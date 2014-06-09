beIN SPORTS to Provide Daily Coverage of World Cup With Nightly News and Analysis Show

beIN SPORTS has built the largest set that is being used for the World Cup. In total, one thousand people will have been involved in the construction and running of beIN SPORTS’ operation in the Copacabana studio in its coverage of World Cup 2014. Twenty four journalists from around the world will be there including Ian Joy from beIN SPORTS US. And there will be a number of world soccer experts on site in Brazil to provide analysis for beIN SPORTS viewers.
The names of the World Cup experts who will analyze the games for beIN SPORTS include:
• Ruud Gullit,
• Michael Laudrup,
• Luis Garcia,
• Rodney Marsh,
• Christian Vieri,
• Bodo Illgner,
• Kay Murray, and
• Many more.
Jeremy St. Louis hosts beIN SPORTS’ studio show with live updates and interviews from the beIN SPORTS studio in Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro.
beIN SPORTS’ coverage of World Cup 2014 begins on Tuesday, June 10. Every night at 10pm ET/7pm PT on beIN SPORTS and DishWorld, beIN SPORTS will bring you The Express Xtra Brazil every night of the World Cup.
Programming note: For viewers in the United States, The Express Xtra Brazil is being shown exclusively on beIN SPORT, beIN SPORT Espanol and DishWorld. Even if you don’t have a TV subscription to beIN SPORT, you can access those channels via online streaming service DishWorld for $10/month. Read our review of DishWorld. And sign up for DishWorld via their website.
I will be watching based on the list of analysts above. I bet Gullit and Laudrup have something to offer.
I wonder if BeIN has the rights to at least show highlights from the games…
Listening to this Ghana-South Korea commentary on BeIn makes me miss Gus Johnson of FOX Sports.
You and Proud Eurosnob should have a cage match.
Kay Murray is very good. Close to Rebecca Lowe.
If I heard correctly this weekend on bein sports, they will have the largest (in size) studio than any other media covering the WC games.
Correct. In fact, it’s supposed to be the biggest set every used for a World Cup tournament.
If we see Keys and Gray it might be worth a look.. Unwatchable if the Schoen and Hudson are there.
Cantona—
I’ve retired from opinions. Sure, I live in a world where Messi, Ronald, and Clint Dempsey all get more attention than a man who is 24 and scored more goals than all of them combined. But that’s fine! Nobody said we live in a rational or ethical world, right? Though, I will say, that’s a bit racist, to only praise Hispanic players. Anyways, carry on. Croatians, Swiss, Germans, Bosnians, Africans – they have tricky names, and facial hair sometimes. Can count on Messi and Ronald to always be clean shaven, with easily pronounceable names. Ronald is easier to say than Spahic, Begovic, Misimovic, Visca, Seferovic, Drmic, Behrami, Matip, Perisic, or Janmaat, right? Let’s be honest, that’s what it comes down to. The public requires easily digestible names. Cookie names. That’s why Brazilians are SO famous! Fred! Hulk! Oscar! Marcelo! White-sounding, short! Sure, they are terrible players, and don’t score goals, but soooo much easier to say than Seferovic or Spahic. The two most famous players of all time had easy names – Diego and Pele. Who is Cruyff? Or Bergkamp? Or Ferenc Puskas? Things have to be easy. Long names, Hungarian names, Slavic names, nobody wants to deal with that. That’s why Seferovic, who won the match for Switzerland, who carried the ball 50 meters to score the match with 15 seconds remaining, will remain an unknown, invisible player. Hispanics are the popular players. Easy names, short hair, easy faces, mostly white. Even if they suck. That’s my WC 2014 message. This has been a public service announcement. Vedad Ibisevic has scored as many goals as Messi this World Cup. But he’s Muslim, has a Slavic names, and from Bosnia. They had a war. And a flood. It’s a scary place. Shame on every “fan” of world cup to ignore such players. This is the WORLD cup. We were all supposed to be invited. Weird names, facial hair, poor, whatever. Let’s support all the finest the world has to offer. Not just the handsome and white/Hispanic ones.
