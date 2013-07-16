Home
FOX Still Negotiating Deals With DirecTV, DISH & TWC For FOX Sports 1

FOX Still Negotiating Deals With DirecTV, DISH & TWC For FOX Sports 1

July 16, 2013 directv, dish network, FOX Sports 1, Leagues: Champions League, Leagues: EPL 24 Comments

There are only 32 days until the launch of FOX Sports 1, the new nationwide sports network that will battle for TV ratings and advertising dollars against ESPN. In the past several weeks, the number of TV spots FOX has been running to promote the network has been increasing at a feverish rate. However, FOX Sports is still trying to find its way on to the major TV providers in the United States.

As of press time, FOX Sports is still trying to negotiate to have FOX Sports 1 available to DirecTV, DISH Network and Time Warner customers. For those three TV providers, the number of subscribers nets 46 million, which means that if FOX is unable to negotiate deals between now and the launch date, the new network will fall well short of its 90 million subscribers goal by the time of the launch on August 17.

“The fact that so many deals are open a month before a network launch is not unusual in the cable industry,” said John Ourand of Sports Business Daily. “Typically, carriage deals like FS1’s get finalized in the days leading up to or just after a channel’s launch.

“One unanswered question is what will happen if a distributor fails to reach an agreement for FS1,” added Ourand. “Time Warner Cable, DirecTV and Dish Network have contracts that call for carriage of a Fox-produced motorsports channel. If Fox simply goes dark, it could be in violation of those deals, sources said (since SPEED is being converted into FOX Sports 1).”

For soccer fans who are already concerned about access to coverage of their favorite leagues on US television, FOX Sports 1 adds another headache. Many soccer fans in the United States and Canada still don’t have access to beIN SPORT, while Time Warner customers should be fretting that they haven’t reached a deal with NBC to carry NBC Sports Live Extra.

For FOX Sports 1, who will be carrying the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, FA Cup and many other tournaments, soccer fans should be concerned that the UEFA Champions League playoffs to quality for the Group Stage begin on August 20, just days after FOX Sports 1 launches. Teams that will be participating in the Play-Off Round include Arsenal, AC Milan, Schalke and Real Sociedad.

FOX still plans on showing soccer matches on FOX Soccer Plus and FOX Soccer 2Go, but both of those platforms have limited access to viewers nationwide.

In the meantime, here’s the latest promo from FOX Sports to promote its FOX Sports 1 launch:

Related Posts

About The Author

Christopher Harris

Publisher of World Soccer Talk, Christopher Harris founded the site in 2005. He has been interviewed by The New York Times, The Guardian and several other publications. Plus he has made appearances on NPR, BBC World, CBC, BBC Five Live, talkSPORT and beIN SPORT. Harris, who was born and raised in Wales, has lived in Florida since 1984, and supported Swansea City since 1979. Last but not least, he got engaged during half-time of a MLS game.

24 Comments

  1. Kris July 16, 2013

    If you cannot get FS1… You cans till always sign up for FS2G.

    They’ll be showing all of the games on the app

    Reply
    • Kris July 16, 2013

      *still*

      Reply
      • Kris July 16, 2013

        Sorry, Gaffer. You mentioned that. Haa

        *derp*

        Reply
  2. Cantona July 16, 2013

    Time to adjust to footy life without being held by the balls by Fox… I don’t trust them with Eric Shanks at the helm… From Gus Johnson and their atrocious production of the UEFA Champions league and FA Cup final… It’s time to rely on alternative means. We will know exactly how Fox feels about footy fans the first time an NFL player gets arrested and he break in on a Champions League match to report on the arrest. Don’t expect much from these people.

    Cantona—

    Reply
    • Jim July 16, 2013

      I turned off the sound an listen to the coverage from Talksport.UK

      Reply
  3. Ken July 16, 2013

    Gaffer,
    Do you know if Fox Sports 1 on Comcast is staying only as a paid add-on in their Sports Pack or is it going to be ‘freed’ up?

    Reply
    • Christopher Harris July 16, 2013

      They’re trying to move it to the basic tier package, but I haven’t heard if that has been finalized or not.

      Reply
      • rej4sl July 17, 2013

        on our May bill it said Speed will be in the Starter Pack. On our June bill it said Fox Soccer will be in a lower tier too.

        Xfinity – Twin Cities MN

        Reply
    • Kris July 16, 2013

      I sure hope this is just paper talk. Players like Cazorla, Mata, Coutinho, Hazard etcetera are the playmakers that make the league so exciting. The league *needs* Steve Nash style dishes on the pitch. Arsenal need Santi. Please say it ain’t so…

      Reply
  5. CTBlues July 16, 2013

    What NFL games is FOX Sports going to show? I only see them showing NCAA Football and basketball, MLB, UFC, NASCAR Sprint Cup practice and qualifying, then the UEFA tournaments and FA Cup.

    What is FOX Sports 1 going to show in the summer after the UEAF Club tournaments baseball on Saturday, UFC at 11pm when it’s not a PPV?

    At least NBC Sports already knew how to make quality bonus content to the leagues they cover.

    Reply
  6. Jessica July 16, 2013

    What Fox really needs to do is put the majority of Champions League games on FREE over the air FOX! Problem solved. Soccer’s growth has been slowed thanks to hard to get channels like beIN Sport, Fox Soccer, Fox Soccer Plus, and to some NBC Sports Network. Soccer’s highest ratings are on free over the air tv and ESPN.

    Reply
    • Matt July 16, 2013

      Agreed, although a lot of people in the older demos are going to hate that Judge Judy won’t be available for their afternoon viewing pleasure…

      Reply
      • Jessica July 17, 2013

        When local affiliates went “Digital” they were given the chance to air 3 or 4 sub channels off one channel. We have Fox on 27.1 here and 27.2 for CW. Can’t figure out why they don’t use 27.3 for extra programming. It would make sense especially for showing shows when sports r on.

        Reply
        • CTBlues July 17, 2013

          Because if you have a cable box you don’t have sub channels anymore. You only get those channels if you hook a cable like directly to your TV that has a built in tuner.

          Reply
  7. Jim July 16, 2013

    It doesn’t help that Knob Stone took over the Fox Soccer presentation.
    If he were so good ESPN would have kept him.
    You may notice that the networks showing football(soccer)aree going with a British,or knowledgeable Spanish commentators and presenters.
    The Champions League games on Fox are going to be BRUTAL without British insight or commentary

    Reply
  8. Kris July 16, 2013

    Guys,

    I know what we are all suffering from! Hurry quick and drive straight to hospital.

    http://www1.skysports.com/watch/video/8826920/football-withdrawal-disorder-epidemic

    lolol

    🙂

    Reply
  9. tim July 17, 2013

    Lets not forget that there will most likely be more coverage on Fox sports2 that apparently will be launching around the same time as FS1

    Reply
  10. la liga July 30, 2013

    They’re trying to move it to the basic tier package, but I haven’t heard if that has been finalized or not.

    Reply
  11. DanL August 1, 2013

    So has U Verse already got a deal in place? This has been a confusing summer for US soccer lovers.

    Reply
  12. Mohammad B. August 4, 2013

    Any updates on a deal with DirecTV?

    Reply
    • Christopher Harris August 4, 2013

      Nothing yet.

      Reply
      • Mohammad B. August 6, 2013

        Thanks again Chris. I’m debating on getting DirecTV, but they need to get it for the UCL coverage. Otherwise I’m sticking with Charter and not getting full access to all the EPL matches.

        Reply
  13. Andrea August 9, 2013

    We can only hope that the Fox1 negotiations don’t go on and on after the channel is launched. So, get your acts together, and get it done. All provider customers are sick and tired of all the drama “you people” create, and you know that you will pass on the extra costs to your subscribers, so “crap or get off the pot” for God’s sake! I’m a DirecTV sub, and not a happy camper since they dropped Hotpass so get it together!!!!!!!!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply