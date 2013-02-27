The Biggest Difference Between America and Britain: Breakfast

America and Britain are alike in so many ways. I’d argue that as each year passes, the United Kingdom becomes more Americanized. But there’s one thing I haven’t been able to get used to in the States even though I’ve lived here for 28 years of my life. And it has nothing to do with soccer.
It’s the American breakfast.
How can so many things in British and America culture be so similar, yet the most important meal of the day be so dramatically different? It’s left me puzzled all these years.
The bacon? Completely different. Sausages? Different. Toast? Not similar. Americans call jam, jelly. Brits call jelly, jello. And the list goes on and on.
While a British breakfast is a heart attack on a plate, filled with plump pork sausages, thick slices of bacon, fried bread, fried mushrooms, fried potatoes and baked beans, served with a cup of hot tea, an American breakfast can be quite varied in contrast. French toast, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, hash browns, waffles, steak and eggs and so on. All of these American dishes are very foreign to British tastebuds, so it’s no wonder that since I’m very set in my ways, I always look like a deer caught in the headlights when I look at a breakfast menu at any American restaurant.
It gets worse when I go to a deli where there’s an ever greater assortment of strange breakfast choices such as the myriad of bagels, some served with smoked fish or lox.
The only thing I can usually order that is halfway between American and British breakfast food is an omelette, which — funnily enough — is French.
Am I the only one who enjoys American food except for breakfast? Other than making a great breakfast meal at home, have you been able to find that little bit of Britain in America?
I used to go to the Globe Pub in Chicago, where an ex-pat serves up English breakfast along with the Premier League matches of the day. I would love to try a traditional English breakfast, but seeing as I am a vegan, it’s a tough find. I am sure there are some restaurants in the UK that serve a veg version. Next time I’m over to see my beloved Hammers I’ll have to seek one out.
I need to go to my local British pub for a breakfast one of these days. It’s about 20 miles away, but I can make a day out of it and watch a match there for a change.
Yeah, vegan is tough. I was for 10 years but when I started going to Ireland in the late 90’s I went back to eating dairy as well. I like milk in my tea (I suppose soymilk would be ok) and cheese is too hard to do without.
I’ve never been to England but I imagine an Irish breakfast is very similar. All the B&B’s I’ve stayed at have been very accommodating. Basically I just skipped the bacon/sausage/blood pudding and had more of the other stuff.
Ireland is what got me onto tea. Love tea. I don’t go out for breakfast. I always make my own, ranging from just tea and toast to sometimes adding potatoes, mushrooms, tomatoes, and sometimes fake sausage (which isn’t vegan).
I have to say that while I like beans I’ve never been able to incorporate them into breakfast. Just seems weird.
Oh yeah, and don’t forget the HP sauce. That’s vegan.
I LOVE HP Sauce!
Since you love tea, I think you’ll enjoy EPL Talk’s article about drinking tea and watching Premier League football at http://epltalk.com/2012/02/21/sipping-tea-and-watching-premier-league-football/
I could drink tea all day long and not get bored of it.
Tanks! I’m not sure quite how to measure tea consumption because it can depend on the strength that you brew it and the size of cup you’re drinking from but about 6 8oz cups is around my limit. I start to get nervous after that.
Lyons Gold pyramid is my brand of choice. Barry’s and Bewley’s after that. PG Tips seemed to have extra teeth staining qualities. Liked the taste though.
I had HP sauce on my steak last night. Hmmmm….delicious.
I have been at the Globe for EPL matches along with Atlanta Pompey when he was in town. Do not recall the English breakfest but willing to try. I am from Chicago, do you often go to Globe? Any other EPL Talk fans there?
I have had 3 different trips to England mostly just London and the latest just last June. I never have been tempted to try the full breakfest experience. Most of the time the hotels have free breakfasts that are more than sufficient. Actually I have had occasion to try English breakfests in other places like the Cayman Islands. Very good but I am used to the American breakfest. Can not beat ham off the bone and hash browns.
Hiya Eplnfl,
I moved away from Chicago a few years back and therefore my Globe visits went by the wayside. I did go to the website to see if they were still doing the breakfast and indeed they were, $10.50 for a huge plate. I miss it there, I hope you enjoy your visits.
The Globe is wonderful!
Breakfast was one of my favorite things about my recent trip to London. Stereotypes of British food are grossly wrong, was one of the big things I came away with from overseas. But the breakfast.. that’s how you do it! That said, American bacon is vastly superior.
Can’t agree on the bacon, RBP. See below. 🙂
And that’s not my thumbs down on your comment.
Haha, no worries, a virtual thumbs down isn’t going to ruin my day.
Didn’t think it would, but I’m always amused when those things show up on pretty innocuous comments. “He thinks American bacon is better? Pow!” 😉
Cheap amusement for some I suppose. 🙂
I know I can order Canadian bacon, but it doesn’t taste anywhere near as good or similar to British bacon. I disagree with you about American bacon. Bacon in the States is more crunch than taste, in my opinion.
If you live in the south, you might try getting country ham instead of canadian bacon or American bacon.
But if the American bacon you’ve had is more crunch than taste, I feel bad for you. There are ALOT of high quality and very flavorful American bacons. The one I cure and smoke myself is one of them. If you ever are in Seattle, I’ll show you how good it can be. I’ve also made British bacon before and it’s quite nice as well.
Never tried country ham (I live in Florida, so it’s sort of the south), but I’ll give it a try the next time I have a chance.
I love Seattle but I haven’t been there in several years. Hope to go back again sometime soon.
Any Waffle house should have country ham.
Country ham here in NC is very salty and quite dry. Nothing like English bacon.
Try the country ham real soon.
Have to agree that over a twenty four year period that I have visited England and Ireland I have been more impressed with the food each time. This last trip I did not have bad meal period. More places seem to be operated by people form other countries I will admit.
The bad thing is that American fast food franchises are now all over! Stop that. I did not need to eat at a McDonald’s after a show at the Horse Guards Parade.
Nice one, Gaffer. I love breakfast! We are going to Scotland for the third time this fall and one of the things I am looking forward to the most is a “proper” breakfast! We here in the States have no idea what real bacon is to say nothing of the other delicacies of a full English…..or in this case, Scottish. 😉
Ah the Scottish squared sausage brings back memories of summers in Scotland.
Finally, a post I can relate to! I hear you Gaffer, the typical American breakfast is sh*te. The bacon is terrible and don’t get me started about pancakes or French toast. And wtf are grits?
That said, if I had not come to this country I would not have discovered Huevos Rancheros or the Breakfast Burrito. In my experience, go Mexican or at least southwest. A little salsa or hot sauce fixes most things.
I’m starvin now and it’s 12 hours until breakfast. Thanks Gaffer!
LOL! You’re welcome.
I love Mexican food, but I’ve never had Huevos Rancheros. I don’t think there are any Mexican places open for breakfast here in Suburbia, but I’ll keep my eyes open. But I do enjoy a breakfast burrito.
Hey! Don’t say nothin’ bad about grits! They’re fantastic. And you can either eat it like a cereal all mushy with some nice cheese or pour it out into a pan and let it cool. Then you can fry it up. Maybe add some cheese and some tabasco. Awesome.
And while I’m here, let’s not forget some Irish (or Scottish) steel cut oatmeal. Yes, please.
I generally whip up a good sized pot of grits, then put the leftovers into small loaf pans and refrigerate them. Next time slice and coat with flour. Fry ’em up. Oh, yeah!
Welcome to the EPL Talk cooking channel. 😉
Now, now, Smokey, I enjoy my grits, too! 🙂
Guy
i have been to your great state and you my friend are on your own when it comes to grits.not enough butter brown sugar or syrup to make them eatable.
Dude (or dudette), grits are not supposed to be sweet. Of course adding sugar to them would be unpleasant. Try cheese and/or hot sauce.
And I assume you know that another name for grits is “polenta”.?
It’s delicious.
That’s OK, jtm. We all have our little culinary quirks. If mushrooms were the last food on earth I would choose to starve to death. 😉
Guy
no problem just giving you a little stick.i am all in on your statement on mushrooms and we all no what they use to grow mushrooms.if you don’t just look it up.
if you get rid of the fried mushrooms fried bread and the beans then i am all in. cheese bagel 1/2 pound of bacon and hash or fried potatoes and tea will do just fine. only once a month if lucky for this breakfast.to long on treadmill to burn it off.
Also, British folks help me out here. My experience (granted, it has only been Ireland) is that the people there did not actually eat a full breakfast all that often. Maybe more of a once a week kind of thing. I seemed to understand that only tourists would eat something like that on a daily basis. (Of course tourists, by definition, would only be there for a relatively short period of time.)
I’d say that’s correct. If we ate full English everyday we’d look like Americans 🙂
It’s a regional thing. The full English is arguably more popular up north. In London it’s all skinny lattes and blueberry muffins.
Nothing beats getting to the pub every sat/sun morning at 7:30am and ordering a full Irish Breakfast. Proper irish sausages & bacon, eggs, beans, black & white pudding, mushrooms and some nice freshly baked soda bread. Luckily I can buy all that good stuff in a irish shop in my neighborhood but it always tastes better when someone else cooks it for you.
LOL…
There are a plethora of greasy spoons in London that serve a full english with doorstep bread and Fried Bread. When I go back to the lane for the man city game I will be visiting several.
Gaffer got it bang on about the Canadian Bacon v english bacon,its not close…
Looks like you are missing an egg on that as well as the door step bread on the pic too Gaffer…
Monday’s at my local cafe you’d get bubble and squeak too!
One other thing I’ll be seeking is a good Chip Butty..
Ah the good old chip butty. I’ve introduced several Americans to this wonderful creation.
Dust
had to look it up let’s hear your recipe for the best Chip Butty.i will give it a go this weekend.Glad to hear your going back for a match let me know where your seats are.
Doorstep bread, anchor butter on each side. Chips, salt, pepper and either HP or Daddies sauce…. occasionally some Colmans instead of sauce.
Dust
thanks i will give it a go and report back with my review.
When I lived in London, I once ordered a full English… Never again. Now, I still to this day keep Marmite. and put HP sauce on my eggs, and prefer Irish bacon to the fatty American bacon. But, thing is… In England, outside of the greasy spoon it is more and more a Denny’s menu then say a banger, beans, shroons, tomato and beans with a fried egg. Don’t believe me? well check out the Denny’s of the UK… http://www.jdwetherspoon.co.uk/home/food/menu/breakfast/breakfast-9
Now… my favorite breakfast is marmite soldiers and a soft boiled egg to dip. and as much as I do enjoy a ‘cuppa’ of PG tips, Coffee is still my choice as a morning pick me up.
And I wouldn’t call British cuisine as becoming Americanized. I would say internationalized.
That’s only a sample of the special deals. Take a look at their full menu – http://www.jdwetherspoon.co.uk/static/pdfs/admin-generated/breakfast-10.pdf – the full English is very much still there!
There’s nothing better (well, maybe a Sunday roast!) than a full English on a Saturday or Sunday morning. Even sometimes for tea (or dinner as you might say!).
I agree that, for the most part, British cuisine isn’t becoming Americanized, but British culture in general is very Americanized.
But at the same time, the number of American food chain restaurants in the UK is growing. Pizza Hut, KFC, McDonalds, Subway, etc, etc.
i miss the Wimpy Burger.. served on a real plate, and with beans.
in terms of fast food, its not just the UK, but those joints are world wide.. I’m speaking more of menus at pubs. You find curry, spring rolls, pad thai… in short, the days of a toast cheese and chips is a thing of the past. Because it is probably called a croque madame.
And don’t get me wrong… I love a roast up with yorkshires and gravy…
in fact before every West Ham match I try and get to Ken’s cafe… a total greasy spoon. here is their menu board. http://www.flickr.com/photos/herschell/179919415/
My mouth is watering just looking at that menu!
Tell me about it… After I wrote it walked over to http://www.myersofkeswick.com and had a pastie and a sausage roll and some Marmite Walkers and washed it down with a Ribina.
I can’t believe there’s a post about breakfast and no one has brought up Chipped Beef & Biscuits or Chicken & Waffles.
Now that’s one I’ve never heard of before. Chipped beef and biscuits? What’s that?!
Chicken and waffles is certainly something very American. That’s another dish I don’t understand.
Haha it’s basically a concoction of shaved ham, butter, milk and flour. Its creamy and when it’s put over biscuits it’s amazing. Unfortunately once you eat it you’re down for the day. I’ve never accomplished anything after eating that in the morning
In PA it’s shaved dried beef, but the aftermath is just the same. 🙂
You haven’t lived until you have had the Moons over my hammy from Denny’s at 4am after a night of drinking.
my mouth watered looking at the picture.. nothing beats a couple of fried eggs, a tin of heinz beans, button mushrooms, scottish bacon, black pud, fried tomato, some chipolatas… drenched in brown sauce.. mopped up with a nice piece of toast.. drenched in county time butter(makes a huge difference)… lovely..
Cantona—
I like to think of myself as fairly open minded, but if a slice of bacon doesn’t shatter when you it it with a fork then it’s just extra fatty ham. You’d be surprised how many Americans get that wrong,too.
Interesting piece, some very nice food I see there.
Just wondering this morning if Gus has had a full English yet.
BEANS! Too much!! 🙂
Ha ha, good piece! As an American who lived and worked in the UK for a couple of different stretches, I have a bit of experience with both.
England for me for breakfast food. But I’m kind of a meat and potato sort of guy to begin with.
Rest of the day’s menu? U-S-A! U-S-A! U-S-A!
I think the picture above might be useful to the American Heart Association 🙂 .
lol 😀
I can see the big red circle with the line through it. 🙂
Guy
everything in moderation will not kill you or make you obese.
True, but that plate is not a good example of the maxim…..unless you weren’t planning on eating again that day. Even then, the over/under would be pretty close. 😉
Just looking at the photo is giving me a heart attack 🙂 .
Why you Americans go to London is beyond me, London is a dump, You should go to Lake district or the Yorkshire dales or go in the hills in Scotland and Wales. There are many beautiful places to visit in Britain, London isn’t one of them.
I love full English breakfasts, I don’t like black puddings or mushrooms but I love the rest.
It is true that bacon for some reason doesn’t seem to be the same anywhere else, I’ve been all over Europe and it isn’t the same there either.
As for Britain becoming more Americanised, well it certainly has more KFC’s and Mcdonalds than any other country outside the US. I love both though so I’m not complaining, I’m a bit of a fast food junky.
P.S not all of England lives on tea, I actually drink coffee more than tea and judging by the amount of starbucks and costa coffee shops here it seems that most people drink as much coffee as tea. Still if you’re a tourist, getting fish and chips and a cup of tea is the done thing I suppose.
Bang on with your bservations about London Pete. Central London, fantastic, great. The rest may as well be a 3rd World offshoot.
Off to The Lakes in a couple of weeks, again. Never get bored of it.
You are having a laugh. Everyone knows its grim up north.
it’s grim in every town and city whether north or south.
But if you wanted to stay in the south you could go to Torquay or Newquay, anywhere in Cornwall or see Shakespeare’s birth place in Stratford-upon-Avon, go to the Cotswolds or if you land in Manchester you could see a game and drive an hour or two north to the Lake district and be in one of the most picture perfect places in Britain. London is a dump, it’s not worth more than a day trip to see the Palace and the changing of the guard. Then get the hell out of there is my advice to anyone visiting Britain, there are far nicer places to be than London
Yeah grim as f*&k – http://www.lakedistrict.gov.uk/visiting/planyourvisit/informationcentres/ullswaterinformationcentre
London’s ace, it’s full of Manchester United ‘fans’.
http://brent-consult.objective.co.uk/events/12628/popimage_d3479619e1609.html
You haven’t had breakfast until you have a classic New Jersey taylor ham, egg, and cheese on a roll!
It’s all about the taylor ham.
*drool* Don’t know if we’re talking the same thing, but I haven’t had a slice of Taylor pork roll since I left PA 13 years ago. Thanks for that one, Nonsense. **reaches for large napkin**
Yes sir – same thing!
@gaffer, you live in Florida, you should visit Waffle House for a true southern style breakfast.
I google Waffle House last night. The closest one to me is 30 miles away.
I don’t think the Waffle Houses in this area are as good as the ones up north. The ones here are pretty dingy.
Gaffer, I don’t even know if they make waffles there lol. It’s all about the grease for the bacon. Greatest 4 AM drunk food ever 🙂
LOL? in the US we view British food as disgusting and bland.
That’s the stereotype. Just like most Americans still think British football is rife with hooliganism.
That is an unfortunate misperception by some in this country, but I dare say it is less and less wide spread.
We have had world class food all over Scotland whether pub food on the run or a leisurely sit-down dinner in a nice restaurant. Freshly sourced ingredients, innovative dishes as well as delicious old standbys.
You need to get out more. 😉
If I get my football tours idea off the ground believe me you’d be eating like kings.
Good food is a huge thing over here now, there’s plenty of swill around if that’s your thing, if not there’s some fantastic eaterie’s around.
Provenance is a huge factor over here (despite the horsemeat fiasco). The food channels should be lumped in with the porn they’re that titillating.
http://www.squaremeal.co.uk/feature/hit-list-uk-top-50-restaurants/2411
One of the things we really notice is how so many restaurants list their sourcing on the menu. They are quite proud to point out that your lamb came off that hill over there, your salmon from the Tweed down the road, the veggies from the farm around the corner, etc. Our favorite, on a daily specials board: “Pheasant may contain shot.” Now, that’s fresh! 🙂
Yeah and that is based off of GI’s returning from their second world war postings in the UK during which time their was intense rationing that lasted until 1953 after Bizarre weather ruined crops in the years ending the war.
That stereo type of British food couldn’t be more wrong…
A lot like the stereo type that americans are fat loud mouths that wear Bermuda shorts carry cameras everywhere and have no manners or appreciation for anything that resembles anything cultural…
Which Im sure you will agree is a completely wrong…. Both drive me crazy as the people that maintain the 1st usually fall into the category of the second.
I wonder if the shirtless big lads at the Newcastle games eat the items in the picture for all three meals.
Probably throw a couple in for snacks, as well. 🙂
As Guy will atest to you can even wear British food 😉
Want me an oatcake jacket! 😉
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z06ad3MHSm4&feature=player_embedded
Translation not available. 😉
Being a lover of breakfast, I eat it for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, this article really intrigued me. Seeing and reading about the diffrent British foods made my mouth water all day at work. I cannot wait to visit the Island. But who knows if that will ever happen.
Gaffer—-i have obviously enjoyed this posting. 80 comments on breakfast! Ha!
EPL Talk readers—- culinary cognizanti of the football world! Who knew? 😀
Maybe I should start a food blog! Just kidding. But behind the scenes, Mrs Gaffer and I launched our very own food truck last summer, which serves french fries served in a cone with a choice of 20+ dipping sauces including malt vinegar, tikka masala and a ton of other wild sauces. No HP Sauce yet, but I keep on bugging her about it. It’s on the web at http://www.bestfrenchfries.com and on Facebook and Twitter at http://www.facebook.com/bestfrenchfries and http://www.twitter.com/bestfrenchfries
Right now, it’s only serving South Florida.
Bring that truck to Beaufort, NC. My two favorite pubs don’t serve food! 🙂
It’s a gas guzzler. I’m not sure it would make it that far!
Can’t remember if I mentioned this before, but the closest I got to Beaufort was a trip a few years back when I went to New Bern with the family. Lovely town.
Yep. Nice town, but you missed paradise by 40 miles. 🙂
They look spot on Gaffer, no wonder you lot ride around on mobility scooters rather than walk 😉
Gaffer keeps harping on about Americanisation. Not in Stoke, the humble North Staffordshire Oatcake is the takeaway meal of choice (particulalrly after a beery night out).
A self repsecting Stoke fan like Guy should at least attempt to make them (or get the missus to) if he can’t get the real thing. I’m sure Gaffer could display the results, justifying it as a way of a foriegn fan strengthening their bond with their chosen club. Forget learning history from DVDs, make your own takes on our food.
http://www.allotment.org.uk/recipes/light-meals-snacks/north-staffordshire-oatcake
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_oaikgG-pNg
Go on Guy! You know it makes sense.
Certainly does and I’m a pretty fair cook. Sunday breakfast! 🙂
My favorite food for breakfast is still cereal, that’s always the first thing I look for in my fridge every morning when I wake up. Would also do with some nice cakes or sandwiches with chocolate spread/peanut butter now and then, in addition to a refreshing packet of Milo.
Go on try some HP.
There’s a Stoke fan off one of the forum’s I go on over there at the minute and the thing he’s missing most is a decent curry. Apparently it’s not the done thing in the USA, it’s pretty much a national dish over here.
Guy, try and get your hands of some of this:
http://www.innisandgunn.com/en/Home.aspx
I’ll look for it when I’m over in the big city (Raleigh). We have brewers here aging beer in bourbon barrels. It is, WOW!
One of the best curries I have ever had was two years ago in an Indian restaurant in……..Inveraray, Scotland. 😀
Very much informative article. I worked in usa 4 years and now i am working in uk. I really liked usa food or break first.
I know I’m reviving an old thread, but this place serves my kind of English breakfast. While not as good as a Montreal bagel, their beigels beat the New York variety: http://www.timeout.com/london/restaurants/brick-lane-beigel-bake
