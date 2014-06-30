WATCH Germany 2-1 Algeria Match Highlights [VIDEO]

In an exciting ending to the game, Germany beat Algeria 2-1 in extra time to book a place in the quarter-finals of the 2014 FIFA World Cup.
At the end of regulation time, the score finished 0-0. Both Germany and Algeria had plenty of chances to win the match, but goalkeepers Neuer and Rais were in fine form to keep the match at a stalemate. But in the first half of extra time, it was Chelsea midfielder Andre Schurrle who opened the scoring before Germany scored a second one late in the game for Mesut Ozil to confirm the victory for the German national team.
While it was not a classic Germany performance, the German fans can now look forward to a game against France on July 4.
Watch the match highlights from Germany-Algeria here:
