke
13- Hull
14- Sunderland
15- West Brom
16- QPR
17- Leicester
RELEGATION
18- Palace
19- Burnley
20- Man UTD
Man UTD will be 2 Points of West Brom
man united can never finish last even if they lost all there games this season, spurs is one useless nai team
If you are wondering im a spurs fan
It will. Not be easy for blues the. Only way for them is to target a particular cup if not they
will. Go trophyless
1 London (Chelsea)
2 Manchester City
3 Manchester United
4 Arsenal
5 Liverpool
6 Swansea City
7 Southampton
8 Tottenham
9 Everton
10 West Ham
11 Newcastle United
12 Stoke City
13 Hull City
14 Crystal Palace
15 Aston Villa
16 West Brom
17 QPR
18 Leicester City
19 Burnley
20 Sunderland
not just chelsea are in london there is arsenal west ham qpr spurs and crystal palace so you dont need to put london for chelsea
1-chelsea
2-man. city
3-swansea
4-arsenal
___________
5-man.u
________
6-liverpool
7-spurs
8-everton
9-southampton
10-west ham
11-hull
12-stoke
13-leicester
14-newcastle
15-aston villa
16-sunderland
17-QPR
__________
18-palace
19-west brom
20-burnley
i think i’m gonna be a bit right
to many people predict west brom for the drop
Manchester united will definitely finish in the top four, i believe third. Chelsea on the other hand will win the league , although city will always have a chance two. than in terms of challenging for fourth i feel arsenal are the favorites but spurs, liverpool and i believe west ham and southampton as well can challenge for fourth. i dnt believe everton will finish even in the top eight, maybe 9th or 10. and in terms of teams who were promted only QPR will remain as austin has become a goal scoring machine and at home they look quite dangerous. other than that the burnley and leicester will be back in the championship again next season.
1 chelsea
2 man city
3 arsenal
4 man united
5 liverpool
6 everton
7 southampton
8 newcastle united
9 west ham united
10 aston villa
11 swansea city
12 stoke city
13 spurs
14 hull tigers
15 sunderland
16 west brom
17 qpr
18 crystal palace
19 liescher city
20 burnley
