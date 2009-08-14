Home
5 Ways To Watch Or Listen To Chelsea v Hull City

5 Ways To Watch Or Listen To Chelsea v Hull City

August 14, 2009 General, Leagues: EPL 164 Comments

chelsea-hull-supporters

We understand that ESPN and Fox Soccer Channel are still feverishly working on concluding the contract so that the early Saturday morning and Monday afternoon ET Premier League games will be available on ESPN2. However, no agreement has been completed as of writing, and we’re now less than 24 hours away from the kickoff of the 2009/2010 Premier League season.

We’re still very hopeful that an agreement can be made in time, so that ESPN2 can carry the game, but the closer it gets to the kickoff time without the paperwork signed, the more nervous soccer fans become. There is the possibility that Fox Soccer Channel would still show the game either on television or online at FoxSoccer.tv since they still technically own the rights (until the agreement for sub-licensing the broadcasting of the game to ESPN is concluded).

Of course, this game takes on even more importance for most Americans because it may feature the debut of Jozy Altidore up front for Hull City.

But if Fox Soccer Channel and ESPN are unable to conclude an agreement in time and if Fox decides not to show the game on television or online, here’s our guide of five ways you can either watch or listen to the opening game of the Premier League season between Chelsea and Hull City:

  1. Sirius Satellite. The Chelsea against Hull City match will be available to all Sirius radio customers on channel 125. If you’re not a Sirius Satellite Radio customer, they do offer a free trial of their product online, but unfortunately channel 125 isn’t one of the stations available.
  2. Hull City Player. You can subscribe to Hull City’s audio commentary of the game from its website for as little as £3.99. ‘Player’ was formerly known as ‘World’ and now works on both a Mac and PC. Chelsea FC may have their own commentary available, but you’ll have to check back here. Right now, it still says ‘Coming Soon.’
  3. BBC London 94.9. BBC’s local London radio station streams live on the Internet and often features live commentary from matches as well as match reports from around the grounds. There’s no guarantee they’ll be broadcasting the Chelsea match (they always broadcast from a match featuring a team from London; the times when I’ve listened, it’s been either Tottenham Hotspur or Crystal Palace). Plus, their sports program doesn’t begin until 9am ET, but at least you may be able to catch the second half of the game from its stream.
  4. Justin.tv. We hate to recommend this one because any streaming video of the match online would be illegal, but unless Fox or ESPN show the game, this will be one of the few sources where football fans can watch the game online.
  5. Ustream. Similar to Justin.tv, Ustream will carry streaming video of the match. Note however that Ustream videos are illegal. We hate to recommend illegal avenues, but if that’s the only way we can be able to watch the match live, what else are football supporters supposed to do?

It’s been many many years since the opening game of the Premier League season has not been shown live on television, so let’s hope ESPN and Fox can conclude the deal as quickly as possible or enable a contingency plan.

For more ways to follow Premier League games such as minute-by-minute text commentary, sporadic match commentaries from The Sun newspaper and other audio available from around the world, read EPL Talk’s Comprehensive Guide To Following Premier League Matches Online article.

If you know of any other sources how football supporters can watch or listen to the Chelsea agsinst Hull City season opener, please post them below.

In the meantime, be sure to check back on EPL Talk throughout the day for late breaking news. And be sure to follow EPL Talk on Twitter for updates.

Photo credit: Blue Beany.

UPDATE: ESPN has confirmed that it WILL be showing Premier League early Saturday morning kickoff after all between Chelsea or Hull, so forget all of the five tips above and go with the real deal. More details here.

Related Posts

About The Author

Christopher Harris

Publisher of World Soccer Talk, Christopher Harris founded the site in 2005. He has been interviewed by The New York Times, The Guardian and several other publications. Plus he has made appearances on NPR, BBC World, CBC, BBC Five Live, talkSPORT and beIN SPORT. Harris, who was born and raised in Wales, has lived in Florida since 1984, and supported Swansea City since 1979. Last but not least, he got engaged during half-time of a MLS game.

164 Comments

  1. Ally August 14, 2009

    This is getting silly. Either FSC should show the early Sat am games & the Monday games or sell them to Setanta.

    I note that Setanta – now showing fewrer games – has not cut its price! I am toying with cancelling my Setanta subscription.

    Also, how am I meant to find out what games Setanta-i are showing?

    Very disappointed with how this is turning out: I can recall the days when angry fans would wreck the seats, etc.

    Whatever happened to fan power|?

    Reply
  2. Matthew N August 14, 2009

    If this match isn’t on TV, I’m going to be very disappointed. I’m sick of not being able to watch the footy I want to watch. I would pay the extra money to get extra channels BUT WE DON’T EVEN GET THE OPTION!!

    Reply
    • Matthew N August 14, 2009

      By the way, where can I find the most accurate up-to-date information on this subject? I’ve done a few Google searches but all I can find news about is ESPN in the UK, nothing about the States. I’ve also looked around on ESPN Soccernet, but nothing there either. What do you think the chances are they actually get this deal done in time for me to be watching Chelsea and Hull in HD on ESPN2 when I get off work in the morning?

      Reply
      • Jason Gatties August 14, 2009

        I have a weird feeling it won’t end up on ESPN. And please, don’t blame Gaffer or EPLTalk.com, I can’t mention names, but I was told from someone who I know who works for Setanta that this was being discussed. All the crap coming down on this website is really uncalled for.

        Reply
        • Matthew N August 14, 2009

          Who is blaming EPLTalk? The networks? How is EPLTalk ever doing anything but helping generate interest for the sport. Hell, they should thank EPLTalk for existing. At the end of the day, only the networks and the clubs can be blamed for not finding an efficient way to deliver their product to the consumer. I’m standing here with money in my hand, begging for someone to take it so I can watch a match, yet no one can figure out a way to make this happen.

          Jason, when you say “I have a weird feeling it won’t end up on ESPN,” do you mean that ESPN won’t end up showing any matches in the US this season or that ESPN likely won’t have everything finalized in time for this weekend? Thanks for the help.

          Reply
          • Jason Gatties August 14, 2009

            Not saying YOU…but people have. I assume you’ve read the other posts regarding this subject.

            Reply
          • Matthew N August 14, 2009

            @Jason

            I just recently found this blog so I may not be up-to-date on the posts more than a couple weeks old. Thanks for the help 🙂

            Reply
    • Television Spy August 14, 2009

      that’s how they make their premiums, they don’t sell the channels that carry it – they sell the events alone as ppv. You would think they’d let you sign up for the channels that carry it but they make more money by not letting you have those and sorta forcing you to get their like $100+ ppv for each game. They make lots that way.

      Try the site I mentioned above..they have espn but i find espn only really covers american sports well, they don’t really cover footbal except for the world cup. neewayz should add the sites I said above to the post may help.

      looking into changing my provider but short on funds right now.

      Reply
  3. Jason Gatties August 14, 2009

    BBC radio online doesn’t always work for those in the U.S. I tried that when Fulham were featured a few times last season and this season for the Vetra away fixture. The same commentary was offered on Fulham’s website and I was able to listen without an issue. I can’t remember the exact message I got, but it basically said “You live in America, stop trying to stream our shit”.

    Its Justin.tv for me. Normally missing Chelsea vs Hull wouldn’t really matter to me but it is the very first Premiership match of the season and I love getting up early the first day of the season.

    Reply
    • The Gaffer August 14, 2009

      Jason,

      BBC London is one of the few radio stations that don’t block streams for people outside the UK.

      Cheers,
      The Gaffer

      Reply
  4. Sam August 14, 2009

    Being a life and death Chelsea supporter here in the US, let’s just say it would ruin my weekend if I can’t watch it live.

    Reply
  5. Adam August 14, 2009

    Gaffer, are you going to keep us updated if the contract is signed/not signed?

    Reply
    • The Gaffer August 14, 2009

      Adam, yep — that’s the plan. As soon as I hear something, I’ll let you know.

      Cheers,
      The Gaffer

      Reply
      • Adam August 14, 2009

        Thanks, I’ll keep checking. Can the TV schedule be changed this fast?

        Reply
  6. Scarr August 14, 2009

    If you want commentary go to soccernet.espn.go.com. It’s the US version of espn. It gives live commentary for all the action. Go Blues!

    Reply
    • The Gaffer August 14, 2009

      Text commentary only, though, right?

      Cheers,
      The Gaffer

      Reply
    • eplnfl August 14, 2009

      I have always liked soccernets commentary and graphics. One of the best in my mind. What is a mind numbing experience is that both FSC and ESPN are hurting there audience over this.

      Thanks to EPL Talk for keeping everyone up to date and who knows by the end of business today someone may have late breaking news.

      Reply
    • Bryan August 14, 2009

      Yea, it’s only text commentary. It’s how I “watch” Championship fixtures here in the States, until the one day my Crystal Palace returns to the EPL…

      Reply
  7. caudill August 14, 2009

    This makes me feel like I have blue balls – the bad kind.

    Chelsea!

    Reply
  8. Les Motherby August 14, 2009

    I’ll be at the game, there is a sixth way.

    Come on City!

    Reply
  9. Ari August 14, 2009

    Just a quick question about TV rights for the Saturday 10 AM games…wondering if anyone knows the answer. How does FSC determine what game they show and what games they contract out? Do they basically hand to Setanta whatever games they don’t want or does FSC choose their main game and then Setanta gets to pick from the rest? Never been able to figure that out. Thanks.

    Reply
    • bluefanmd August 14, 2009

      Ari,

      If you listen to the podcast released by EPL talk, they go over this! Setanta gets first choice game and third choice from what I remember of the podcast.

      Reply
  10. Ivan August 14, 2009

    I just e-mailed Fox Soccer Channel and told them that their business considerations should not trump the wishes of the thousands of Premier League fans in the country(wishful thinking). Maybe if they hear from enough people, they will reconsider…
    I will be very very disappointed to miss the season’s opener!!!

    Reply
  11. Haggs August 14, 2009

    According to my contacts at Setanta – ESPN will get first pick of the 10:00am matches if there is no 7:45am kick-off (Eastern Time of course). Anyone hear if there is a deadline set for the contract to be signed?

    Reply
  12. FCShambles August 14, 2009

    I didn’t know Chris Martin was a Hull City fan. Now I have two reasons to hate Coldplay.

    Reply
  13. Christopher August 14, 2009

    It’ll suck to be a Chelsea fan if they don’t get this resolved quickly. Even more so because now I can’t set my DVR to record the game until it appears on the friggin schedule…

    Reply
  14. CFC#8 August 14, 2009

    I hope ESPN signs the contract, how great will it be to see Chelsea thrash Hull in HD?

    Reply
  15. Mike August 14, 2009

    Could Hull v Chelsea be on the Setanta Pub PPV feed? Or even just regular PPV? Setanta US isn’t listing the game on the schedule.

    Reply
    • The Gaffer August 14, 2009

      Unfortunately not, sorry Mike.

      The best hope right now is either ESPN2 or Fox or FoxSoccer.tv

      Cheers,
      The Gaffer

      Reply
  16. LB August 14, 2009

    Brilliant… a website with paid advertising proclaiming that fans should use illegal feeds. Absolutely brilliant! Not only that, but your sizable web presence will aid the authorities greatly in finally shutting those sites down for good.

    Stellar work all round.

    Reply
    • The Gaffer August 14, 2009

      LB, the authorities are very familiar with Justin.tv and Ustream. Trust me, it’s no secret. The FA and Premier League have threatened to sue Justin.tv already: http://epltalk.com/premier-league-and-fa-threaten-to-sue-justintv/3553

      I only listed illegal means because right now there are no ways to watch the match legally. Feel free to post your suggestions of how fans should watch the game…

      Cheers,
      The Gaffer

      Reply
      • LB August 14, 2009

        I thought it was going to be on ESPN! Now you’re telling me different.

        Reply
        • JB August 14, 2009

          Did you read the article?

          Reply
  17. AW August 14, 2009

    Way to jump the gun on the ESPN2 story. Despite all the backtracking, it was painfully obvious that you reported it as a done deal. Kudos for having contacts inside ESPN, but shame on you for screwing up the reporting.

    Reply
    • The Gaffer August 14, 2009

      AW, my source revealed that the deal was done. The information jumped the gun, but without my reporting, nobody would even know that ESPN was even interested in buying the rights.

      Cheers,
      The Gaffer

      Reply
      • Brian August 14, 2009

        Unless you had reported that there was a possible deal in the works but were waiting for an official announcement. Dude, you do a great service, but need to take some responsibility for jumping the gun.

        Reply
        • Gaz August 14, 2009

          Maybe you need to take some responsibility for getting excited about something that was announced on a blog without an official announcement.

          Reply
          • LB August 14, 2009

            Gaffer, what you’re missing here is that your reporting isn’t entirely necessary. Nobody needed to know that ESPN were interested in buying the rights, at least not until the deal was actually done! Now everyone is in a frenzy of anticipation, and the pressure is on ESPN to get a deal done now that everyone and their mother knows that they want it. Which, in turn, gives the other side of the bargaining table a lot more leverage. ESPN gaffed in leaking something that wasn’t finished, you furthered that, and now there’s no guarantee that things will get ironed out.

            So you stuck your neck out and got it wrong. Not so hard to admit, right?

            Reply
          • Matthew N August 14, 2009

            @LB

            No one “needs” to know any of this. People want to know these things. I want to know if ESPN is interested in the rights. I appreciate the work done here, even if things don’t end up working out.

            Reply
          • Adam August 14, 2009

            @LB

            This is such a stupid post. It’s not Gaffer’s responsibilty to look out for ESPN. That responsibility, fittingly, belongs to ESPN. Gaffer reported a news story just as hundreds of journalists do every day, all over the world. Should Woodward and Bernstein not reported in Nixon so they didn’t cause a stir? Grow up.

            Reply
          • Brian August 14, 2009

            I’d like to see some evidence that I was excited. I’m just someone who has worked in the media and is trying to pass on some advice. We all make mistakes. How we handle them is a great measure.

            Reply
          • Skinn August 14, 2009

            LB: Twat.

            Reply
  18. Jay August 14, 2009

    Not only do you slag off other soccer shows and sites with false information, but you also can’t deliver on your own articles and suggest illegal alternatives to try and make it up to people!

    Top work.

    Reply
    • The Gaffer August 14, 2009

      Sorry Jay, but I don’t slag off other soccer shows. You obviously haven’t been a reader of EPL Talk much in the past. I continually support and promote other shows and sites.

      If you’re referring to WSD, I’ve supported them by interviewing them many times as well as naming Steven Cohen the Best EPL Radio Show Host (see http://epltalk.com/epl-awards-2008-2009-winners/ ). Regarding his unfortunate remarks about Hillsborough, I called him out on it. End of story.

      Cheers,
      The Gaffer

      Reply
  19. Bram Weiser August 14, 2009

    You mention Sirius 125, and, yes, they’ll air the match. (They post schedules at http://www.sirius.com/soccerschedule. At present, five {5} matches through Wednesday afternoon are listed.)

    However, XM subscribers with “The Best Of Sirius” can listen on XM 102 as well (http://www.xmradio.com/onxm/features/soccer.xmc).

    Reply
  20. Joseph August 14, 2009

    I was at the ESPN Zone in Anaheim, CA yesterday and on the statboard was what is supposedly ESPN’s schedule of Premiership games for the 2010 season. It showed 4(!) games being broadcast on the ESPN networks this weekend…..

    Reply
    • The Gaffer August 14, 2009

      Joseph, thanks for the information. ESPN Deportes Radio also reported the news last week. In addition to the games which are supposed to be on ESPN2, games are supposed to also be shown on ESPN Deportes (hence the 4 listings instead of 2).

      Cheers,
      The Gaffer

      Reply
  21. Eric August 14, 2009

    Hmm…so what happens if ESPN gets the sub-license at the last second? How would they promote it so quickly?

    Reply
    • The Gaffer August 14, 2009

      Easy. Issue a press release and let all of the bloggers and newspapers spread the news, as well as mentioning it on SportsCenter and other ESPN-related shows.

      Cheers,
      The Gaffer

      Reply
      • bluefanmd August 14, 2009

        Can you tweet it also? That way if the deal goes down in the middle of the night, my BlackBerry will wake me up and all will be good with the world!

        Reply
        • The Gaffer August 14, 2009

          Definitely will tweet news as soon as I get it.

          Cheers,
          The Gaffer

          Reply
  22. Ashley Cole's vomit August 14, 2009

    So what you’re saying is that it’s not a done deal?

    Reply
    • The Gaffer August 14, 2009

      Not until all of the paperwork has been signed.

      Cheers,
      The Gaffer

      Reply
      • Ashley Cole's vomit August 14, 2009

        Good. I’m glad we’re clear on what is and is not a done deal, now.

        Reply
  23. Eric August 14, 2009

    Soccernet has a omen, perhaps.

    They mention something about Games on ESPN in their headline picture, probably talking about the UK though.

    Reply
  24. uh? August 14, 2009

    Gaffer, wrong or not I appreciate that you come on and defend yourself and actually pay attention to your readers. Hopefully this ESPN BS will come through.

    Reply
  25. Attaturk August 14, 2009

    Well, ESPN’s SoccerNet has the big “Premier League” splash up now, emphizing they are broadcasting the EPL in the UK…that would seem like the most logical way to announce things.

    Nothing on stuff being shown in the U.S….yet.

    Reply
  26. CFC#8 August 14, 2009

    ESPN Soccernet has a headline: “The new Barclays Premier League season is here and we have all you need to know, including which games will be shown on ESPN.”

    Reply
    • The Gaffer August 14, 2009

      CFC, I think they’re just referencing that the news and text commentary and articles will be on ESPN Soccernet.

      Cheers,
      The Gaffer

      Reply
      • CFC#8 August 14, 2009

        I just thought since they used the words “shown on ESPN” it would mean more than news and text commentary, what do you think?

        Reply
    • olivert August 14, 2009

      ESPN UK will have EPL for certain.

      No deal yet between FSI and ESPN2 (US) for the 2 EPL time slots Setanta Sports USA had to cough up for not being able to pay its bills…

      Reply
  27. olivert August 14, 2009

    No announcement from either ESPN, Inc. (ESPNmediazone.com) or FSI as of Friday at 12noon New York Time.

    Reply
  28. Attaturk August 14, 2009

    Here’s something interesting from Jamie Trecker at FSC:

    THE WEEKENDER (All times EDT)

    TODAY
    Miami vs. Minnesota (USL) 2000 FSC

    SATURDAY
    Chelsea vs Hull 0745 *
    Blackburn vs Man City 1000 Setanta USA
    Aston Villa vs Wigan 1000 FSC
    Newcastle vs Reading 1220 Setanta
    Everton vs Arsenal 1230 FSC

    * This means we have no clue where or if this game will air.

    Clearly, as the Gaffer and others have said, something is up.

    Reply
  29. Eric August 14, 2009

    How would they handle commentary? A makeshift in-studio team or are they going to get a feed from somewhere else?

    Reply
    • CFC#8 August 14, 2009

      I hope they have English commentators

      Reply
      • dageeza August 14, 2009

        please no-makeshift studio bollox…give us the proper english commentary…remember what a disaster ESPN made of the last world cup….

        Reply
  30. Ryan August 14, 2009

    Let me throw this out there, someone who is more in tune with TV rights rules can hopefully answer.

    So when the rights went up for sale, FSC bought them all correct? They sub-license them out to Setanta. Setanta gives them back to FSC to save money. I’m right so far I think. So now they are owned by FSC again, ESPN is trying to buy them from FSC. So if ESPN and FSC can’t reach a deal, what the hell is stopping FSC from stepping up to the plate and showing the game? They own it, so show it!

    I’d love to hear where I went wrong in that reasoning, as I’m sure I lost the plot somewhere.

    Reply
    • olivert August 14, 2009

      FSI is trying to peddle to ESPN, Inc. the two EPL time slots Setanta Sports USA had coughed up.

      FSI is in a bad negotiating position because it is now on the hook for approximately $4.75 million extra.

      ESPN, Inc. is still smarting from FSI’s overbid of the UEFA Champions League.

      One would suspect that ESPN, Inc. will extract its pound of flesh from FSI before it signs anything with FSI…

      Reply
    • dageeza August 14, 2009

      spot on , mate.

      Reply
      • David the Yank August 14, 2009

        Of course, I still agree with Ryan: if FSC doesn’t get a deal (today) with ESPN, they should pre-empt the ridiculous infomercials and show us Chelsea v Hull. Worst case, if they contractually can’t get out of the infomercials, they should show Chelsea-Hull later in the afternoon on delay. Their negotiating position with ESPN/Disney is irrelevant to whether the game should/shouldn’t be shown when FSI/FSC have already paid for the rights!

        Reply
  31. eplnfl August 14, 2009

    Gaffer:

    You were absolutely justified running the story. Yes, we do have a need to know. At least this way when the day is inked, we are on top of the news. Too much ad $$$$$ go down the drain if nothing gets done here. Not likely to happen.

    Reply
  32. NewtonHeath August 14, 2009

    gaff,

    i for one appreciate you breaking the news as it was great stuff you couldn’t find anywhere else. maybe in the future do 1 post as ‘rumor’ and then 1 post ‘confirmed’ once things are signed and and revealed in an official press release. that way you can still provide info without running into as much confusion. (i realize you thought this was confirmed already but just saying since there wasn’t an official press release yet).

    cheers for the work though. i’m just ready for the EPL to start regardless of how i get to watch it.

    -NH

    Reply
  33. bluebeany August 14, 2009

    This is my photograph of TWO hull city supporters with no link to me as the photographer.

    My legal team are currently dealing with this issue.

    The Hull City fan who has been accused of being a Chelsea fan has suffered severe trauma and has vowed never to wear any blue clothing ever again.

    http://www.flickr.com/photos/alflick_suckley/3674227197/in/set-72157606270370036/

    Up the Tigers!

    Reply
    • Eric August 14, 2009

      If it is on Flickr, then it is probably under public license use.

      Reply
      • Auguste August 14, 2009

        You are free:
        * to Share — to copy, distribute and transmit the work
        * to Remix — to adapt the work
        Under the following conditions:
        * Attribution — You must attribute the work in the manner specified by the author or licensor (but not in any way that suggests that they endorse you or your use of the work).
        ———
        Those are the specific creative commons requirements for the picture in question.

        (I freely admit I haven’t always been 100% perfect at following such requirements in my own life, but here we have a case of the actual photographer asking for attribution. Maybe you get that together…)

        Reply
  34. Ryan August 14, 2009

    Yeah, I’m not a lawyer, but if you put pictures on a photo sharing website, you probably wanted your photos shared, just saying.

    Also, since we’re tossing out illegal options, myp2p is usually solid. Just google it.

    Reply
  35. Jorge August 14, 2009

    Hi Everyone,

    This is my first time posting on this site. I check it out almost daily to get the latest scoop on the EPL, especially now that we have more Americans playing there.

    It will be disappointing if ESPN is unable to broadcast Hull City-Chelsea game. I was and still am planning to get up at 4:30 AM PT to watch game.

    Reply
  36. Carolina Tiger August 14, 2009

    Appreciate the help in finding ways to watch the mighty Tigers in the US.

    I usually watch or listen on the channels you suggested but had hoped that with the appearance of ESPN in the mix ther would be more chance of seeing the Tigers this season.

    Reply
  37. Ryan August 14, 2009

    http://www.atdhe.net is anothe good-albeit illegal- one.

    Reply
  38. ovalball August 14, 2009

    If anyone ever doubted that all the self-congratulatory, “Our fans/viewers are what really matter,” stuff is unmitigated BS, this should put a fork in it.

    We have two sides playing “blink” with each other trying to squeeze the last dime out of the deal. The fact that we may miss the opening match because they’re too busy playing pocket-pool with each other doesn’t even enter into the equation.

    Then, again, maybe I’m being too harsh. For FSC to show the game would mean they would have to give up all the add revenue from Billy Mays selling us stuff from beyond the grave. ESPN would have the huntin’ and fishin’ crowd down their throats and lose the revenue from those shows.

    Money, money, money. What are you going to do?

    Thanks for keeping us up to date. I’ll keep checking and hoping.

    Reply
  39. bluebeany August 14, 2009

    Dear Ryan,

    Shouldn’t the image be linked to site?

    Reply
  40. bluemikeok August 14, 2009

    Something to think about…

    On soccernet.com, it says this on the main article… (and I know some other people said this, but i am too) The new Barclays Premier League season is here and we have all you need to know, including which games will be shown on ESPN.

    Now, when you click on the article, you find nothing about anything being shown on ESPN. So what I think is that this is a teaser and that they will be adding that it later. Maybe later today.

    Fingers still crossed.

    Reply
    • Ryan August 14, 2009

      Yeah I noticed the same thing, it puzzled me too.

      Reply
      • CFC#8 August 14, 2009

        Yep, that’s why I still have hope

        Reply
      • bluefanmd August 14, 2009

        This could just be for UK. I thought Soccernet.com was the UK ESPN site? I could be mistaken, I hope I am!

        Reply
        • CFC#8 August 14, 2009

          Considering the fact its called “soccer”net i’m guessing it is not a UK site

          Reply
        • bluemikeok August 14, 2009

          why would “soccer”net.com be a uk site. it has mls and us soccer all over it. totally for the US.

          Reply
          • The Gaffer August 14, 2009

            Soccernet has different versions of the site depending on where you access from around the world. There is a UK version. Remember that Soccernet was around long before ESPN was doing soccer coverage. The site was originally owned by British newspaper The Daily Mail before they sold it to ESPN.

            Even today, the Soccernet site is almost completely run by teams of people based in the UK.

            Cheers,
            The Gaffer

            Reply
          • caudill August 14, 2009

            I’m sure ESPN wants all of the new viewers in the UK to begin coming to their site as a part of the newly found ESPN coverage over there. I’m sure they are less concerned with the term “soccer” than they are “ESPN” appearing on the site people check for the latest updates on the beautiful game.

            Also, the series of articles say “live on ESPN in the UK” if you continue to read.

            I’ll be shocked if I wake up in the morning to be viewing the Chelsea match on ESPN.

            Reply
  41. Manchester7 August 14, 2009

    I saw that on soccernet as well. Something is up…..

    Reply
  42. Samuel August 14, 2009

    so just a quick question to who ever is knowledgable on this subject. What is the likelihood that this match will be aired tomorrow morning? I will be extremely upset if I have to watch Wigan instead of Chelsea…..

    Reply
  43. Manchester7 August 14, 2009

    I thought soccernet is USA’s site?….am I right? Wrong…

    Reply
  44. Manchester7 August 14, 2009

    Gaffer,

    But since we are accessing it via the US, wouldn’t it be for us?

    Reply
    • The Gaffer August 14, 2009

      It should, yes. The fact of the matter is that we know that ESPN is working on getting the rights to the games, so it’s possible that their web team may have jumped the gun.

      Cheers,
      The Gaffer

      Reply
  45. Matt in MA August 14, 2009

    The worst part about this whole deal is that the game was originally to be aired on Setanta US! Now, it won’t be shown anywhere.

    Reply
  46. Brett August 14, 2009

    I know this doesn’t have to do the the potential ESPN deal, but I just checked my DirecTV guide and they have the midweek Chelsea and Man U games listed on channel 465-1 as being shown in HD! It’s in the recently added UEFA block of channels on DTV.

    Reply
  47. stephen August 14, 2009

    Thanks for the heads up on the ESPN stuff Gaffer. Despite all what was said it’s still a great scoop. Great to know that ESPN is serious about soccer on TV in the US.

    This was on the soccernet us site: “The new Barclays Premier League season is here and we have all you need to know, including which games will be shown on ESPN.” But when clicked on it gives a league review with no mention of games. We’ll see if that changes (refresh, refresh, refresh).

    Keep up the good work.

    Reply
  48. This One Guy In Detroit August 14, 2009

    It’s very likely the Soccernet promo you guys are noting is geared toward the UK audience, and the “ESPN” that’s mentioned — both in that front-page promo and the click-through story — is the new UK ESPN.

    That doesn’t at all mean the American deal is not coming through — just that this particular reference is not directly related.

    In fact, I would be frantically refreshing ESPN.com proper, rather than Soccernet, to catch any news on the U.S. deal.

    Reply
  49. Rick August 14, 2009

    The UK site is espn.co.uk

    Reply
  50. James August 14, 2009

    A friend of a friend of a friend works at ESPN…And it looks like last minute agreement has been reached. Coverage begins at 7:45.

    Reply
  51. James August 14, 2009

    …on ESPN2 (left that important part off).

    Reply
    • Adam August 14, 2009

      Sounds like bullshit.

      Reply
    • evan August 14, 2009

      thank god!!! i really want to see this game. hopefully jozy will play

      Reply
  52. RedMD August 14, 2009

    In HD, too??

    Reply
    • James August 14, 2009

      Didn’t get that specific.

      Reply
  53. evan August 14, 2009

    YES!!!! THEY ANNOUNCED IT!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Reply
    • Adam August 14, 2009

      Where

      Reply
  54. Conor August 14, 2009

    Evan – link?

    Reply
  55. Sam August 14, 2009

    Who announced what?

    A guy said a friend of a friend…. That is how BS rumors get started.

    Nothing against you at all James. But, surely you understand what I mean.

    Reply
  56. James August 14, 2009

    No worries…unfortunately I don’t have anything more concrete than word of mouth.

    Reply
  57. Sam August 14, 2009

    OMG…

    No offense but how can I believe this?

    Can you email me what you have heard?

    Samueltstory@gmail.com

    My life is Chelsea and I’m dying here…..

    Reply
    • James August 14, 2009

      Sorry for the confusion…meant to say that all I can offer you is word of mouth confirmation. However, my “source” is quite good (I was being sarcastic when I said “friend of a friend of a friend”).

      Reply
  58. Conor August 14, 2009

    Evan’s post suggests a formal announcement. Not cool if he’s just blowing smoke…

    Reply
    • evan August 14, 2009

      i’m not

      Reply
      • This One Guy In Detroit August 14, 2009

        Evan, you wrote: “YES!!!! THEY ANNOUNCED IT!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

        Who announced what, and where?

        Reply
  59. Sam August 14, 2009

    I pray you’re right.

    If you aren’t. I pray we never run into each other.

    Reply
  60. Jake August 14, 2009

    Please if anybody finds a link to what James is saying post it on the page. I’ve been scouring the interwebs for something concrete about the ESPN deal but I can’t find anything.

    Reply
  61. Scott August 14, 2009

    Won’t believe anything or get my hopes up until I see a link from ESPN at this point.

    Reply
  62. olivert August 14, 2009

    The FSI-ESPN EPL sublicense deal is done according to “ESPN on ABC” Spanish-language announcer Roberto Abramowitz as of 1820 New York Time on Friday:

    http://nas.americakicks.com/archive/2009/msg12575.html

    “News just broke!!!
    Chelsea v Hull 7:45 AM on ESPN2.
    And look for the EPL every or most Saturdays in that time slot.
    Enjoy!!!”

    Reply
  63. eplnfl August 14, 2009

    It seems they have but Everton v. Gunners?

    Reply
    • olivert August 14, 2009

      ESPN UK will have Everton vs Arsenal.

      ESPN2 US will have Chelsea vs Hull.

      Reply
      • Adam August 14, 2009

        Is that the only source, that one guy?

        Reply
    • This One Guy In Detroit August 14, 2009

      What are you asking, eplnfl?

      Reply
      • eplnfl August 14, 2009

        The website says Everton v. Arsenal but maybe referring to the UK game. The report from NY is of the USA deal for the Chelsea v. Hull game.

        Reply
  64. ned August 14, 2009

    Is the hull match in the AM at 7:45 PST or EST?

    Reply
    • This One Guy In Detroit August 14, 2009

      It’s in the morning, ned.

      Reply
      • ned August 14, 2009

        7:45 PST or EST in US?

        Reply
        • evan August 14, 2009

          EST

          Reply
        • This One Guy In Detroit August 14, 2009

          Sorry, ned, my eyes glazed over your comment and I thought you were asking “a.m. or p.m.”

          Reply
  65. BlueCelery August 14, 2009

    Bloody Nora, finally!!!!
    Time for a Stella….or two……………..or three………..or

    Reply
  66. James August 14, 2009

    My word is/was good…

    Reply
  67. BlueCelery August 14, 2009

    I hope they will change the programming menus so we can record it easier!!

    Reply
  68. BlueCelery August 14, 2009

    yeah, well done James!!!!!!!!

    Reply
  69. eplnfl August 14, 2009

    FSC shows Everton game on their schedule

    Reply
  70. James August 14, 2009

    According to my “source,” it may be too late to change programming schedules for this week. Unfortunate.

    Reply
    • eplnfl August 14, 2009

      but the game will air, even if not showing on schedules? they could always use 360 or the news channel

      Reply
  71. BlueCelery August 14, 2009

    Will ESPN show replays as FOX does, Do you know?

    Reply
    • Angry Trey August 14, 2009

      I doubt it. They sometime show replays of games around 2:00 AM central time, but it is usually baseball at this time of the year.

      Reply
  72. Sam August 14, 2009

    James….. I love you.

    Reply
  73. ned August 14, 2009

    7:45am PST or EST in the US?

    Reply
  74. BlueCelery August 14, 2009

    It would have to be EST.

    Reply
  75. Sam August 14, 2009

    7:45 ET.

    6:45 here in Chicago.

    Reply
  77. eplnfl August 14, 2009

    Fangs bites website has the Chelsea match on ESPN2.

    Reply
  78. The Fog August 14, 2009

    ESPNEWS has the game listed on is news scroll!!! 7:45 am Eastern

    Reply
  79. The Fog August 14, 2009

    ESPNEWS has the game listed on its news scroll!!! 7:45 am Eastern

    Reply
  80. This One Guy In Detroit August 14, 2009

    Is espn.com screwing up anybody else’s browser today? It’s bringing my kickass computer to its knees.

    Reply
    • This One Guy In Detroit August 14, 2009

      No, I don’t know why everybody is ignoring you. They don’t seem to want to answer your question. I don’t know what to tell you. It was a perfectly reasonable question, but I guess they just want to be mean, or they’re selfish.

      Stop talking to yourself.

      No.

      Reply
      • Adam Childress August 14, 2009

        hey Im another guy in Detroit hit me up on facebook adambchildress or at my blog witch is linked on here by clicking my name

        Reply
  81. ned August 14, 2009

    seriously, we have to catch it at 4:45am on the west coast? they wont delay it for us here?

    Reply
    • The Fog August 14, 2009

      Ned,
      Either record it or move to New York!!

      Reply
    • This One Guy In Detroit August 14, 2009

      Delay it? There’s only one ESPN. How would they “delay” it for you?

      Reply
      • HullfanZ August 14, 2009

        if u really want to see the game and ur a hardcore fan you’ll wake up on time.

        Reply
  82. HullfanZ August 14, 2009

    im so happy im wakin up early just to see hull WHO actually got a 0-0 tie vs chelsea repeat again. and i just wanna see if ALTIDORE plays.usa

    Reply
    • The Fog August 14, 2009

      Altidore is out. Per his Twitter he is still in the States – his work permit is not finalized.

      Reply
      • HullfanZ August 14, 2009

        i know i just read it=(ooo well i guess well have to wait maybe Wednesday will see him play him vs tottenham or saturday vs Bolton.

        Reply
  83. Chelsea fan, USA August 14, 2009

    omg dude FSC is so wack. there pre and post match analysis are garbage. they don’t even commentate on the games they air. they get it from other networks like Sky Sports or Setanta. (by the way i’ll miss setanta 🙁

    FSC shouldn’t have been given the rights to the champions league this season. The ESPN crew were the best. I’ve been watching on there for a while and its not cool we cant watch it on there anymore.

    Reply
  84. Dario August 15, 2009

    I am a big Chelsea fan and want to thank EPL talk for the info!
    Champions league should break the matches just like FA does for the EPL, so that when two team are playing we have access to all the games.
    They know the demand is here and they dont want to make money!!

    Reply
  85. Raju August 15, 2009

    I hope this post of mine will be useful to your readers here

    10 Ways to Watch EPL 2009 Football Online for Free!
    http://techpp.com/2009/08/15/10-ways-watch-epl-2009-premier-league-live-football-online-free-soccer/

    Reply
  86. Mark August 15, 2009

    Hi guys – firstly thanks for the help – got up at 4.30 am this morning Eastern to watch that game. One thing i was wondering though (im in america on holiday) is – are there any highlight shows on tv?? Is there any way i can see the highlights of the weekends other premiership games on ESPN or anything?? Thanks for any help

    Reply
    • The Fog August 15, 2009

      The Premier League Review show is aired Sunday nights – 7:00-8:00 PM (Eastern) on Fox Soccer Channel and 8:00-9:00 PM (eastern) on Setanta. Same show…

      Reply
  87. Mark August 19, 2009

    thanks a lot!

    Reply
  88. Four Micro-onde comparatif December 28, 2016

    There is definately a lot to find out about this topic.
    I love all the points you have made.

    Reply

Leave a Reply