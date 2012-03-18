Home
Who Is Better: Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi?

March 18, 2012 Cristiano Ronaldo, Leagues: La Liga, Lionel Messi 114 Comments

While Barcelona’s historic run in the last few years and Lionel Messi’s mesmerizing form have gotten most of the coverage in the media, one player appears ever closer to helping Real Madrid dethrone the Catalans as La Liga champions. This star player is none other than Cristiano Ronaldo who has flourished and has been on an absolute tear since moving to Los Blancos after a successful spell with Manchester United.

What the Portuguese forward has done in terms of scoring goals surpasses even the great Lionel Messi. While Messi is undoubtedly the world’s best player and perhaps one of the greatest to ever play the beautiful game, Ronaldo was the Spanish league’s top scorer last season. Below is a list of his achievements since joining Los Blancos:

1) Ronaldo has scored an incredible 98 goals in just 89 La Liga matches. Last season, he achieved a remarkable tally of 40 league goals in just 34 matches. This season, he has already managed 32 goals in just 26 league games.

2) In three years, he has scored 19 goals in just 24 European matches. Ronaldo won the Champions League with Manchester United but his objective is to lift the European trophy with the Madrid side. That would be a historic achievement since it would reaffirm Real at the top of European football with a total of 10 European Cups if they can win this season.

3) In the 2010-11 season, Ronaldo became Real’s all-time leading scorer for a single season with a total of 53 goals in just 54 matches in all competitions. That surpassed the previous record of 49 goals for a Real player set by the legendary Ferenc Puskas.

4) Last season, Ronaldo also broke the record for all-time goals scored in a single season in La Liga. His 40 goals were two more than the previous best record achieved by two players, including Real’s Hugo Sanchez.

5) Ronaldo has won the Golden Shoe award twice, once each with Manchester United and Real. In doing so, the Portuguese star became the first player ever to win the award in two different European leagues.

There is no doubt Ronaldo has been one of the world’s best players in the past several years. He has won almost every individual award there is in football and has achieved remarkable things as an individual with both Manchester and Real. However, and despite his many trophies with Manchester, his trophy stint in Spain has so far yielded just the single Copa del Rey triumph last season.

Ronaldo will be measured by the league titles and the Champions League trophies he wins with Real. At this point, he has been overshadowed by Messi and rightfully so. Los Blancos have not been able to defeat Barca in league play since Ronaldo joined the club a few years ago. Real’s sole triumph over Barca was last season’s Copa del Rey final. Otherwise, the Catalans have eliminated Real in the Champions League last season and in the Spanish Cup this season while beating their bitter rivals at their home turf in Madrid earlier in league play this season.

Ronaldo still has the chance to achieve a league win over Barca when the two clubs meet at the Camp Nou. He can finally displace Barca as champions in the domestic league barring a sudden collapse by Los Blancos. Real’s lead in the league is comfortable enough for the club to afford a defeat in Barca and still win the championship as long as Jose Mourinho’s players remain consistent in the other fixtures.

  1. Robyn March 18, 2012

    RONALDO IS DA BEST PLAYER IN DA WORLD. HE DESERVES 2 WIN
    EVERYTHING.

    • ashwanth June 28, 2012

      messi is the ultimate tactical player but ronaldo good player there
      is no compasion with the great messi

    • messi10 October 2, 2012

      MESSI IS THE MESSIAH he is the better player stats don’t lie

      • Fofie kanneh September 6, 2013

        False messi is not the messiah

    • Ricky January 19, 2013

      No that’s not the truth

      Messi is much better

      • Sanjay December 20, 2016

        You right Lionel Messi is
        much better
        than Cristiano Ronaldo

        Live a like please

  2. Ranjith radhakrishnan March 18, 2012

    Ronaldo is the bst i’m sure he’ll lead real to win this seasons la
    liga title.

    • Danny November 11, 2015

      No messi is the best people all think messi is the best soccer player in the whole world ronaldo is not better than messi.

  3. Leo March 18, 2012

    The picture answers your question: Ronaldo kneeling for his king.

  4. deepsouth March 18, 2012

    excuse me…the world is asking if MESSI deserve join the “pantheon
    of the four”…di stefano,maradona,pele and cruiff…or even if
    MESSI is better than pele or maradona and u keep comparing ronaldo
    with MESSI???…or u are fadeaway or u dont see much football in
    the last years…(BTW…someone has discusses if ronaldo deserve be
    between the best of all time???…give me that article
    please…thx)

    • saeid March 18, 2012

      messi=xavi and iniesta…………………….Ronaldo=Ronaldo

      • Joe March 19, 2012

        Last year Xavi and Iniesta assited 7 out of 53 of Messi’s goals
        last season. ozil and di maria assisted 17 of ronaldo’s 53. Messi
        also has made the most assists in europe in the last 2 seasons
        (more than Xavi and Iniesta). Inernaltionally, Messi has won the
        U20 WC, and the Olympics wheras Ronaldo has won NOTHING. Their
        goalscoring rates for their national teams are also almost
        identical.Messi scored a hattrick in his last argentina game Please
        explain how Messi = Xavi and Iniesta after reading this evidence.
        Thank you.

  5. renaldo March 18, 2012

    For the people who think barca is a great team….I don’t think
    they so great football was playing before messi an barca never beat
    real look an real success 9ucl cup to barca 3 32madrid la liga to
    barca 23 oooo what a shame they aren’t tht great in stat
    huh….madrid an man united is the best clubs ever along with ac
    milan

  6. Efrain March 18, 2012

    Duh, MESSI

  7. brian March 18, 2012

    I am sick of this comparison !! Why dont you ask C.Ronaldo ? He
    will tell you who is the better player both individually or
    team-wise !! Its Leo Messi !! Leo Messi = Legend of the
    game.C.Ronaldo = great Goal-scorer

    • saeid March 18, 2012

      hi brian.you think that messi is better right?i ask you,why he cant
      be a legend for Argentina????

      Reply
      • GOAT March 18, 2012

        And maybe I could ask you what cristiano has done for Portugal.
        Stop thinking inside your bucket. This is not what thy’ve done for
        their country it’s about individual performance. So quit bringing
        up the national team card coz it definitely doesn’t work here. You
        should that question when cristiano does something for his country
        too.

        • Pessi August 18, 2012

          I guess u didn’t watch the euros

      • Cr7 Fanatic July 16, 2012

        Look people I know youve heard this before but look Messi I have to
        admitt is one of the best to ever play the game but think about
        this, take iniesta, xavi and dont forget one of the best
        midfielders in the last decade Fabregas out and put messi in. Some
        people think Ronaldo is a ball hog I have to admit sometimes I get
        frustrated when he has a option to pass to either ozil Kaka or di
        maria, but I am warning you dont say he doesnt pass. Go look at the
        article ” Is Cristiano Ronaldo footballs most underated genius?”
        and then come back to that topic. Ronaldo has to play every single
        damn game in his life since 2009 with criticism about being the
        second best footballer in the world, and being called a ball hog.
        Ok now after that short little paragraph its time to decide who is
        the best. Cristiano ronaldos Raw amazing talent versrus Messi’s Raw
        amazing talent. With out no doubt in my mind Messi get the hek out
        of here RONALDO WILL AND is THE BEST TO HAVE EVER PLAYED THE
        GAME!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! This little 25 year old
        overated justin bieber should get lost. Ronaldo will win the ballan
        dor and after that messi will shut his mouth. CR7
        forever!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    • Lol December 20, 2016

      Messi =the best and

      Ronaldo =Helpful I think ?

      Aniway Messi is the BEST forever

      For me and ………………………. I don’t now

  8. nufi March 18, 2012

    messi world best

  9. Mattus March 18, 2012

    Ronaldo is beyond doubt the better athlete, he is the complete
    player, who is able to do everything that can be expected from the
    world’s best. Messi on the other hand relies too much on his one on
    one skills and can therefore be stonewalled by proper defense. In a
    nutshell, Messi without backup from star players in his squad would
    be an above average player, where as Ronaldo in the same situation
    would still be a superstar.

    • GOAT March 18, 2012

      People like you never actually watch football but just read
      articles with other people’s opinions. Better athlete you say, you
      haven’t watched messi play I think you should. Especially the games
      against real Madrid and whilst you at it try and find Ronaldo, your
      better athlete, on the pitch.

    • Shaun May 16, 2012

      Dream on sweetheart, dream On!!!!

  10. messiisbetterbtw March 18, 2012

    lol I can’t believe this is still worth a discussion when the
    answer is so painfully obvious. Yawn.

  11. saeid March 18, 2012

    ronaldo is the best player in the world you all know!!!!!! if messi
    things he is better,he must changes his team and then we will see
    how he playes…..

    • GOAT March 18, 2012

      for your own info, pele literally spent his entire career playing
      for santos, changing teams doesn’t mean anything and Ronaldo left
      Man U when they were going through a bad patch right when they
      needed him, Madrid is a great team with or without him but he makes
      them better and same could be said for messi.

      • jimmy July 6, 2012

        u comleteely right. best said they are more style individual style
        Messi has best direction change, speed and tricks,but Ronaldo has
        the best free kiks and performance and fake tricks!!!!!!!!!!! they
        are almost equal in goals , its just Messi is more beloved like
        Pele he more dedicated unlike ronaldo like model

  12. saeid March 18, 2012

    fuck Barca…………………………long live madrid

    • jayballer March 19, 2012

      we hav so many barca haters who have nothing to comment but just
      insult. no wonder jelousy never win.

  13. Chogla india March 18, 2012

    Lol messi is mentor of cr7 u all better know accept the fact ask to
    cr7 he also admire messi

  14. shabcaan March 18, 2012

    wwwwwwaaaaaaaaaaaaw messi

  15. salisu yusuf March 18, 2012

    d answer is clear who is nilin on d pitch orrr he has turn 2
    defender lol 10 4 lyf messi d genieus

  16. Urki March 18, 2012

    Just asking the question is already an insult for Messi…

    Reply
    • YINKA September 8, 2012

      YOU FEEL LIKE STUPID BECAUSE YOU SAID IS AN INSULT IT BE SOMETHING
      THAT IS GOOD TO HIM UP MESSI
      !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!_____________________ IT IS
      SHAMEFUL RONALDO

  17. khazeem March 18, 2012

    despite am barca fan.i like ronaldo,cuz he’s a grt goal scorer.but
    d truth as show it’s self.MESSI is d best player av neva see
    .despite of his talented goal scoring.and, if care is nt taking he
    will surely collect d best player 2more tym.

  18. eduardo March 18, 2012

    Messi = excellent Ronaldo = excellent My personal preference
    overall: Ronaldo. Messi not complete enough, not charismatic,
    neither sympathetic. My personal opinion about Messi: I do not like
    him; don’t like Maradona either. Pele by far the best last 50
    years.

    • Lost Soul March 20, 2012

      By those standards Mother Teresa would have made a great football
      player. She had a lot of Charisma & sympathy. Stop watching
      football………..now

  19. Ostay March 19, 2012

    I’v promised myself not to comment on dis foolish question
    again.simply because everybody knows dat messi is da best at
    24….imagine comparing ronaldo 26 with messi 24….wat a
    shame…..no sense for pple sayin ronaldo is better cos una dey
    close eyes dey watch messi play…..messi is complete wit
    everytin…but ronaldo is selfish

  20. Rahman mahmud o March 19, 2012

    Am very disapointed in all of u dat sayind dat cr7 is better dan
    messi,shame on u,wt else do u wnt 4rm messi,he is d ovarall world
    best 4 gud 3time.an braking many record.an he play very wel all d
    time.pls tink of dis very wel.oooo.messi contin,may God wil help
    u.up up up messi.messi dnt mind dem u ar better dan cr7 sure an
    everybody knws.10qz.

  21. kelvin kalu March 19, 2012

    messi messi messi

  22. luckydon March 19, 2012

    wo.oooo! Let us stop being selfish..oooo! Pls let us watch football
    with sincerity. Let us stop being centimental or hvin hatred on
    someone let us say d fact dat messi is d best player 2 (C.
    Ronaldo)Ooooo wt a mesless messi, d world wil criticis about u but
    God wil tak u 2 a greater height. I luckydon suport u, u’r d best.

  23. Lost Soul March 20, 2012

    Ronaldo has to stop bombing in big fixtures before he even deserves
    to get a mention alongside Messi. As much as I hate Barcelona,
    Messi is still in a different league altogether. Ronaldo is more of
    a glorified Ibrahimovic.

  24. legzyguy March 20, 2012

    Cr7 can do evrything on the pitch but can’t do everthing on the
    pitch

  25. Ziggy March 22, 2012

    C.ronaldo is nt only a world player or d greatest footballer bt a
    complete, scintillating, magnificent & colossal unique
    footballer who can use both leg and head.

  26. Joe Brindley March 23, 2012

    Who cares who is the best? I’d take either one of them on my team.
    They’re both fantastic.

  27. spanis lig barsalona March 25, 2012

    spanis lig barsalona

  28. MABOI TUWANI March 27, 2012

    TO THOSE WHO KNOWS FOOTBALL, GOALS FIRST THEN …….AFTER.AND
    GUESS WHO IS THE BEST SCORER IN THE WORLD,,,,,,,THAT MAKES HIM THE
    BEST FOOTBALLER IN THE WORLD.CR7, I DECLARE YOU BEST BABA

  29. kaycee April 1, 2012

    one tin is certain barca will always take position so forget about
    barca vs real mad and look at other matches u will see dat CR7 is a
    better player than messi.

  30. eric April 1, 2012

    Where is this information about Messi? Well done being biased. Your
    point was not proven. All you did was list facts about Rolando. You
    need to do a comparison.

  31. merhawi April 8, 2012

    messi is best 4ever how can cr7

  32. ALUKO EMMANUEL April 10, 2012

    WHEN TALKING ABOUT MESSI,HE IS A GOOD PLAYER BUT TALKING ABOUT THE
    FACT.C RONALDO IS CALLED JESUS IN WORLD OF FOOTBALL.BEFORE WILL CAN
    TALK ABOUT THIS LET MESSI LIVE FOR ANOTHER CLUB

  33. Seedor April 11, 2012

    Cr7 ofcorse ronado play in a team with less superstition compare to
    barcelona, who parade a magnificient player such as xavi, iniesta,
    puyor and the most suprisining the passer of the game in cesc
    fabrigas.

  34. Kibrom April 12, 2012

    Two of them are historical players

  35. Hammad April 14, 2012

    Ronaldo is better than Messi without a doubt

    • thenaturalthinker October 1, 2016

      Hey messi is better than ronaldo and thats proven in many ways.You guys are just saying ronaldo is better because you are a fan of ronaldo.I am a fan of ronaldo but i agree messi is better than him.Messi is naturally gifted for football.Guys even if you are a fan of ronaldo please say the truth.As i said i am a fan of ronaldo but i agree messi is the better player

  36. Hammad April 14, 2012

    Ronaldo is the best player in the world HALLA MADRID!!!!!!!!!

  37. abbey popoola April 20, 2012

    4 me i thnk ronaldo is d greatest

  38. CR7BLOWS April 21, 2012

    CR7 is nothing compared to Messi. All you people are idiots because
    you see someone dancing over the ball and shooting it from 45 yards
    out and think they’re Jesus on the soccer field. No, that’s the
    stupidest thing I’ve ever heard. Ronaldo doesn’t even compare to
    Messi, who gives a fuck if he’s got “really cool looking hair” and
    OMG his moves are just sooooooo good. No, Messi would tool on
    Ronaldo any given day, just like he will in the next hour. Messi is
    without a doubt the best player in the world.

  39. Victor April 21, 2012

    Every body is the best in his own house.so messi is the best only
    in barca.but if think he is the world best, let him go to another
    country and prove it cos ronaldo was best in england an he is doing
    it in spain now .

  40. nvs April 22, 2012

    @all i play for trabzonspar i started playing this year at d age of
    20.mostly comments are in favour of messi in terms of goal scoring
    ronaldo is way ahead than messi usually converts all possible
    opportunities . messi is not more than perfect midfielder although
    he is a good striker too but assist makes him the best player till
    2011. if u see magical dribbling from any foot it is none other
    than c ronaldo he used to score best free kicks in d world no one
    can even think from what range he can score what messi posses is
    with simples dribbles he can pass forward through any defence he is
    brilliant in these skills c ronaldo lacks such skills due to his
    fast pace he is underpowered here but overall c ronaldo used to
    play for united he has his reign against all because he was a
    midfielder there today messi plays from midfielder position while
    his position usually fixed as on left wing but i never saw him at
    striking he used to assist and create good move overall impossible
    to call upon who is great but i think ronaldo is biggest
    entertainer and used to score antiques while messi plays plethora
    of moves but these are not such entertaining than ronaldos special

  41. RealMadridLoverCR7 April 23, 2012

    Cristiano Ronaldo is by far the best…. he scores better goals
    than messi and makes goals from anywhere he wants!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
    while messi is just a twerp and just goes running in and tries to
    score. messi without iniesta and xavi is nothing man!!!!!! the
    evidence is right when argentina plays he aint do anything. Ronaldo
    in Portugal is the same and even plays more than messi long live
    Madrid!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! and
    Ronaldo!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  42. steve April 24, 2012

    Ronaldo the best ,live long Real and C.Ronaldo

  43. Badamasi mahmud May 14, 2012

    Somes are tinkless how cn u compered messi wt ronaldo, ronaldo cn
    do many tins which messi cn not do & jst luk at hw ronaldo
    pases & skils u wll see am sure ronaldo is d best no doubt hala
    madrid

  44. Yomi May 15, 2012

    Barca will be unbeaten club with CR7.

  45. OKUM ANDERSON May 16, 2012

    C RONALDO FROM PORTUGAL TO ENGLAND, FROM ENGLAND TO SPINE, 3DIFRENT
    LEAGS AND MEK HIS NAME, MESSI HIM SEF NOS THAT C RONALDO IS HIS
    FATHER IN FOOTBALL IN ENY LEVEL, OZIL VS MESSI WHO IS D BEST, NOT C
    RONALDO KING OF FOOTBALL EVRY WAY HE GOSS

  46. RINSHAD May 17, 2012

    MESSI=1000 RONALDO

  47. arox May 17, 2012

    wow!pipu talkin just as if dey watch d back of t.v,comment accordin
    2 fifa rating.MESSI is a gOD!!!!!!!!!

  48. Odiniru emma May 19, 2012

    I have heard d agument abt Cr7 and Messi. All i can say is dat both
    players are good and lets nt gv credit wit sentiment. Within our
    hearts we knw d best player. TANK U ALL MESSI’S CRITICS U HAV
    REALLY BIN HELPFUL.bt lets nt 4get dat messi being d World best
    play d best footbal

  49. adesanya sabbath May 28, 2012

    of course messi

  50. messi June 13, 2012

    messi is better than ronaldo

  51. Samuel kayode June 16, 2012

    Thanks 4 all ur criticism about who is d best C.RONALDO will ever
    being the best talk on fantastic goals of cr7,his free
    kick,skills,legover.atleast messi cant withstands this.hence,
    ronaldo would ever being the best.

  52. Rahsque June 18, 2012

    Messi is far bether than ronaldo= 1000000%

  53. austine chully emejor June 19, 2012

    ronaldo is the world best player

  54. Baderinwa adekunle June 22, 2012

    Ronaldo is better,My view is just that ronaldo is better he has
    certain qualities better than lionel messilike Long shots,head
    power and accuracy,free kick accuracy, 1 on 1 finish,pace just
    mention.for me ronaldo is better

  55. jon June 23, 2012

    pipi ronaldo

  56. jon June 23, 2012

    agu ronaldo

  57. wazzap June 28, 2012

    Do you know why everybody here is supporting Ronaldo? That’s
    because people who know a decent amount of football just don’t go
    on the internet to discuss who is better. They know it is just
    ridiculous to even compare. Ronaldo fans on the other hand, have to
    go on the internet, make a whole debate. Say Ronaldo is better for
    his “stepovers” and “looks” when true stars such as cruyff,
    maradona, pele, neymar, wenger, aguero and TONS more people have
    said Messi is better. If you compare how many goals Messi has
    scored on Ronaldo whether it was when he was in Madrid Or United,
    and how many goals Ronaldo scored on Barcelona, you will see that
    Messi has scored TRIPLE what ronaldo has scored. There is no
    tournament in this whole season in which Ronaldo has beaten Messi
    at in nor assists or goals. Please end this discussion now as it is
    getting very pointless and all of us know the true answer. Maybe
    you like Ronaldo more for his style,personality. but dont go near
    saying he’s a better player than Messi.

  58. marshall mathers June 28, 2012

    dc debate z pointless coz Cristiano z betta dan Lionel.thnk bwt
    it,wat wud messi be witowt xavi nd iniesta?y doesnt he score as
    many goals wit argentina as he does wit barca. cme on ppl

  59. Judith June 29, 2012

    U mother fuker don’t u know dat ronaldo is best player in the world
    never seen before

    • evan July 5, 2012

      i agree

  60. evan July 5, 2012

    ronaldo is so a champ vote for ronaldo boo messi

  61. callam July 10, 2012

    MESSI IS CRAP AND ROLANDO WILL FRASH HIS FOREVER WTF MESSI BEST
    PLAYER IN THE WORLD U BOZZOS WHO THINK CRISTIANO RONALDO IS THE
    BEST!!!!

  62. gabriel July 13, 2012

    best dribbler in the world allergic to not scoring goals and his
    name ronaldo i mine messi is just a child to ronaldo

  63. EMAD July 28, 2012

    MESSI

  64. nasib July 29, 2012

    i like the tecnike football of Ronaldo i like Ronaldo best dribbler
    in the world is Ronaldo

  65. ademolajuraymondcom August 2, 2012

    ronaldo is best playre in the world

  66. cheap snapbacks free shipping August 27, 2012

    only the silver medal at the Olympic Games in London has won, the
    New England Patriots. he was in training for the first time to join
    the team. Under the direction of Dan Phillips running

  67. Guy September 27, 2012

    Ronaldo is much better he has better dribbling, shooting, and he can actually defend unlike messi

  68. Dranco October 8, 2012

    1st of ol in ur comparism u cant Messi vs Madrid n Ronaldo vs Barcelona bcz Messi arrievd 1st in la liga.Messi hs little skill compared 2 Cr7,da only thng he z superior in z speed.Goal scorin,dribblin, tykin free kicks r da thngs dt CR7 hs.Yes indeed CR7 z da most complete footballr in da world n da best football in da world.Yes he hs gud luks,so wht?

  69. OBEY OBEY October 8, 2012

    messi is the king of football, like him or not. even living legends always say messi is great. he is tha man of tha moment. ronaldo is in the sama class with bolt because he is good at running

    • Fofie kanneh September 6, 2013

      Rolando is a complete footbaler both head leg n speed are perfect he’s the best

  70. ronny November 9, 2012

    I feel ronaldo is not only one of the greatest players in the past few years but also one of the greatest of all time his individual records are incredible and there’s no player apart from messi that has achieved up to what ronaldo has achieved I really believe in this player and feel he may be the greatest player that has ever come from portugal although messi may be better based on his performance in the past three years a player is made up of attributes and if you match ronaldo and messi attribute for attribute you’ll see that there’s not much difference infact ronaldo’s may surpass messi’s

  71. messi lover November 14, 2012

    awesome

  72. Kazeem dauda November 20, 2012

    To my own view messi is tactical player and dynamic apart from from been rated as the world best,messi is a player which his performance delighted all fans in football.

  73. ham November 27, 2012

  82. w, inestar January 8, 2013

    boss messi is better than ronaldo and he is watch d world best……. Pls let him continu

  83. Fofie kanneh September 6, 2013

    False he’s not

  84. Fofie kanneh September 6, 2013

    So he must not be cheated cause it makes us feed to feel bad about socer

  85. enric December 14, 2013

    cristiano yesss is the best crying I ever see… playing football Messi is the best cmonnnnn wake up.. go to buy some ronaldo underwear you faggots

  86. jain January 1, 2015

    from all these comments i say that i always play football everyday and it is my favorite game in the world and i play football very diciplinly from that experience i say that ronaldi is better there is no more talking about it because its the truth every body knows that

  87. ABHIK DEY September 19, 2015

    Ronaldo is a good player. He is a original scorer.But there is a only king in one country. So, World is the country and MESSI is the king of that country. He is the bestttttttt. MESSI is the GOD of Football.

  88. mustapha Barrow February 6, 2016

    messi is the king of football. he led n others follow.

  89. Baponbiswas December 2, 2016

    Messi is the best players in the world

  90. Harry December 20, 2016

    Better at what?
    Both are prolific goalscorers.
    Messi is the better dribbler.
    Ronaldo is the better header of the ball and can jump higher.
    Neither is good at defending.
    Overall, most people would prefer to have Messi on their team as he is slightly better as a team player.

  91. Olaitan Ogunremi May 19, 2017

    Comment Text*for me messi is d best player in d world am a fans of ronaldo but to says d truth messi is d king of football, jose moriho, wenger celtic coach nd gadiola also said it dat messi is a total football all over d world.

