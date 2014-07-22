The Worst Brazil Squad Ever: Assessing the 2014 World Cup Squad And Looking To The Future

About The Author

Phenomenally fanatical football enthusiast, with particular interest in the Premier League, and I tell it how it is when it comes to the England side. An anglo-Brazilian who is incredibly passionate about the Brazilian national team. It has been a long held dream to become a football writer, and I have my own blog (derekmorriss.wordpress.com) where I am following the Brazil National Side day by day as they rebuild from the disaster of Belo Horizonte.