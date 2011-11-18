UPDATED: US Men’s National Team Home Shirt for 2012-2014: Leaked Photo

UPDATED: The US men’s national team home shirt for 2012-14 will be red and white according to a leaked photo on the Internet.
Designed by Nike, the shirt features red and white hoops with a black rounded-collar and a US flag on the inside of the shirt. While the red and white stripes are very patriotic, it’s another example of a shirt design by Nike which is overdone. While Umbro continues to produce shirt designs with a ‘less is more’ approach, Nike prefers more outlandish designs. A perfect example of this is Manchester United’s home shirt for the 2012-13 season.
While the above photograph doesn’t shown what the entire shirt looks like, I’m not a big fan of it. The shirt design looks like a cross between FC Dallas and Doncaster Rovers. For a country the size and importance of the United States, I would have preferred to see a classier shirt design rather than something that looks like a rugby shirt.
The photo was revealed on the very reliable Football Shirt Culture website, so the chances of this being the legitimate shirt are extremely high.
What do you think of the new shirt design? Share your feedback in the comments section below.
Do not like. The US needs to stick with simpler designs that are
classier. This latest round of shirts were very nice with the sash
down the middle. Also, the USSF logo is terrible and needs to be
changed. It shows up as looking even more amateurish on a shirt
like this.
I would have to agree with Jared. Especially about the USSF logo.
Our logo looks too cartoonish! We something something better.
Duuuude, where’s Waldo? The US should take a page out of the Philly
Union original design – inspired by the uniforms of the
revolutionary troops. I agree, the last jersey designs were the
best in years.. Seriously, what’s wrong with doing a classic navy
blue with a red & white strip on the sleeve, or something?
we’ve suffered through a lot of abominations.. lets not return to
it
I agree. Navy blue shirt is best, maybe with a single, thin red and
white stripe down the side or across the middle, and red and white
stripes on the edge of the sleeves (like France’s current away
shirt). Red and white stripes on the socks would be a nice touch.
Vertical stripes are ok, but not a fan of the red & white hoops
look.
I don’t like the design either. I would be interested in seeing the
red hoops muted such as the less intense red when viewed through
the collar (on the back of shirt) or with light gray hoops with red
piping in key areas.
I hate these. Hope to God it’s not true. But remember that we get
new jerseys for each world cup, so we wouldn’t be wearing these in
2014 as you stated above. Jerseys are every 2 years.. we’ll use our
next kits through the qualifying phase up until 2014.
Speaking for many American Outlaws and myself this design looks
ghastly, like FC Dallas or a amateur club rugby team. We would like
to see a more tasteful design and I recommend using only solid
jerseys because the hoops do not belong on a national team shirt.
Can’t we keep the sash? I understand Nike wants to release new
shirts so they can sell more merch but why not keep the sash? How
about a white with blue sash shirt? Maybe redo the detailing but
keep the overall theme. Do they change Mexico’s shirt theme all the
time? How about Brazil’s? No. Mexico is always solid green for
their home jersey and Argentina is always vertical baby blue bars.
Why can’t we make the sash as our timeless theme?
“understand Nike wants to release new shirts so they can sell more
merch” thats every major brand out there, not just nike. and if you
look closely you can actually see that they did indeed keep the
sash, its in the first picture you’ll definatley see it in the red.
Oh how I hope someone is getting a laugh out of this joke.
Dreadful, like a candy cane but not as sweet.
Let me guess the home shirt is going to be navy blue with white
stars on it. Shirt looks awful as does our crest. The only thing I
can say from looking at that photo is that it could be a t-shirt
because it looks like the crest is screen printed on to the shirt
and not an sewn actual badge. I would like to see a classy shirt
like the one England wore in the last WC.
Nothing wrong with the crest. Not sure why everyone bags on it.
Totally awesome, really like it, however I hate the Nike logo, that
is crap
I hate the US Soccer logo more than the jersey. That thing is
amateur and needs to redesigned. It should look classy and
professional. We are going to look like clowns out there.
One would think we won 3 WCs.
I pray you are not a Man City fan talking about stars on a crest
What’s with the third red stripe? It looks like the middle is
missing? Is that some sort of design aspect I’m not getting or just
the photo?? I usually like hoops but i think this is a bit odd.
Most likely where the number would go.
Good call!
This is absolutely horrible but does anyone else see the faint sash
going through the red hoops?
Ya, I noticed that too.
Nice eye for the sash. Yes, we get crappy sash motif combined with
odd, ugly hoops. Thanks, Nike, for making our Nats out to be the
Oregon of international soccer.
WTF Nike!?!? I mean, I love Candy Canes at Christmas and all but
just not for my nation’s national team shirt. How embarrassing!
Looks lame. However the US won’t be wearing this kit at the next
World Cup if Nike stay on its current pace they will change the
design just before WC2014. Remember the ‘hoops’ polo home kit and
the dark graphite away kit from 08/09.
Terrible
shoot me now.
Are they paying us to take this crap? I can’t believe that with all
their vast ess and elegant never go out of style.talent Nike would
come up with such crapM Timele
Where’s Waldo? (not Wynalda)
It actually looks like it has a sash…a very faint sash…
Candy cane players. Don’t think I could wear this in public.
maybe christmas?
I like it *kanye shrug*
I guess I’ll disagree with pretty much everyone and say that these
shirts look awesome. Can’t wait to buy one. Very classic, very low
key, me gusta.
I must be one of the very few that actually likes this jersey.
Sorry, but I am excited to get this jersey and to wear it out.
I hope the shorts are blue with stars on them.
i guess im the only one that likes it. i mean there are other
designs i would pick over this one but its not bad. i really like
it. however i would have much rather preferred USSF to keep a all
white design . i may come off bias since i love nike so much but
still its not that bad. BTW the candy cane red is due to the type
of fabric. this is a replica. if any of you are lucky enough to see
or purchase the authentic version instead of the replica you can
totally see the difference in the colour. i bought a replica of the
2010 qualifier jersey and later bought the authentic version and
theres a total difference in colour. so i assume the real thing
will be a more purer white and a deeper darker red. all in all i
hope Nike continues to sponsor USSF, beats adidas anyways. funny
thing is is that every single time i go on footballshirtculture.com
no matter what jersey got leaked absolutely everyone says its ugly,
no one seems to be pleased with anything NIke, Adidas, Umbro has.
then when the official release rolls around everyone automatically
loves it. maybe we live in a “need it now” society. i say wait till
the official release i bet everyone will love it. i remember that
what happened to the 2010 world cup jersey anyways.
We have a spy in our midst. No red blooded American spells color
with a “u”.
I’m slowly coming around to this kit. But, think what I’m
struggling with it the lack of a distinctive and consistent USA
kit. Here is my thinking. You know who other nations are and you
know who their fans are in the stadium because of a distinctive
home kit. Brazil is yellow. Holland is orange. Argentina vertical
blue stripe. Samurai blue. Sure Japan changes the subtle shadings
within the solid blue every few years. But from 100 yards, the sea
of Japanese fans each wearing kits they bought over the past 10
years…all look like they’re rocking solid blue. USA kits have
been all over the map. For the last WC, they added the sash…and
most of us thought this would be the new distinctive element.
Okay….so, white jerseys with a blue stripe are the Americans. I
wasn’t crazy about it…but i’m onboard. Then we got the red kit
(via fan request) and USSF told all USA supporters to were red to
games. Okay…so, red (preferably the red kit with a sash) tells
you that USA fans are in the house. Now, I’m hearing that
horizontal stripes of red and white are the new home kit. I
understand the thought process. The stripes match the US flag.
During the national anthem, NBC can show the American flag waiving
majestically and then cut to passionate fans wearing this kit…and
those visual elements will tie together nicely. But, here’s the
thing…if you do this…do it…and never change the the basic
elements again. In five years, I wanna look at the crowd of a USMNT
game and get blurry vision from all the fans wearing candy stripes.
I want other nations to call us the candy stripers in distain. I’ll
take your candy stripes…but only if you tell me we’ll be candy
stripers together…forever.
This is a definite must going forward for US Soccer. They need to
pick a base home color combination/shirt design. I think it should
be white with a blue sash as that is what the US wore back in the
day and it will add a little more history to the shirt. Either that
or go back to the denim blue shirt with the stars on it from World
Cup 94 and require players to grow out their hair and beards Lalas
style.
WTF! Seriously? STICK WITH A DAMN DESIGN US SOCCER!!!!!!!!!! I
think the white is fine, we dont need anything else. The sash was
nice as well, but these hoops are awfully ugly
US Soccer has no say in the design. They have a deal with Nike and
thus, Nike is in 100% control over how the kit looks. It annoys me
when fans fail to realize this.
If you don’t think US Soccer has any say in the design, then you
are a moron.
We need to keep the Sash!!! This jersey is awful. Why not try a
White with Blue sash? White with a Red sash? We should have a Blue
third kit and stars all over!!
Frickin’ Cat in the Hat jerseys…
…and NO, it’s not gonna’ grow on me.
ghastly! This is absolutely ridiculous.
Blech! WTF is wrong in the Nike design room? Does Nike secretly
hate US soccer? Does US soccer have anyone at all reviewing the
proposed kits? My theory is that they put pictures of every kit
currently available to any team in the world on a dart board and
have a blindfolded drunk throw a dart…voila! The New USMNT kit
for any given period. Seriously…this is bad.
The thing I dislike the most is the rounded collar instead of the
more sleek V-neck design that we had with the 08/09 kit. The 08/09
kit has been the best one so far but even with that, I didn’t like
the gray mixed in with the white. We don’t need gray on the
uniform. For the USMNT home kit, I would like to see a similar
version of the 08/09 home shirt EXCEPT in navy blue color and with
red horizontal pinstripes and white lettering, with red shorts and
navy blue socks. There are already too many world teams that wear
red so the USA should go with blue tops and red bottoms, which is a
more of a “classical patriotic” color.
These are almost as terrible as the ones we wore in ’94. Nike, stop
letting your employees eat hallucinogens when designing jerseys.
Your flashy jerseys for NCAA football are horrible, your new soccer
jerseys are horrible,and because of you our national team will look
like a bunch of candy canes while qualifying for WC14.
So we go from our best kits ever to what may be the worst?
Spectacular. I understand the goal is to sell more shirts, but I
think Nike has managed to create something that will do the
opposite. This shirt does not say USA to me. FC Dallas maybe, but
definitely not USA. Pass
Couple of things: I agree with the comments about the SASH… and
so does Nike, as you will see a faint sash is part of the design
(from the nike logo down to the right). That said, I’d prefer white
shirt with blue sash myself. Secondly, I remember when our current
kits came out and everyone dogged on them. Now ppl are generally
okay with it… same will happen w/this one, pretty standard.
Am I the only one who thinks we should ask Tommy Hilfiger to design
the kits? He’s made millions combining red, white and blue in
fresh, fashionable looks. And he’s 100% “made in USA” style
respected the world over .
Not a bad idea. Though I’d give my grandmother a shot a making a
Nats jersey before allowing Nike another chance at a kit.
If these are our new tops…. I am going to cheer for Mexico (and I
hate Mexico). AWFUL!
It isn’t the jersey..it’s that awful logo that looks like something
from 1986.
No bueno – too much going on. I agree, simple is better. We need
some consistency as well. Let’s get that kit identity!
Guys.. It’s just a jersey.. You all keep talking about history and
keeping the jerseys the same. The US National Team is always
changing their shirts. It’s not like we have a rich soccer history
or anything to keep the same. The jerseys will look great on the
players. Yes, they look a little bit like a candy cane but it’ll be
ok.. This shouldn’t be stressing you guys out this much. It’ll be
ok. They will probably still make it into the World Cup and they
might even make it to the knock out stages.. I’m sure you all will
show your support no matter what the jerseys look like.
THEY’RE GOING TO LOOK LIKE SANTA’S LITTLE HELPERS OUT THERE!!!!
LMAO
Ugly as hell. Does Nike really think this is going to sell Jerseys?
Looks like freakin FC Dallas. Embarassing, ive already seen
comments from players that they dont like it either.. WTF..
After seeing the shirts in Jax, I now think they look great.
I have to agree with poster above, when they first came out I hated
them, but after seeing them in a few games, I have started to
really like them
Why can’t Nike follow suit with the US Men’s Basketball team and
make similar or just-as-cool designs with the Soccer jersey? These
new jerseys are horrible.
