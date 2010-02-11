ESPN to Broadcast All 2010 World Cup Games On ESPN Radio: Exclusive

ESPN will broadcast all 2010 World Cup games this summer live on ESPN Radio in addition to its coverage on television, broadband and mobile phones.
Tommy Smyth has been named as the lead analyst for ESPN Radio and will probably do all of the games as well as being in the stadium to broadcast the World Cup Final live. All of the games are going to be available on radio nationwide via your local ESPN Radio affiliate. To find your local ESPN Radio affiliate, visit the ESPN Radio station locator.
ESPN Radio has exclusive English rights to all of the 2010 World Cup games in the United States. For those soccer fans who are working or who don’t have access to a TV set for all of the games, the broadcasts of the games on radio is a perfect remedy.
Bad news for anyone who has to listen to the games on the Radio
Great news for anyone watching on TV
Sorry Tommy, can’t stand listening to you commentate on games, or hear you shouting and throwing your hands at the camera on any pre game/half time/post game shows
Doesn’t anyone at ESPN or FSC EVER watch BBC/SKY/ITV pundits????
No shouting!!
No throwing hands at the camera like a weatherman giving the 5 day update!!
That being said…those pundits DO get more than 15 seconds to give their opinions…why does US TV HAVE to blurt everything out in 15 second SHOUTS!!!
😉
Doubt my local ESPN radio station will carry the games. I’ll either be recording or watching all the games anyway.
ESPN could do worse than think outside the box on this and go get Paul Dempsey from Setanta Ireland — before he made it on tv he was class on radio. That’s if some other tv territory hasn’t snapped him up for the world cup while the us networks dithered on this
Yes!! This is amazing news, I drive for work all day everyday, in 06 I had to scan through the AM dial to find a static filled Spanish broadcast in order to hear anything live, that and refreshing soccernet on my phone got annoying. I don’t care who does the radio broadcast, this is a dream. ESPN is impressing me more and more by the day lately……and I loathe them.
Oh, and I speak minimal Spanish, so that made it even more annoying.
Me too. I feel the same way. Driving with the game on the radio is like going to Disney World(no pun intended).
btw: Up are you a Fire fan?
Yes sir, went to about 10 Fire games last year, my buddy and I started up our own supporters group this year too, started off with about 10 people, we’ve had over 50 strong at a few games. Sat in section 8 last season, we’re going to take up residence in another area this season, Section 8 is too Mickey Mouse (speaking of Disney world).
espn is by far the better choice…fox has proven to be useless!!!!
Do we know if these games will pre-empt regular weekday programming?
That is – will Mike & Mike and The Herd make way for the games, or will this just be an optional feed stations can pick up?
Masher asks the important question
Any news on Canadian radio coverage. I don’t think the closest ESPN affiliate in upper New York State makes it to where I am.
How is this an exclusive? This was announced a long time ago. I heard it on ESPN Chicago. Once again taking claim for something when its already out there?
ESPN previously announced it would air SOME world cup games, not ALL games.
Get your facts straight before jumping someone’s $h!t.
Jason, this is an exclusive (another one, just in the past week might I add). No other website or newspaper is out there reporting that ESPN will broadcast the World Cup on ESPN Radio. If so, show it to me – send me a link or a clip. I’m not aware of ESPN Chicago mentioning this, but if they did, someone should have picked up the story because no one did.
Your statement that I’m taking claim for something when it’s already out there is BS. We’ve gone over this before.
Cheers,
The Gaffer
Gaffer – here is an old story about ESPN Radio airing select WC games:
http://www.mediapost.com/publications/index.cfm?fa=Articles.showArticle&art_aid=108345
Again – it didn’t say “all”. I’m assuming your scoop is that they’ll carry every single game.
I hope they do this well – and don’t just take the TV feed…there is such a difference in doing soccer on TV vs. Radio.
Also – for those discussing whether or not stations will take the games. Obviously, if they have a local show at that time, I definitely don’t think they will…but if they normally run ESPN syndicated programming when these games would air, I would imagine they’d have no choice.
And someone mentioned just switching to Sporting News or Fox Sports…obviously, stations can carry only one of the 3 per their affiliate agreements.
Gentleman Masher, thanks for posting that link. Yes, Mediapost mentioned that ESPN would broadcast SOME World Cup games, but my article had the scoop that ESPN plans on broadcasting all of the games as well as the news that Tommy Smyth will be the lead analyst and will be commentating the World Cup final. Thanks for finding the link.
Cheers,
The Gaffer
When do we get a line-up of all commentators for TV & radio for the WC? I’m rather disappointed that I won’t be seeing my bald Irish buddy during the World Cup. I got into soccer with him and Derek Rae so I know he’s not the best but he and Derek are my soccer roots so I’ll always defend them. I sometimes wonder, are there spies for ESPN among us?
AJ, no date has been mentioned for when they’ll announce the commentators, but I have it on good authority that ESPN plans on announcing more names before they finalize the schedule. Stay tuned.
Cheers,
The Gaffer
Gaffer,
If ESPN are going to draw from their current crop of announcers then I will tune OUT! Why don’t they just save some money and make it easier on themselves and pickup the BBC Five Live feed?
Spurs Fan, ESPN has hired a stellar crew of commentators for their World Cup coverage including some of the best in the world such as Martin Tyler, Efan Ekoku, Steve McManaman, Frank LeBouef, Roberto Martinez and others.
For ESPN to spend millions on covering this tournament and then expect them to just pickup the BBC feed is ridiculous. ESPN needs to establish their brand on the World Cup and the only way to do that is to do it themselves and do it well.
Cheers,
The Gaffer
I honestly doubt that many stations will pick up all the games of the World Cup. I could see stations pick up the US games, games that air on the weekends, maybe the Semi Finals, and most likely the Finals. There is no way that the ESPN Radio Affiliates in bigger markets will drop local drive time programming when the late game airs for the Cup in the Eastern and Central Time Zones. Maybe a few stations will drop Cowherd, Rome, Mike and Mike or other syndicated shows like whatever airs on Sporting News Radio/Fox Sports Radio but I seriously doubt local stations will drop local programming.
Why do i feel the Gaffer hates American Sports culture and especially Broadcasters, I wonder if he lives in the US? Im Sure if he and Steven(Cohen) had it their way American soccer media would have a Brit voice and a Brit Face if not some Whelock or Max bretos eurosnob/wannabe saying every other word in brit terms… SMH in disgrace to Gaffer.
DCU, what are you talking about? I have a lot of respect for American commentators. My favorites are Phil Schoen, Seamus Malin, Christopher Sullivan, JP Dellacamera and Dave O’Brien (just kidding about the last one).
Cheers,
The Gaffer
I’m somewhat surprised to learn of this as I know that past World Cups (2006, specifically) had ALL U.S. radio rights being held by Futbol de Primera. (That’s how XM was able to air not only Spanish radiocasts of the matches, but also devote a channel to 24/7 English coverage during the tournament as well.)
I remember seeing something on FdP’s Website long ago that spoke of their FIFA radio rights being extended through 2014, so I’m surprised to be seeing this note about ESPN Radio having English rights here, instead.
Can someone please clarify FdP’s situation…did their renewal really not include English this time around?
Thanks,
Bram
ESPN officially announced the news today that they will broadcast all of the World Cup games on ESPN Radio. See http://www.espnmediazone3.com/us/2010/03/all-64-matches-of-2010-fifa-world-cup-on-espn-radio/ for more details.
Cheers,
The Gaffer
Thanks for the follow-up, Gaffer.
Just wondering, might you or anyone else have info about this apparent change in Futbol de Primera’s rights when compared with previous FIFA World Cup tournaments?
Also, is there any news about what SiriusXM might do as the key U.S. satellite radiocaster? True, ESPN Radio is one of their channels, but might they do a 24/7 FIFA World Cup channel that incorporates game broadcasts, as was true in 2006?
Thanks,
Bram
Bram, not sure about Futbol de Primera. As for satellite radio, XM had the radio rights in the US last time. But since ESPN Radio has the rights this time around, it won’t be on XM/Sirius or satellite radio (unless ESPN Radio has a satellite radio channel that I’m not aware of).
Cheers,
The Gaffer
Gaffer,
You’re right that XM had rights before, but I’m fairly sure that was only as an adjunct to their airing Futbol de Primera programming on their platform already (as XM Deportivo).
As noted, ESPN Radio is indeed a channel on both Sirius’ and XM’s networks, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that all 64 matches (including those aired simultaneously to others, such as at the end of Group play) will indeed air there.
(Please note that there’s some precedent for games where ESPN Radio has the rights to air as well on those systems — i.e., BCS, NBA and Major League Baseball — so it wouldn’t be so unheard of for it to happen here, too. However, as before, I’d much prefer to hear something authoritative on that point than to presume it as fact with only what we know right now.)
Thanks,
Bram
Bram, let me ask my contact at ESPN and I’ll respond on this thread when I hear back from him.
Cheers,
The Gaffer
Thanks so much, Gaffer. I’m sure that others will appreciate that, much as I will, too. 🙂
Bram
Bram, thanks for asking about XM/Sirius. I enjoyed the 24/7 coverage on XM in 2006 and was looking forward to it again. I fear that local ESPN coverage will only air US matches and that Sirius will be prevented from airing the ESPN broadcasts on their ESPN channels.
Hopefully the Gaffer will be able to shed some light on the matter.
JT, every game from the World Cup will be aired on ESPN Radio. Nothing will be on XM/Sirius.
Cheers,
The Gaffer
Hi, again, Gaffer,
Just to clarify, please…
Are you saying Sirius/XM won’t even air the matches with ESPN’s broadcasts/commentaries, or that there definitely won’t be a 24/7 channel again during the tournament, using ESPN’s broadcasts/commentaries of the matches?
Thanks in advance :),
Bram
Bram, the World Cup games will be available on ESPN Radio. I understand that Sirius/XM has an ESPN Radio station, so the games will be aired on that.
Cheers,
The Gaffer
You’re right, Gaffer, there IS an ESPN Radio channel on each service.
Thanks for clarifying.
Bram
Hey does anyone know if Espn chicago 1000am will put the games on? I mean they have their own local show and I really doubt they would cut it for a month with the baseball season going on. If not how would I be able to listen to the games here in chicago? If anyone could shed some light on this I would appreciate it since Im going to be working while this games are on.
Thanks,
Israel
Israel, I’m not counting on ESPN 1000 in Chicago to broadcast any more than the USA matches – if that. They have generally been very anti soccer whenever they’ve had a chance. I have not heard any promos for the WC on the station yet. I’m just hoping that Sirius will be allowed to air the matches on their ESPN stations.
If I read or hear anything about ESPN 1000, I’ll post it here.
Hi, Gaffer, and Everyone,
Just thought I’d follow up by noting this press release from SiriusXM today about this (please be careful that you use the entire URL as it could appear over multiple lines)…
http://www2.prnewswire.com/cgi-bin/stories.pl?ACCT=TVSPY_RAD.story&STORY=/www/story/05-19-2010/0005241884&EDATE=WED+May+19+2010,+10:00+AM
Enjoy,
Bram
will espn radio online be playing the games so we can listen via the web at work?
what is the station number for vancouver, b.c. that i can tune into for the world cup games. i would like to hear the french [without zadane] beat italy. vive la football!!!!!!
what sation is ESPN though
Use wunderradio to stream ESPN Radio on your mobile to hear all the games.
Gerald,
As an owner of an Android phone, I can’t get that app from the main app store (“Android Market”), but please note…ESPN Radio is STILL providing regular programming along with World Cup feeds on separate channels.
This would explain how come SiriusXM is providing the matches on something other than their regular ESPN Radio channels.
As such, you might need to confirm that your app is airing matches and not talk shows when the games are taking place.
Please note that SiriusXM’s app IS providing both kinds of programming (World Cup matches AND ESPN Radio’s regular feed) to those who subscribe to their online service.
Bram
I thought the World Cup games were going to be broadcast on ESPN radio. Local Chicago station is not. What happened?
I tried to listen on Sirius yesterday to the morning match on ESPNRadio but I was stuck with “Mike and Mike”– I searched all up and down the dial, but couldn’t find any trace of the match. But then I heard a promo that it was available in English on a “Best of XM” channel, which is a separate pay platform (that I don;t have). Kind of disappointing.
Tampa’s 1040 AM ESPN station only has some of the games. Crappy.
This was nothing more than a blatant lie from ESPN in my opinion. I’ve been in my car for parts (or full matches in one rare instance, today for ESP-POR) of 3-4 matches now, and not once has the local ESPN affiliate had the match on in English. I’ve tried this in 4 different affiliate zones: New York City, Hartford, Philadelphia, and New Haven. It seems that what really happened was that ESPN has authorized their affiliates to broadcast their matches, but not many (if any) affiliates are actually obliging, despite it saying on ESPN Radio’s website that the full tournament will be available for Radio coverage.
An utter scam.
Mike, it may be up to each affiliate which matches they decide to broadcast.
As an alternative, you can listen to all of the games on ESPN Radio via Sirius/XM.
Cheers,
The Gaffer
I listen to the games on SiriusXM and often hear them say that they’re available as well (although maybe only for U.S. listeners) at espnradio.com, so that sounds like it’s worth checking out, too.
Of course, listeners like Mike D can also petition their local affiliates to add coverage, either presenting matches where none were aired before, or adding to what they’d already aired, too.
